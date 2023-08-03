Catch up on all the latest news ahead of round 21

Nick Daicos handballs during Collingwood's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round 17, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

DOES it get much better than this? There are only four rounds remaining in the home and away season and still anything can happen as teams race towards securing a berth in September.

And the round 21 action kicks off with a bang as the Western Bulldogs and Richmond do battle on Friday night in what could be make or break for either side's finals chances.

There are tasty matches galore across the weekend, including Adelaide's clash with Gold Coast on Saturday afternoon followed by a massive night with Geelong taking on Port Adelaide and Greater Western Sydney facing crosstown rival Sydney.

Sunday's matches also promise to be thrillers, as St Kilda and Carlton meet in a crucial encounter, while Brisbane travels to Perth to take on Fremantle in the final match of the round.