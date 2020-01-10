Damian's career as a sports journalist and broadcaster spans 30 years, from senior reporting and commentary roles at News Corp newspapers around the country, mainly Melbourne's Herald Sun, to being part of Channel Nine's The Footy Show programs for the past 10 years.

He has also been a key member of Triple M's AFL broadcasts for the past 14 years, a columnist and TV program host on AFL Media as well as host of AFL Media's Trade Radio.

At the completion of the 2018 AFL season, Barrett announced he would be joining AFL Media in a broader capacity, providing news and opinion-based columns for AFL.com.au, and hosting programs such as Access All Areas and many other digital ventures including the must-listen In The Game podcast.