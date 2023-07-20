Stay up to date with all the latest news ahead of round 19

Ethan Stanley in Fremantle colours. Picture: Fremantle FC

THE FINALS race is well and truly heating up.

Round 19 begins with a huge, finals-shaping clash between Essendon and the Western Bulldogs.

Richmond and Carlton should continue their finals pushes with wins over Hawthorn and West Coast respectively, while Brisbane hosts Geelong in another big encounter on Saturday.

The biggest game of the round is undoubtedly at Adelaide Oval on Saturday night, when Port Adelaide hosts Collingwood in a top-of-the-table clash.

Melbourne takes on Adelaide at the MCG on Sunday, while Greater Western Sydney hosts Gold Coast in the first game of the day.

