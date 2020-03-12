-
Sydney Swans v Hawthorn
Sydney Swans v Hawthorn - Friday 7th March @7.40pm (AEDT)
Access Swans Match Day Guide Here
- March to the match – gather at Sydney Swans HQ before 6.40pm to cheer the team as they march to the SCG
- Shop at the Locker Room by Swanshop while you’re there, and visit the Sydney Swans HQ bar from 5-7pm
- Out on Driver Ave: food trucks, membership support, a DJ, and head to the fan zone for temporary tattoos and to collect the exclusive player cards available at Opening Round; Brodie Grundy & Jake Lloyd (celebrating 250 games!).
-
GWS GIANTS v Collingwood
GWS GIANTS v Collingwood - Sunday 9th March @ 3.20pm (AEDT)
Access GIANTS Match Day Hub here
Pre-Game
- Members Only Entry – show your membership card (physical or on the GIANTS App) to stadium staff and get express entry to ENGIE Stadium and Manuka Oval via the Members Only Entry Lane.
- Live DJ - Dance your way into your seats with our Live DJ pre-game!
- Meet the Mascots – If you feel the ground shaking, keep an eye out, GMAN and GIGI will be on their way.
- GIANTS First-Timers Marquee – Confused? New? Don’t know the GIANTS Team Song? Make sure you visit the GIANTS First-Timers Marquee to get all the information you need. You never know who you might run into at the GIANTS First-Timers Marquee.
- GIANTS Partner Activations – Come visit our GIANTS Family for some fun activations and giveaways at all our home games.
- Merchandise – Forgot your Orange? Don’t worry, the GIANTS Merchandise team have you covered. Visit them at the main entry gate to stock up!
- Pre-Match Show – Lights, Music, Pyro? You never know what you will get at a GIANTS Match. You’ll just have to come along and see what you get 😉
- Player Introductions – See who is lining up to take the field so you are ready to cheer them on when they go head-to-head with our opposition.
- Visit the GIANTS Stomping Ground
- GIANTS Inflatables – Test your footy skills at the GIANTS Big Kick and Handball Inflatables. You never know, you might be the next GIANT.
- Giveaways – Receive your FREE giveaways at each of our home games.*
- Face Painting – Get your battle stripes (or butterflies) at our FREE Face Painting station at all GIANTS Home Games.
- Write a Letter to your Favourite Player – No you can’t have their address BUT if you visit the GIANTS Stomping Ground you can mail a letter to your favourite GIANT and post it in the mailbox. We promise GMAN and GIGI will deliver these directly to the players.
- Arts & Crafts Station – Grab your favourite colours (orange and charcoal) and get creative! Make a banner, colour in our mascots or draw your favourite player, the options are endless.
- Plus more!
*Giveaways vary and inventory is limited
Fan Participating
- Reflections Holidays Member of the Match – All GIANTS Members who attend on match days go into the running for our Member of the Match draw presented by Reflections Holidays. The winner of the draw each home game will win a $300 Reflections Holiday voucher and a GIANT match day experience at our next home game!
- Grab your Rally Towels and Pom Poms to turn the stadium Orange!
- Stomp to activate the Tsunami Warning – Do you hear that? An Orange Tsunami is brewing. Be in your seats 2-minutes before bounce, you’ll hear the rumbling.
- Surprise and Delight – We like to have some extra fun but you won’t know when it’s coming.
- Chant with the GIANTS Cheer Squad – You’ve heard them but make sure you join them. Here Come the GIANTS.
- Sing along to the BIG BIG SOUND – Yes, we know, our song is iconic especially after a GIANTS win. Sing with pride and make sure the team can hear the BIG BIG SOUND.
Meet The Players
- Pre-Game at the GIANTS First Timers Marquee*
- ¼ time at the GIANTS Stomping Ground*
* Subject to availability.