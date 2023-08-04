A timeline for Scott Lycett's return is set to be confirmed in coming days, with the Power ruckman to undergo surgery on his knee

Scott Lycett in action during Port Adelaide's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round 13, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide has been dealt another injury blow with ruckman Scott Lycett to undergo surgery on his knee.

Lycett, 30, will have an operation to clean out the meniscus in his left knee after dealing with soreness in recent weeks.

A timeline for his return will be confirmed in coming days.

With Sam Hayes (shoulder) also sidelined, the Power are set to rely on 20-year-old ruck Dante Visentini for Saturday night's clash against Geelong.

Port has also lost Mitch Georgiades (knee) for the season, while Aliir Aliir and Lachie Jones will miss at least this week through concussion.

Learn More 05:13

The AFL handed Port a $100,000 fine for breaching the League's concussion management guidelines after a head clash between Aliir and Jones during last week's Showdown.