Superstar forward has played his final game of AFL football, 19 seasons after his first

Lance and Jesinta Franklin after the Swans forward announced his retirement on July 31, 2023. Picture: Phil Hillyard

LANCE Franklin, one of the greatest players in the history of the game, has announced his retirement, effectively immediately.

The 36-year-old informed his teammates on Monday that his decorated career is over.

The news comes after he injured his calf in Saturday night's win over Essendon. Coach John Longmire revealed on Monday that the injury would have likely ruled Franklin out for up to eight weeks.

Franklin confirmed the news with an Instagram post alongside a photo of Alastair Clarkson and John Longmire, his two AFL coaches.

"What a journey. Thanks to everyone who has been on this crazy ride with me," he wrote.

The Swans will hold a press conference at 3pm AEST today.

Franklin will finish his career as the fourth-leading goalkicker in VFL/AFL history, behind only Tony Lockett, Gordon Coventry and Jason Dunstall, after he reached the magical 1000-goal barrier last year.

In a remarkable career spanning 18 years after being selected at pick No.5 in the 2004 draft, the West Australian talent spearheaded the Hawks to their 2008 premiership triumph when he kicked 113 goals in their flag season – making him the most recent player to hit the 100-goal mark in a season.

He played 182 games and kicked 580 goals with the Hawks between 2005-2013, with his final game for the club coming in its premiership win over Fremantle in that year's Grand Final.

As the biggest ever free agent to move clubs, Franklin was tipped to join Greater Western Sydney at the end of that season but had locked in a deal to move to the Swans on a nine-year, $10 million deal in one of the biggest bombshell player switches the game has seen.

Franklin went on to be a hero of the Swans and New South Wales market, playing 172 games and kicking 486 goals with the club, including featuring in its 2014, 2016 and 2022 Grand Final defeats.

He signed a one-year contract extension last year after the monster nine-year deal expired, playing on into a 10th year in the Harbour City.

Lance Franklin with his teammates after the superstar forward announced his retirement on July 31, 2023. Picture: Phil Hillyard

He was a seven-time Sydney leading goalkicker after being a six-time leading goalkicker at the Hawks, and was named an All-Australian eight times, the last of which he was named skipper in 2018.

"Lance is an icon of the AFL and will go down as one of the greatest players to ever play this game," Swans CEO Tom Harley said.

"Lance has that rare ability to transcend footy and has brought so much joy to fans for more than a decade now.

"He is a champion and will leave a lasting legacy, not only at the Sydney Swans, but within the AFL and broader community.

"We wish him, Jesinta, Tallulah and Rocky all the very best for the future. They will always hold a close place in the heart of our club."

Swans coach John Longmire labelled Franklin "the greatest forward of his generation".

"He is an absolute freak of nature and we have been lucky enough to have front row seats to one of the best ever to play," he said.

Tom Papley hugs Lance Franklin after the superstar forward announced his retirement on July 31, 2023. Picture: Phil Hillyard

"He is a massive competitor and a wonderful teammate. Lance is also an extremely private and humble champion, which makes him even more endearing to those who know him.

"After coming to the Swans as a 26-year-old in the prime of his life, he leaves as one of our most loved players to run out in the red and white. He is an out and out champion and we wish him and his family all the very best for the future."

Lance Franklin - The key numbers

Games: 354

Goals: 1066

All-Australian: 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018

Coleman Medal: 2008, 2011, 2014, 2017

Hawthorn leading goalkicker: 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012

Sydney leading goalkicker: 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2021, 2022

Hawthorn best and fairest: 2008