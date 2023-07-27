Stay up to date with all the latest news ahead of round 20

James Sicily leads his team onto the field during the R13 match between Hawthorn and Brisbane at the MCG on June 10, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

WITH just five rounds remaining, the race for finals is well and truly heating up.

And it doesn't get much bigger with a blockbuster opening game between Collingwood and Carlton to kick off round 20 on Friday night.

There are tasty matches galore all across the weekend, including the QClash between Gold Coast and Brisbane on Saturday afternoon followed by a massive Showdown between Adelaide and Port Adelaide that evening.

>>SCROLL DOWN FOR THE LIVE BLOG

The other Saturday night game between Essendon and Sydney could also have huge finals implications.

Richmond takes on Melbourne at the MCG on Sunday, while Hawthorn and St Kilda battle it out in the first game of the day.

Don't miss The Traders live from 6.15pm AEST as they bring you all the teams, and the latest news from the Fantasy world.