SATURDAY night is huge for four clubs as Essendon hosts Sydney and Adelaide takes on Port Adelaide in the Showdown.
The Power (14-4) have lost back-to-back matches ahead of the Showdown, with the Crows (8-10) still chasing a top-eight finish.
CROWS v POWER Follow it LIVE
The Crows have made a late change, with Jake Soligo coming into the selected side for former captain Rory Sloane, who has been moved to the sub role.
Travis Boak will start as Port's sub.
Darcy Byrne-Jones is back from concussion and young ruckman Dante Visentini is in for Scott Lycett. Rory Laird and Max Michalanney return for the Crows.
Adelaide v Port Adelaide at Adelaide Oval, 7.10pm ACST
LATE CHANGES
Adelaide: Rory Sloane, replaced in the selected side by Jake Soligo
Port Adelaide: None
SUBSTITUTES
Adelaide: Rory Sloane
Port Adelaide: Travis Boak
The Bombers (9-9) and Swans (8-1-9) are pushing to finish in the top eight, and this is a monster clash at Marvel Stadium.
BOMBERS v SWANS Follow it LIVE
The Bombers have also swung a late change, with Alwyn Davey jnr coming into the selected side for Will Snelling, who who will be the sub.
Ryan Clarke will be Sydney's starting sub.
Jake Stringer and Jordan Ridley are huge blows for the Dons, while the Swans are unchanged for the match.
Essendon v Sydney at Marvel Stadium, 7.25pm AEST
LATE CHANGES
Essendon: Will Snelling, replaced in the selected side by Alwyn Davey jnr
Sydney: None
SUBSTITUTES
Essendon: Will Snelling
Sydney: Ryan Clarke
Gold Coast v Brisbane at Heritage Bank Stadium, 4.35pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
SUBSTITUTES
Gold Coast: Jy Farrar
Brisbane: James Tunstill
SUNS v LIONS Follow it LIVE
Geelong v Fremantle at GMHBA Stadium, 1.45pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
SUBSTITUTES
Geelong: Mark O’Connor
Fremantle: Ethan Stanley
CATS v DOCKERS Full match coverage and stats
Western Bulldogs v Greater Western Sydney at Mars Stadium, 1.45pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
SUBSTITUTES
Western Bulldogs: Rhylee West
Greater Western Sydney: Nick Haynes
BULLDOGS v GIANTS Full match coverage and stats