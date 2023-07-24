Adelaide's all-time leading goalkicker will play on next year after a superb 2023 season

Taylor Walker ahead of Adelaide's game against Melbourne in R19, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

TAYLOR Walker's decorated career will extend into a 17th season at AFL level after the veteran Adelaide forward signed a new one-year contract extension.

The Crows spearhead is enjoying arguably a career-best season to sit second on the Coleman Medal leaderboard with 54 goals to take his career tally to 590 from 255 games.

Drafted with pick 75 way back in 2007 as Adelaide's first NSW scholarship player, the 33-year-old is set to win Adelaide's goalkicking for the seventh time and could well earn his first All-Australian blazer this year.

"The impact Taylor continues to have on our group is significant, not just with the football he is playing which is evident, but the leadership and direction he provides on and off the field," Adelaide list boss Justin Reid said.

"That he remains one of the best forwards in the competition at his age is a credit to his attitude and work ethic and standards he sets at training and on game day.

"We are obviously very pleased his career will continue in 2024 as I'm sure our members and fans will be as well."

