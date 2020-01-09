After winning the Clinton Grybas Rising Star Award at the 2014 Australian Football Media Awards, Mitch has established himself as one of the most respected journalists in the game, also winning the 2019 Best Feature Writer Award at the AFMAs.

In 2020, he will again co-host The Round So Far with Kane Cornes and be a key contributor to AFL Media's most popular narrative – player movement and trade coverage.

Mitch will also link up with his great mates Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge on their podcast AFL Exchange, which targets a younger demographic, and will help set the agenda for a revamped Footy Feed.