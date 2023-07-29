Sam Collins and Sean Lemmens ahead of the round 20 match between Gold Coast and Brisbane at Heritage Bank Stadium on July 29, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Gold Coast v Brisbane at Heritage Bank Stadium, 4.35pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES
Gold Coast: Jy Farrar
Brisbane: James Tunstill

SUNS v LIONS Follow it LIVE

Saturday night will be huge for four clubs as Essendon hosts Sydney and Adelaide takes on Port Adelaide in the Showdown.

BOMBERS v SWANS Follow it LIVE

The Bombers (9-9) and Swans (8-1-9) are pushing to finish in the top eight, and this is a monster clash at Marvel Stadium.

Jake Stringer and Jordan Ridley are huge blows for the Dons, while the Swans are unchanged for the match.

02:57

Match Previews R20: Essendon v Sydney

Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Bombers and Swans the at Marvel Stadium

The Power (14-4) have lost back-to-back matches ahead of the Showdown, with the Crows (8-10) still chasing a top-eight finish. 

CROWS v POWER Follow it LIVE

Darcy Byrne-Jones is back from concussion and young ruckman Dante Visentini is in for Scott Lycett. Rory Laird and Max Michalanney return for the Crows.

02:40

Match Previews R20: Adelaide v Port Adelaide

Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Crows and Power at Adelaide Oval

Geelong v Fremantle at GMHBA Stadium, 1.45pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES
Geelong: Mark O’Connor
Fremantle: Ethan Stanley

CATS v DOCKERS Full match coverage and stats

Western Bulldogs v Greater Western Sydney at Mars Stadium, 1.45pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES
Western Bulldogs: Rhylee West
Greater Western Sydney: Nick Haynes

BULLDOGS v GIANTS Full match coverage and stats