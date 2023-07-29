GOLD Coast's finals hopes are hanging by a thread ahead of hosting Brisbane in the QClash.
The Suns (8-10) must correct a miserable recent record against the Lions (13-5), with Brisbane winning the past nine meetings between the teams.
Kai Lohmann is into the 22 for the Lions to replace the injured Will Ashcroft, with the Suns naming Sean Lemmens and Malcolm Rosas jnr.
Gold Coast v Brisbane at Heritage Bank Stadium, 4.35pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
SUBSTITUTES
Gold Coast: Jy Farrar
Brisbane: James Tunstill
Saturday night will be huge for four clubs as Essendon hosts Sydney and Adelaide takes on Port Adelaide in the Showdown.
The Bombers (9-9) and Swans (8-1-9) are pushing to finish in the top eight, and this is a monster clash at Marvel Stadium.
Jake Stringer and Jordan Ridley are huge blows for the Dons, while the Swans are unchanged for the match.
The Power (14-4) have lost back-to-back matches ahead of the Showdown, with the Crows (8-10) still chasing a top-eight finish.
Darcy Byrne-Jones is back from concussion and young ruckman Dante Visentini is in for Scott Lycett. Rory Laird and Max Michalanney return for the Crows.
Geelong v Fremantle at GMHBA Stadium, 1.45pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
SUBSTITUTES
Geelong: Mark O’Connor
Fremantle: Ethan Stanley
Western Bulldogs v Greater Western Sydney at Mars Stadium, 1.45pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
SUBSTITUTES
Western Bulldogs: Rhylee West
Greater Western Sydney: Nick Haynes
