MELBOURNE will continue its push for a top-two spot when it travels to Blundstone Arena in Tasmania to face North Melbourne on Sunday afternoon.

Four-time premiership coach Alastair Clarkson returns to the helm for the Kangaroos, two months after taking leave from the club, in what will be his 400th game as coach.

North has lost its past 17 games and is languishing in 17th spot on the ladder, its latest loss at the hands of the bottom-placed West Coast.

Meanwhile the fourth-placed Demons have won their past four matches and now sit just one win behind second-placed Port Adelaide.

Melbourne was victorious by 90 points when the two sides last met in round seven.

Melbourne has dropped key defender Adam Tomlinson and father-son gun Taj Woewodin for the clash, with last week's sub Joel Smith and Tom Sparrow (calf) returning to the side.

Lachie Young comes out of the Kangaroos' side.

North Melbourne v Melbourne at Blundstone Arena, 1.10pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

North Melbourne: Charlie Lazzaro

Melbourne: Michael Hibberd

An in-form Carlton will face finals hopeful St Kilda in a huge Saturday afternoon clash at Marvel Stadium.

Carlton has roared to life after a mid-season slump saw them drop eight of nine games.

The Blues have now won their past six games - including last week's huge win over ladder-leader Collingwood - and sit in sixth spot on the ladder.

Despite a topsy-turvy year, the Saints occupy fifth spot after winning their past two matches.

St Kilda won by 22 points when the sides met in round six this year.

St Kilda has regained stars Max King and Bradley Hill for the clash, with Jack Billings and Liam Stocker dropped and Zak Jones' season is over with a knee injury.

Carlton has recalled Zac Fisher for his first game since round 12, but the Blues have lost Mitch McGovern and Adam Cerra to injury.

Fremantle hosts Brisbane at Optus Stadium to wrap up round 21.

The 15th-placed Dockers are out of the finals race, but can still have a huge say on the makeup of the top eight.

They claimed the scalp of reigning premier Geelong last week, and will be eyeing another upset against top-four side Brisbane.

The Lions' top-two hopes hang in the balance after dropping two of its past three games to sit in third spot on the ladder

The sides met in round seven this year, with Brisbane claiming a 48-point win.

The Lions regain Zac Bailey, ruckman Darcy Fort and defender Jaxon Prior for the clash, with Keidean Coleman (eye) and Oscar McInerney (ankle) are out injured, and Kai Lohmann omitted.

The Dockers bring back Brennan Cox in place of Joel Hamling.