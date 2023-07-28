Follow all the action from Friday night's blockbuster between the Magpies and Blues

COLLINGWOOD and Carlton will renew their rivalry in what shapes as a monster Friday night blockbuster.

The Magpies (16-2) are flying high atop the ladder and are premiership favourites, while the Blues (9-1-8) have won five straight games to get back into the finals race.

Carlton is currently level on points with eighth-placed Geelong, but has been hit hard by injuries.

The big blow is the absence of Sam Walsh (hamstring), though that has been tempered by the returns of skipper Patrick Cripps and Adam Cerra. Jack Martin and Marc Pittonet are also among the inclusions.

Collingwood, meanwhile, has almost its whole list to choose from, further enhancing its premiership credentials in 2023.

Will Hoskin-Elliot is back (as the sub) after missing the past two weeks with a fractured hand, while Bobby Hill is out due to illness. Paddy Dow is Carlton's sub.

Collingwood v Carlton at the MCG, 7.50pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Collingwood: Will Hoskin-Elliott

Carlton: Paddy Dow