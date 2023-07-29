Follow all the action from Saturday's round 20 games

Sam Collins and Sean Lemmens ahead of the round 20 match between Gold Coast and Brisbane at Heritage Bank Stadium on July 29, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Gold Coast v Brisbane at Heritage Bank Stadium, 4.35pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Gold Coast: Jy Farrar

Brisbane: James Tunstill

Saturday night will be huge for four clubs as Essendon hosts Sydney and Adelaide takes on Port Adelaide in the Showdown.

The Bombers (9-9) and Swans (8-1-9) are pushing to finish in the top eight, and this is a monster clash at Marvel Stadium.

Jake Stringer and Jordan Ridley are huge blows for the Dons, while the Swans are unchanged for the match.

The Power (14-4) have lost back-to-back matches ahead of the Showdown, with the Crows (8-10) still chasing a top-eight finish.

Darcy Byrne-Jones is back from concussion and young ruckman Dante Visentini is in for Scott Lycett. Rory Laird and Max Michalanney return for the Crows.

Geelong v Fremantle at GMHBA Stadium, 1.45pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Geelong: Mark O’Connor

Fremantle: Ethan Stanley

Western Bulldogs v Greater Western Sydney at Mars Stadium, 1.45pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Western Bulldogs: Rhylee West

Greater Western Sydney: Nick Haynes

