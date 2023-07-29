A STUNNING goal from Michael Frederick has propelled Fremantle to a seven-point win over Geelong on Saturday afternoon.
Frederick’s fourth-quarter goal from the pocket put the Dockers back in the game after the Cats looked like they were about to run away with it, with Freo finishing victors 10.11 (71) to 9.10 (64).
The Cats kept the Dockers goalless in the opening term, but the Dockers piled on goals in the second quarter to seize back momentum.
They nearly kept the Cats goalless in the third, before Ollie Henry popped up in the dying minutes to score.
After taking a three-point deficit into the final change, the Cats looked ominous after back-to-back goals from Tom Hawkins and Brad Close gave them the perfect start to the fourth quarter.
But Frederick's clutch goal and another from Lachie Schultz put Freo’s nose in front when it mattered, and the Dockers were able to hold on until the final siren.
The loss puts a massive dent in Geelong's finals aspirations, with the Cats set to play top-two teams Port Adelaide and Collingwood in the coming fortnight.
GEELONG 2.2 5.4 6.10 9.10 (64)
FREMANTLE 0.2 5.5 7.7 10.11 (71)
GOALS
Geelong: O.Henry 2, Hawkins 2, Stengle, Holmes, Cameron, Close, Smith
Fremantle: Corbett 2, Frederick 2, Schultz 2, Walters, Switkowski, Sturt, Amiss
BEST
Geelong: Stewart, Duncan, Guthrie, De Koning
Fremantle: Brayshaw, Pearce, Serong, Ryan
INJURIES
Geelong: Blicavs (hamstring), Hawkins (calf)
Fremantle: None
SUBSTITUTES
Geelong: Mark O’Connor (replaced Mark Blicavs in the second quarter)
Fremantle: Ethan Stanley (replaced Neil Erasmus in the fourth quarter)
Crowd: TBC at GMHBA Stadium