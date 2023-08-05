Jeremy Finlayson celebrates a goal during Port Adelaide's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round 13, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide has taken another hit to its playing stocks as it looks to stem the bleeding from three consecutive losses, with Jeremy Finlayson and Miles Bergman late outs for the Power's clash with Geelong.

The duo have been replaced in the selected side by Jase Burgoyne and Riley Bonner.

It's another blow for the Power, who are already missing Aliir Aliir and Lachie Jones (both concussion), while Charlie Dixon (foot) and Kane Farrell (illness) were named in Port's line-up on Thursday night but were withdrawn on Friday.

CATS v POWER Follow it LIVE

>> Get all your LIVE scores and stats on the go with the AFL Live Official App

The Cats and Port are looking to bounce back from last week's shock losses when the meet at GMHBA Stadium on Saturday night.

Geelong was stunned at home by Fremantle last week, while Port fell to Adelaide in the Showdown.

It was the third consecutive loss for the Power, with their top-two position now in jeopardy.

Geelong v Port Adelaide at GMHBA Stadium, 7.25pm AEST

LATE CHANGES

Geelong: None

Port Adelaide: Jeremy Finlayson and Miles Bergman (both illness) replaced in the selected side by Jase Burgoyne and Riley Bonner

SUBSTITUTES

Geelong: Brandan Parfitt

Port Adelaide: Jackson Mead

The Cats have dropped their past two games and sit in ninth spot on the ladder, half a game outside the eight.

Port Adelaide has recalled skipper Tom Jonas to cover for Aliir, while Willie Rioli is back from suspension and Travis Boak has been included in the starting team after being the sub last week.

Esava Ratugolea is back for Geelong, while the Cats are without injured duo Tom Hawkins and Mark Blicavs.

Learn More 02:33

Meanwhile, Greater Western Sydney has suffered a late blow for its clash with Sydney with Finn Callaghan withdrawn from the team after the warm-up with soreness.

Isaac Cumming comes into the 22 with Ryan Angwin being named the sub.

The derby will wraps up a huge Saturday of footy, with the Giants riding a seven-game winning streak into sixth place on the ladder.

GIANTS v SWANS Follow it LIVE

The Swans have won their past three games and are in 10th spot on the ladder, half a game outside the eight.

Nick Haynes will play game No.200 for the Giants, becoming just the fourth Giant to reach the milestone.

Greater Western Sydney v Sydney at Giants Stadium, 7.30pm AEST



LATE CHANGE

Greater Western Sydney: Finn Callaghan (soreness) replaced in selected side by Isaac Cumming

SUBSTITUTES

Greater Western Sydney: Ryan Angwin

Sydney: Dylan Stephens

Learn More 02:45

Hawthorn v Collingwood at the MCG, 4.35pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Hawthorn: Cam Mackenzie

Collingwood: Oleg Markov

HAWKS v MAGPIES Full match coverage and stats

Adelaide v Gold Coast at Adelaide Oval, 1.40pm ACST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Adelaide: Rory Sloane

Gold Coast: James Tsitas

CROWS v SUNS Full match coverage and stats

Essendon v West Coast at Marvel Stadium, 1.45pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Essendon: Alwyn Davey jnr

West Coast: Greg Clark

BOMBERS v EAGLES Full match coverage and stats