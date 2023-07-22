It was billed as the most anticipated match of the season and Collingwood and Port Adelaide delivered a ripper

Taylor Adams celebrates a goal during the round 19 clash between Port Adelaide and Collingwood on July 22, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD has done it again, chasing down a three-quarter time deficit to defeat its most serious challenger Port Adelaide, and now sits two wins clear on top of the ladder.

The 13.7 (85) to 12.11 (83) result finished a magnificent contest worthy of its billing as the most anticipated match of the year.

POWER v MAGPIES Full match coverage and stats

The opening quarter was played at as good a level as you'll see, the pressure was super hot yet the skills on display weren't compromised, and with less than a goal separating them at the first break it was already living up to the hype.

The second term was just as good, with six lead changes by half-time and the home side holding a seven-point advantage.

The Power put a little more space between themselves and the Magpies with a 17-point buffer at the final change, but there's no such thing as a safe lead against Craig McRae's side, and with two goals inside the first two minutes of the fourth quarter Collingwood was inside one straight kick.

It took another 10 minutes before they hit the front - as they were always destined to do - but Port wasn't done.

First Jeremy Finlayson took the lead back for the Power, then Jamie Elliott did what he does in close matches before Sam Powell-Pepper made it yet another change with five minutes to go.

Then Elliott again. Against the boundary. 45 metres out. Straight through the middle.

What more can you say?

Powell-Pepper a true bull

After being drafted as a first round selection in 2016 Sam Powell-Pepper had developed into a handy midfielder, but didn't have a distinctive strength to his game. That all changed last year when he was moved forward and he took to the role like a duck to water. Or like a wrecking ball to whatever gets in its way. Powell-Pepper's 'don't argue' fend off has arguably surpassed Dustin Martin's and it was on display in Saturday night's opening goal. The Power bull was tackled near the boundary by Darcy Moore, but he pushed the 203cm, 100kg Collingwood captain aside like a saloon door, before bending a banana through from 48m.

Taylor's swift gift

Saturday's match was Taylor Adams' 200th and the hard-working midfielder continued his recent good form finishing as one of the best on ground, but his highlight for the night was a second-quarter goal that really had no right to be his. With the Pies surging the ball was sent forward to the unmanned Jamie Elliott at the top of an otherwise vacant goalsquare. The small forward turned and was just about to drop the ball on his boot for a gimme when he changed his mind, spun back around and handpassed to Adams as he charged into frame. The milestone man wasn't about to turn down the gift, banging the ball high into the stands.

Magpies' magic million

There's a few club's that have, on occasion, worn the title 'sleeping giant', but there's never been much slumbering from the Black and White army. On Saturday the club passed the one million mark for attendees at Magpies matches this season - the 24th time the club has hit seven figures during a home and away campaign. Adelaide Oval is a cauldron for visiting teams at the best of times, but the deafening noise on Saturday night was just as loud after a Collingwood goal as when Port scored. There's plenty of jokes at the expense of Pies supporters, but you can't question the undying, one-eyed passion for their team.

PORT ADELAIDE 4.0 6.4 9.9 12.11 (83)

COLLINGWOOD 4.3 5.3 7.4 13.7 (85)

GOALS

Port Adelaide: Rozee 2, Dixon 2, Powell-Pepper 2, Rioli, Marshall, Horne-Francis, Finlayson, Evans, Duursma

Collingwood: Elliott 3, McStay 2, McStay 2, Sidebottom, McReery, Hill, N.Daicos, J.Daicos, Adams

BEST

Port Adelaide: Butters, Powell-Pepper, Rozee, Houston, Horne-Francis

Collingwood: Adams, J.Daicos, Moore, Pendlebury, N.Daicos

INJURIES

Port Adelaide: TBC

Collingwood: TBC

SUBSTITUTES

Port Adelaide: Dylan Williams (replaced Scott Lycett in the fourth quarter)

Collingwood: Oleg Markov (replaced Tom Mitchell in the third quarter)

Crowd: TBC at Adelaide Oval