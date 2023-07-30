GOLD Coast's Touk Miller has not been cited for a tackle on Dayne Zorko that sparked a fierce reaction from the Brisbane veteran on Saturday night.
Miller tackled Zorko midway during the third quarter, with Zorko appearing to accuse the Suns co-captain of grabbing him in the groin region.
Zorko reacted angrily and had to be dragged away from Miller as he remonstrated.
But the incident was not on the Match Review Officer's charge sheet from Saturday's games, although Miller was cited for a seperate incident involving Lachie Neale, with both players fined $1500 ($1000 with an early plea) for engaging in a melee in the fourth quarter.
Stephen Coniglio, Tom Liberatore and Jordan Dawson were all fined $1500 ($1000 with an early plea) for making careless contact with an umpire.