After a disappointing 2022 campaign, a move up the ground has seen Braeden Campbell enjoy his best season yet

Braeden Campbell celebrates kicking a goal during the match between Sydney and Geelong at the SCG in round 16, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

A PRE-SEASON of introspection and analysis of his own game has provided the catalyst for talented Swan Braeden Campbell to solidify his place in the Sydney side in 2023.

As the No.5 pick of the 2020 draft, there has never been much doubt in Campbell's talent but after failing to nail down a spot in the Swans team that marched on to the Grand Final last year, the Academy product broke down his game and then subsequently, broke through.

Learn More 04:12

"It's not so much what the coaches said, it's more what I thought I could do as a player. I wasn't playing to my strengths as much as I could have last year," Campbell told AFL.com.au.

"I watched my clips early this year from my games last year. And it was clear I had to play to my strengths a bit more, which is my speed and trying to break the games open with my skills."

"I'm pretty happy with how I've been going this season. Last year wasn't the season that I wanted to have for personally, but I'm happy I've been able to bounce back from it."

The feature of Campbell's game is his booming left boot.

Learn More 00:47

It's an attribute that has prompted John Longmire to move the 21-year-old from half-back up to the wing to showcase his game-breaking and goal-threatening ability by boot and with his speed.

"Playing on the wing, you obviously find yourself bit more up forward and I've got the respect from the boys I feel to have shots from 50 out," he said.

"They understand it's in my skillset, it's what I can do. They back me all the time to have a shot from out there," he said.

"But if you can only kick it, you aren't going to be the best player you can be. You've got to be able to handball as well. I'm trying to get the best of both worlds going."

Braeden Campbell runs with the ball during Sydney's clash against West Coast in round 15, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Along with the personal scrutiny of his game, there are first-hand drivers at the Swans that have pushed Campbell forward in 2023.

The most prominent is his draft year teammate in the irrepressible Errol Gulden.

Selected some 27 spots after Campbell in 2020, Gulden's remarkable acceleration has been a healthy motivator for the Swans' No.16.

Braeden Campbell and Errol Gulden following the 2020 AFL Draft. Picture: AFL Photos

"He pushes me because I want to strive to be like him, but from a broader position, he drives the whole team as well because he's only 21 and he's the best player on our team for sure this season," Campbell said.

"It is a conscious thing in my mind. Everyone strives to improve every day and you look at Errol and Chad (Warner) and how well they've gone so far, I'm obviously trying to strive to be like them and they try and help me as well."

Another source of inspiration is a fellow Academy product in co-captain Callum Mills, who this week will celebrate game No.150 when he runs out at Marvel Stadium against Essendon in search of a third win in a row.

"Yeah, it's awesome for Cal. He's someone I've watched since when I was a kid, he was just starting off on his AFL journey for the club. He's just a super nice guy and a great captain," Campbell said of Mills.

"He's done the same pathway as me. And I just want to achieve what he's been able to achieve. He's been a mentor for me for the past two years and I'm really happy for him that he reaches his milestone game this weekend."

And if the Swans can mark the Mills' occasion with another victory this week, talk will intensify of a similar streak into September that was cultivated last year, when they won nine on the trot en route to the Grand Final.

"Our team hasn't changed too much from last year, so we know we've got the players to help us get on that streak again. But we're just trying to take each week as it is and just trying to play what's in front of us," Campbell said.