Follow all the action from Saturday's round 21 games

Oleg Markov in action during Collingwood's round six match against Essendon at the MCG on April 25, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN and Collingwood meet at the MCG in a Saturday twilight clash.

The Magpies are two games clear atop the ladder, despite their shock loss to Carlton last week, while the Hawks have lost their past two games and sit in 16th spot on the ladder.

Collingwood has dropped Mason Cox, while Oleg Markov has been relegated to the sub role, with Ash Johnson and Bobby Hill to return.

First-year player Cam Mackenzie will be the Hawks' starting sub.

Hawthorn has made several changes to last week's side, recalling Jacob Koschitzke, Ned Reeves, Harry Morrison and Jack Scrimshaw for the clash.

Lachlan Bramble and Lloyd Meek have been omitted from the Hawks side, while Sam Frost (foot) and Tyler Brockman (managed) will also miss.

Hawthorn v Collingwood at the MCG, 4.35pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Hawthorn: Cam Mackenzie

Collingwood: Oleg Markov

Geelong and Port Adelaide will be looking to bounce back from last week's shock losses when the meet at GMHBA Stadium on Saturday night.

Geelong was stunned at home by Fremantle, while Port fell to Adelaide in the Showdown.

It was the third consecutive loss for the Power, with their top-two position now in jeopardy.

The Cats have dropped their past two games and sit in ninth spot on the ladder, half a game outside the eight.

The Cats and Power met in round 14, with Port claiming a 38-point win.

Port Adelaide has recalled skipper Tom Jonas to cover for the concussed Aliir Aliir, while Lachie Jones (concussion) will also miss.

Willie Rioli is back from suspension and Travis Boak has been included in the starting team after being the sub last week.

Charlie Dixon (foot) and Kane Farrell (illness) were named in Port's line-up on Thursday night but were withdrawn on Friday, with the duo replaced in the 22 by Ollie Lord and Francis Evans.

Esava Ratugolea is back for Geelong, while the Cats are without injured duo Tom Hawkins and Mark Blicavs.

The Sydney Derby wraps up a huge Saturday of footy, with the Swans and Giants to clash at Giants Stadium on Saturday night.

The Giants are riding a seven-game winning streak and have rocketed into sixth place on the ladder.

The Swans have won their past three games and are in 10th spot on the ladder, half a game outside the eight.

The sides met in round seven with the Giants winning an absolute thriller by one point thanks to a late Toby Greene goal.

Nick Haynes will play game No.200 for the Giants, becoming just the fourth Giant to reach the milestone.

Tom Green (hamstring) and Jesse Hogan (quad) are back for the Giants, while Ryan Angwin and No.1 pick Aaron Cadman have both been omitted.

The Swans have included Aaron Francis and Tom Hickey, with Dane Rampe (calf), Lance Franklin (calf) and Justin McInerney (calf) all out the the Swans' side.

Adelaide v Gold Coast at Adelaide Oval, 1.40pm ACST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Adelaide: Rory Sloane

Gold Coast: James Tsitas

Essendon v West Coast at Marvel Stadium, 1.45pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Essendon: Alwyn Davey jnr

West Coast: Greg Clark

