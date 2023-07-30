Follow all the action from Sunday's round 20 games

ST KILDA can take another step towards a finals spot when it takes on Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium on Sunday.

The Saints (10-8) have only won two of their past six games, but remain on track for a top-eight finish.

Coming off a hard-fought win over North Melbourne, St Kilda is aiming for back-to-back victories for the first time since rounds three and four.

But it was stunned by a James Sicily-inspired Hawks (5-13) when the teams met in round 11.

Free agent Jade Gresham is among three changes to St Kilda's starting 22, with Jack Bytel also being dropped. Injured pair Dougal Howard (hand) and Bradley Hill (lung) are also out, while Ryan Byrnes, Liam Stocker and Zaine Cordy return.

The Hawks have dropped Denver Grainger-Barras and Jack Scrimshaw, while Ned Reeves (suspended) and Karl Amon (knee) also make way.

Gun youngster Cam Mackenzie has been recalled, along with Lloyd Meek, Lachlan Bramble and mid-season rookie debutant Brandon Ryan.

Also in the finals hunt is Richmond (9-1-9) as the Tigers take on Melbourne (12-6) in a Sunday afternoon blockbuster at the MCG.

Both sides are riding three-game winning streaks into what shapes as an important encounter.

Brodie Grundy has been left out of Melbourne's side for a third successive week, with the Demons ultimately preferring tall swingman Harrison Petty instead.

James Harmes also comes into the side in place of injured midfielder Tom Sparrow, while the Tigers are unchanged after Jayden Short withdrew from the side on Friday after originally being named on Thursday night.

The final game of the round sees West Coast (1-17) and North Melbourne (2-16) meet at Optus Stadium.

Both the Eagles and Kangaroos have lost their past 16 games, and neither will get a better opportunity to finally put another win on the board.

North Melbourne has named mid-season rookie draftee Robert Hansen jnr to make his debut. The Roos also welcome back co-captain Jy Simpkin and tough utility Kayne Turner. Daniel Howe, Cooper Harvey, Liam Shiels and Jack Ziebell are all out of the 22.

The Eagles lose injured skipper Luke Shuey (hamstring) again, as well as the suspended Sam Petrevski-Seton. Luke Edwards comes into the side.