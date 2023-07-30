Max Gawn leads his team off the ground after winning the match between Richmond and Melbourne at the MCG in round, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

MELBOURNE coach Simon Goodwin said the No.1 ruck spot is Max Gawn's for now, but hasn't ruled out a Brodie Grundy return before season's end.

Gawn has relished being the sole ruckman in recent weeks and was influential again as Melbourne recorded a 32-point win over Richmond on Sunday.

The Demons skipper had 40 hitouts, 22 contested possessions and 10 score involvements in another dominant display that puts a question mark over Grundy's future role in the side.

In his second match at VFL level, Grundy didn't hit the scoreboard but finished with 10 disposals, 31 hitouts and six tackles.

"We'll continue to operate in that way while [Gawn] continues to do what he does," Goodwin said.

"He's been instrumental in the last three or four weeks and he's carrying a huge load for us.

"At times we've really loved that [Gawn and Grundy] combination but we'll continue to assess that going forward.

"We're not a closed book to anything but at the moment Max is playing well, the team is playing well, and we'll do what's best for the team."

Goodwin also lauded his side's ability to respond under pressure as the Demons managed to find a way to come back after they twice fell 20 points behind after half-time.

They finished strongly, kicking the last six goals of the game to reach their highest score since round seven on the back of bags for Harrison Petty (six goals), Jacob van Rooyen (four) and Jake Melksham (four).

"We've been 20 points down in numerous games in the past month and our ability to respond and find a way forward in the game is the hallmark of a team you want to be a part of and coach," he said.

"These guys have an enormous ability to compete, they're building towards something.

"We weren't playing our best footy in the first half but Max [Gawn] and Jack Viney, as leaders of the footy club, basically said, 'come with us lads and we'll show you the path forward'."

The Demons' forward line has been a work in progress all season, but with Petty and van Rooyen having career-best days in attack, they might finally have found their best mix.

"We're not frightened of finding ways to get better and we'll continue to do that as we progress forward, and today (the forward line was) fantastic," Goodwin said.

"Harrison (Petty), Jacob (van Rooyen) and Jake Melksham all looked really dynamic ahead of the ball on the back of some pretty good supply.

"We had 73 inside-50s and the way that functioned was certainly very pleasing."

The Demons remain in fourth spot on the ladder but moved closer to the top three after Collingwood, Port Adelaide and Brisbane all lost in round 20.

Richmond would have climbed into the top eight if it had won, but was left kicking itself for letting its lead slip.

"We were right in the fight, really competitive, and giving ourselves every chance, but in the last quarter they were just too good really," Tigers interim coach Andrew McQualter said.

"Around the ball mainly, and clearly they got dominant in the clearance part of the game, and from there we struggled to get the ball out of our defensive 50.

"It just became too overwhelming."

