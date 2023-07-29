Fremantle has defeated Geelong by seven points

Jye Amiss celebrates a goal during round 20, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

A STUNNING goal from Michael Frederick has propelled Fremantle to a seven-point win over Geelong on Saturday afternoon.

Frederick’s fourth-quarter goal from the pocket put the Dockers back in the game after the Cats looked like they were about to run away with it, with Freo finishing victors 10.11 (71) to 9.10 (64).

The Cats kept the Dockers goalless in the opening term, but the Dockers piled on goals in the second quarter to seize back momentum.

Learn More 00:54

CATS v DOCKERS Full match coverage and stats

They nearly kept the Cats goalless in the third, before Ollie Henry popped up in the dying minutes to score.

After taking a three-point deficit into the final change, the Cats looked ominous after back-to-back goals from Tom Hawkins and Brad Close gave them the perfect start to the fourth quarter.

But Frederick's clutch goal and another from Lachie Schultz put Freo’s nose in front when it mattered, and the Dockers were able to hold on until the final siren.

The loss puts a massive dent in Geelong's finals aspirations, with the Cats set to play top-two teams Port Adelaide and Collingwood in the coming fortnight.

More to come

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:52 Holmes produces hard-fought Cats major Geelong breaks through Fremantle's strong defence and is rewarded with this Max Holmes goal

00:42 Mesmerising Fremantle takeover delivers three quick goals The Dockers are off to a hot start in the second term with majors from Michael Walters, Michael Frederick and Sam Switkowski

00:38 Henry steals spotlight with stellar finish Geelong takes the lead as Oliver Henry outruns a host of defenders to mop up the footy and score

00:42 Dockers bite back with Corbett beauty Josh Corbett flips the script with a quick soccer goal to give Fremantle the lead

00:29 Courageous Cameron soars in air for mega grab and goal Jeremy Cameron commits to a two-on-one marking contest and is rewarded with this major

00:48 Close electrifies crowd with cracking gem Brad Close evades the incoming tackle and is rewarded with this snap goal

00:54 Frederick stuns stadium with wildest of finishes Michael Frederick launches a rocket from the pocket and connects in breathtaking fashion

GEELONG 2.2 5.4 6.10 9.10 (64)

FREMANTLE 0.2 5.5 7.7 10.11 (71)

GOALS

Geelong: O.Henry 2, Hawkins 2, Stengle, Holmes, Cameron, Close, Smith

Fremantle: Corbett 2, Frederick 2, Schultz 2, Walters, Switkowski, Sturt, Amiss

BEST

Geelong: Stewart, Duncan, Guthrie, De Koning

Fremantle: Brayshaw, Pearce, Serong, Ryan

INJURIES

Geelong: Blicavs (hamstring), Hawkins (calf)

Fremantle: None

SUBSTITUTES

Geelong: Mark O’Connor (replaced Mark Blicavs in the second quarter)

Fremantle: Ethan Stanley (replaced Neil Erasmus in the fourth quarter)

Crowd: TBC at GMHBA Stadium