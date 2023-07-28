North Melbourne veteran Jack Ziebell will hang up the boots at the end of the season

Jack Ziebell celebrates after the round one clash between North Melbourne and West Coast at Marvel Stadium, March 18, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

NORTH Melbourne veteran Jack Ziebell says his body will thank him after making the decision to retire at the end of the season.

Ziebell shed tears as he revealed his retirement plans to the group during an emotional speech before training on Friday morning.

The 276-game veteran says he will walk away from the game knowing he's given his all right up until his last match.

"On one hand it's always a hard decision to give up the thing you love the most, but on the other I think my body will thank me for it," Ziebell said.

"From arriving at Arden Street as a chubby 17-year-old to leaving as a bit of a banged-up 32-year-old, I feel content, I feel proud and I feel grateful.

"Never in my wildest dreams did I think I'd play over 275 AFL games and be fortunate enough to captain our great club for over six years.

"To start and finish as a one-club player is something I'll be forever grateful for.

"I've given everything I can for this footy club, but I think the time is right for me to pass the baton to others to take us forward.

"I truly believe we have the building blocks to eventually go far as a club.

"I think back to those finals wins in 2014 and '15 and how amazing the feeling around the club was, and I know those times aren't too far away."

Jack Ziebell in action during the R18 match between North Melbourne and Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium on July 16, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Ziebell was snared with pick No.9 in the 2008 national draft and was elevated to the team's leadership group at just 21 years of age.

A tough, brave and combative player, Ziebell assumed the captaincy of the club ahead of the 2017 season and led the team out in 111 matches before stepping aside ahead of the 2023 campaign.

"𝗜 𝘁𝗿𝘂𝗹𝘆 𝗯𝗲𝗹𝗶𝗲𝘃𝗲 𝘄𝗲'𝗿𝗲 𝗽𝘂𝘁𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗯𝘂𝗶𝗹𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗯𝗹𝗼𝗰𝗸𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝗰𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗴𝗼 𝗮 𝗯𝗶𝘁 𝗳𝘂𝗿𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁."#Kangas pic.twitter.com/Ues7VVuCTW — North Melbourne FC (@NMFCOfficial) July 28, 2023

North Melbourne general manager of football Todd Viney said Ziebell's presence would be missed.

"I can remember watching Jack from afar and thinking that he's my kind of footballer," Viney said.

"To watch him up close and see the leadership, ability to play through adversity and the team-first attitude has been a real privilege.

"I've only been here a short time in Jack's 15-year journey but he's been a pillar of strength in what's been a tough period and he's been a great support to everyone at the club."