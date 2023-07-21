The teams are in for Sunday's round 19 matches

L-R: Jesse Hogan, Liam Stocker, Matt Crouch. Pictures: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney will be without injured forward Jesse Hogan against Gold Coast as it seeks a sixth straight win, while St Kilda coach Ross Lyon has dropped recruit Liam Stocker for the first time.

Hogan will miss the next few rounds after injuring his quad at training during the week.

In other Sunday teams news, North Melbourne veteran Todd Goldstein is back after two weeks out and Adelaide has confirmed the return of ball-magnet Matt Crouch for just his second game of the season.

Carlton has also been forced to make a late change for its game on Saturday against West Coast, with Jack Martin dropping out due to injury and Josh Honey coming into the side.

While Hogan is out for the Giants against the unchanged Suns, the Giants regain Finn Callaghan and Nick Haynes. Jacob Wehr (omitted) also makes way.

Adelaide has made four changes to the 22 that lost to the Giants in round 18, dropping Lachlan Sholl and Lachlan Murphy in addition to injured pair Rory Laird and Josh Rachele. First-year defender Max Michalanney has been rested for the clash with Melbourne at the MCG.

The Demons have opted to leave sore defender Harrison Petty (ribs) out and have dropped Charlie Spargo. Adam Tomlinson and Kade Chandler come in as like-for-like replacements.

And in Sunday's late game, the Saints regain Jack Higgins (knee) and have recalled midfielder Jack Bytel in place of dropped duo Stocker and Ryan Byrnes, who remain in the running to play as sub against North Melbourne.

The Kangas lose injured trio George Wardlaw, Callum Coleman-Jones and Cam Zurhaar, while Jack Ziebell could play as sub for a third successive week. Goldstein, Will Phillips and Charlie Lazzaro come into the side.

SUNDAY, JULY 23

Greater Western Sydney v Gold Coast at Manuka Oval, 1.10pm AEST

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: F.Callaghan, N.Haynes

Out: J.Hogan (quad), J.Fahey (sub), J.Wehr (omitted)

R18 sub: Josh Fahey

GOLD COAST

In: Nil

Out: B.Fiorini (sub)

R18 sub: Brayden Fiorini

Melbourne v Adelaide at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST

MELBOURNE

In: A.Tomlinson, K.Chandler

Out: H.Petty (ribs), C.Spargo (omitted), J.Smith (sub)

R18 sub: Joel Smith

ADELAIDE

In: B.Cook, H.Schoenberg, M.Crouch, P.Parnell

Out: L.Sholl (omitted), L.Murphy (omitted), J.Rachele (suspension), R.Laird (shoulder), M.Michalanney (managed)

R18 sub: Ned McHenry

St Kilda v North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, 4.40pm AEST

ST KILDA

In: J.Bytel, J.Higgins

Out: R.Byrnes (omitted), L.Stocker (omitted), J.Peris (omitted)

R18 sub: Hunter Clark

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: C.Lazzaro, T.Goldstein, W.Phillips

Out: C.Zurhaar (ankle), G.Wardlaw (hamstring), C.Coleman-Jones (concussion), J.Ziebell (managed)

R18 sub: Jack Ziebell