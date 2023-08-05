Follow all the action from Saturday's round 21 games

Peter Wright attempts to mark during the match between Essendon and West Coast at Marvel Stadium in round 21, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

ESSENDON hosts bottom-placed West Coast in a must-win clash at Marvel Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Bombers have lost their past three games - and five of their past six - and now face an uphill battle to make the top eight.

BOMBERS v EAGLES Follow it LIVE

>> Get all your LIVE scores and stats on the go with the AFL Live Official App



They sit one game and significant percentage outside, having slipped to 13th spot, and will be keen to bank a percentage-boosting win against the struggling Eagles.

West Coast broke a 16-game losing streak last weekend when it triumphed over North Melbourne, but remains anchored to the bottom of the ladder with two wins for the season.

Jeremy McGovern is back for West Coast, while Dom Sheed (foot), Shannon Hurn and Rhett Bazzo (both managed) are out.

Essendon has a debutant in Elijah Tsatas, with Will Snelling (omitted) out of the side.

The Bombers were winners by 50 points when the sides last met in round 11.

Essendon v West Coast at Marvel Stadium, 1.45pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Essendon: Alwyn Davey jnr

West Coast: Greg Clark

Learn More 02:38

Adelaide hosts Gold Coast on Saturday afternoon in another must-win clash for both sides.

The Crows and the Suns are hanging onto the slimmest of finals hopes but it'll be season over for the loser.

CROWS v SUNS Follow it LIVE

The 12th-placed Crows are coming off a statement-making win over cross-town rivals Port Adelaide, while the 14th-placed Suns had an impressive win of their own last round, knocking off rival Brisbane in a fiery QClash.

The sides last met in round 12, with Gold Coast claiming a 25-point victory.

Gold Coast will be without co-captain Touk Miller after he was handed a one-match suspension for an incident involving Brisbane's Dayne Zorko last weekend, while Rory Sloane will again be Adelaide's substitute in its clash against the Suns.

Josh Rachele returns from suspension for the Crows and James Borlase will make his debut.

AFL – Adelaide v Gold Coast at Adelaide Oval, 1.40pm ACST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Adelaide: Rory Sloane

Gold Coast: James Tsitas

Learn More 03:12

Hawthorn and Collingwood meet at the MCG in a Saturday twilight clash.

The Magpies are two games clear atop the ladder, despite their shock loss to Carlton last week.

HAWKS v MAGPIES Follow it LIVE

The Hawks have lost their past two games and sit in 16th spot on the ladder.

Collingwood has dropped Mason Cox, while Oleg Markov has been relegated to the sub role, with Ash Johnson and Bobby Hill to return.

Hawthorn has made several changes to last week's side, recalling Jacob Koschitzke, Ned Reeves, Harry Morrison and Jack Scrimshaw for the clash.

Lachlan Bramble, Lloyd Meek and Cam Mackenzie have all been omitted from the Hawks side, while Sam Frost (foot) and Tyler Brockman (managed) will also miss.

Learn More 03:20

Geelong and Port Adelaide will be looking to bounce back from last week's shock losses when the meet at GMHBA Stadium on Saturday night.

Geelong was stunned at home by Fremantle, while Port fell to Adelaide in the Showdown.

CATS v POWER Follow it LIVE

It was the third consecutive loss for the Power, with their top-two position now in jeopardy.

The Cats have dropped their past two games and sit in ninth spot on the ladder, half a game outside the eight.

The Cats and Power met in round 14, with Port claiming a 38-point win.

Port Adelaide has recalled skipper Tom Jonas to cover for the concussed Aliir Aliir, while Lachie Jones (concussion) will also miss.

Willie Rioli is back from suspension and Travis Boak has been included in the starting team after being the sub last week.

Charlie Dixon (foot) and Kane Farrell (illness) were named in Port's line-up on Thursday night but were withdrawn on Friday, with the duo replaced in the 22 by Ollie Lord and Francis Evans.

Esava Ratugolea is back for Geelong, while the Cats are without injured duo Tom Hawkins and Mark Blicavs.

Learn More 02:33

The Sydney Derby wraps up a huge Saturday of footy, with the Swans and Giants to clash at Giants Stadium on Saturday night.

The Giants are riding a seven-game winning streak and have rocketed into sixth place on the ladder.

GIANTS v SWANS Follow it LIVE

The Swans have won their past three games and are in 10th spot on the ladder, half a game outside the eight.

The sides met in round seven with the Giants winning an absolute thriller by one point thanks to a late Toby Greene goal.

Nick Haynes will play game No.200 for the Giants, becoming just the fourth Giant to reach the milestone.

Tom Green (hamstring) and Jesse Hogan (quad) are back for the Giants, while Ryan Angwin and No.1 pick Aaron Cadman have both been omitted.

The Swans have included Aaron Francis and Tom Hickey, with Dane Rampe (calf), Lance Franklin (calf) and Justin McInerney (calf) all out the the Swans' side.