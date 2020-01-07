He is a regular on-camera host and fronted various programs, including but not limited to: Footy Feed, Footy Bites, Match Review Preview, On The Clock, Trade Desk, Draft Desk, Draft Night Countdown and Draft Night Live.

He also covers weekly AFL games and the biggest news issues around the competition in print, where his knowledge and understanding of the Match Review system and list profiles is among the best in the industry.

Riley co-hosts leading football podcast AFL Exchange and regularly features on the highly acclaimed Road To The Draft podcast.

Highlighting his versatility, Riley has also led some of AFL Media's educational pieces that aim to help demystify complexity for casual and considerer fans and hosted the highly successful Google Fan Awards in 2019.