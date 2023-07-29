Gold Coast v Brisbane at Heritage Bank Stadium, 4.35pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
SUBSTITUTES
Gold Coast: Jy Farrar
Brisbane: James Tunstill
Saturday night will be huge for four clubs as Essendon hosts Sydney and Adelaide takes on Port Adelaide in the Showdown.
The Bombers (9-9) and Swans (8-1-9) are pushing to finish in the top eight, and this is a monster clash at Marvel Stadium.
Jake Stringer and Jordan Ridley are huge blows for the Dons, while the Swans are unchanged for the match.
The Power (14-4) have lost back-to-back matches ahead of the Showdown, with the Crows (8-10) still chasing a top-eight finish.
Darcy Byrne-Jones is back from concussion and young ruckman Dante Visentini is in for Scott Lycett. Rory Laird and Max Michalanney return for the Crows.
Geelong v Fremantle at GMHBA Stadium, 1.45pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
SUBSTITUTES
Geelong: Mark O’Connor
Fremantle: Ethan Stanley
Western Bulldogs v Greater Western Sydney at Mars Stadium, 1.45pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
SUBSTITUTES
Western Bulldogs: Rhylee West
Greater Western Sydney: Nick Haynes
