Follow all the action from Saturday's round 20 games

Rory Sloane looks dejected after Adelaide's loss to Collingwood in round 15, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

SATURDAY night is huge for four clubs as Essendon hosts Sydney and Adelaide takes on Port Adelaide in the Showdown.

The Power (14-4) have lost back-to-back matches ahead of the Showdown, with the Crows (8-10) still chasing a top-eight finish.

CROWS v POWER Follow it LIVE

The Crows have made a late change, with Jake Soligo coming into the selected side for former captain Rory Sloane, who has been moved to the sub role.

Travis Boak will start as Port's sub.

Darcy Byrne-Jones is back from concussion and young ruckman Dante Visentini is in for Scott Lycett. Rory Laird and Max Michalanney return for the Crows.

Adelaide v Port Adelaide at Adelaide Oval, 7.10pm ACST

LATE CHANGES

Adelaide: Rory Sloane, replaced in the selected side by Jake Soligo

Port Adelaide: None

SUBSTITUTES

Adelaide: Rory Sloane

Port Adelaide: Travis Boak

Learn More 02:40

The Bombers (9-9) and Swans (8-1-9) are pushing to finish in the top eight, and this is a monster clash at Marvel Stadium.

BOMBERS v SWANS Follow it LIVE

The Bombers have also swung a late change, with Alwyn Davey jnr coming into the selected side for Will Snelling, who who will be the sub.

Ryan Clarke will be Sydney's starting sub.

Jake Stringer and Jordan Ridley are huge blows for the Dons, while the Swans are unchanged for the match.

Essendon v Sydney at Marvel Stadium, 7.25pm AEST

LATE CHANGES

Essendon: Will Snelling, replaced in the selected side by Alwyn Davey jnr

Sydney: None

SUBSTITUTES

Essendon: Will Snelling

Sydney: Ryan Clarke

Learn More 02:57

Gold Coast v Brisbane at Heritage Bank Stadium, 4.35pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Gold Coast: Jy Farrar

Brisbane: James Tunstill

SUNS v LIONS Follow it LIVE

Geelong v Fremantle at GMHBA Stadium, 1.45pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Geelong: Mark O’Connor

Fremantle: Ethan Stanley

CATS v DOCKERS Full match coverage and stats

Western Bulldogs v Greater Western Sydney at Mars Stadium, 1.45pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Western Bulldogs: Rhylee West

Greater Western Sydney: Nick Haynes

BULLDOGS v GIANTS Full match coverage and stats