Harry Sheezel joined The Traders on the Official AFL Fantasy Podcast

Harry Sheezel celebrates a goal during North Melbourne's clash against Sydney in round 10, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

HARRY Sheezel believes he will be able to impact games more playing further forward, but the North Melbourne young gun has loved his first season in the AFL.

Sheezel, 18, is one of the leading contenders to win the AFL Rising Star award after a sensational debut season.

The No.3 pick in last year's draft, Sheezel has averaged 26.2 disposals, 5.4 marks and 2.9 tackles playing mostly across half-back.

Speaking to The Traders on the Official AFL Fantasy Podcast, Sheezel said he had enjoyed his first campaign at the top level.

"I've loved it, to be honest. We obviously haven't really had the on-field success recently, but it's been incredible," he said.

"From the first day I walked into the club to now, I love every day there and the boys are great and I think we're really building something. It's been great."

Sheezel was named the Michael Barlow Medal winner as the best cash cow in AFL Fantasy in 2023.

Asked about his role this year and moving forward, Sheezel said it remained to be seen where he would play.

"I've loved half-back and I love the role that I'm playing and the freedom that you get down there, but I have played forward in my juniors and a bit of midfield as well," he said.

"I do love a goal or two and I think that's where I can probably impact the game a bit more, but we'll see long term what the coaches want really."

Harry Sheezel in action during the match between North Melbourne and GWS at Blundstone Arena in round 13, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

As for AFL Fantasy, Sheezel said he played the game when he was younger.

"When I was a kid, I used to love it, used to be in all the classic leagues with my cousins and family friends and mates as well," he said.

"Most of my mates actually play now, they have the draft and it's pretty funny. One of them has me and they're pretty happy."

Sheezel has polled in the Michael Barlow Medal in 16 games this year, including taking maximum votes in 11 of those.

The Michael Barlow Medal is awarded to the Fantasy rookie of the year whose starting price was under the top-priced rookie.

List of Michael Barlow Medal winners

2017: Nic Newman (Sydney)

2018: Tim Kelly (Geelong)

2019: Reilly O'Brien (Adelaide)

2020: Caleb Serong (Fremantle)

2021: James Jordon (Melbourne)

2022: Nick Daicos (Collingwood)