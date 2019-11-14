Conditions of entry to an AFL venue

NOTICE TO ALL PATRONS



It is a condition of entry to the Venue (which includes all surrounding areas under the control of the owner or hirer) for Australian Football League matches or events and functions that all patrons and attendees (“You”) agree (and by entering the Venue You do so agree):



1. to at all times have in Your possession a valid ticket and/or accreditation for entry to the match, event or function, including entry into any restricted areas within the Venue;



2. not to bring into the Venue:

(a) any photographic, video or audio recording equipment for any purpose other than private non-commercial purposes, which includes, without limitation, video and/or audio recorders, camera tripods, monopods or lenses with a total focal strength of greater than 200mm or any other commercial digital video equipment;

(b) any animal (other than a companion animal required for medical reasons as documented in a medical certificate provided by a trained medical specialist);

(c) any musical instruments or other similar device;

(d) any chair or stool; or

(e) any alcohol, glass, cans, firearms, weapons, fireworks or any other items deemed to be or which may be considered to be dangerous;

(f) any flag/banner poles or extendable flag/banner poles exceeding 1.6m in length or whose dimensions are in contravention of the Venue’s specific conditions of entry;



without the prior written consent of the Australian Football League;



3. not to:

(a) make any recording or take any photograph for any purpose other than private non-commercial purposes;

(b) make any recording or take any photograph of any person without the authorisation of that person; or

(c) sell, license or otherwise publish, disseminate or reproduce (or permit such), whether in whole or in part, any recordings taken or made inside the Venue (including, without limitation, photographs, video recordings, data recordings or sound recordings);

without the prior written consent of the Australian Football League;



4. if, notwithstanding paragraph 3, You upload, publish or disseminate any user generated content taken or made inside the Venue (including, without limitation, photographs, video recordings, data recordings or sound recordings) to a social media or any digital media platform (User Generated Content), You consent to the commercial exploitation, throughout the world, of that User Generated Content by any means (including, without limitation, by re-sharing or re-posting such content) by the Australian Football League and commercial partners without compensation on a perpetual, irrevocable and worldwide basis;



5. not to broadcast or narrowcast by any means whatsoever (including, without limitation, by way of mobile telephone, transmitter or other wireless device of any kind) any images, sounds, data, results or commentary of or concerning any of the matches or other activities at the Venue without the prior written consent of the Australian Football League;



6. not to re-sell or offer to re-sell any tickets to the matches played, or events and functions held, at the Venue at a premium or to use any of them for advertising, promotional or other commercial purposes (including, without limitation, competitions) without the prior written consent of the Australian Football League. If a ticket is sold or used or suspected to have been sold or used in contravention of this condition the bearer of the ticket may be denied admission to the Venue;



7. not to:

(a) wear or otherwise display commercial, political, religious or offensive signage or logos of any kind;

(b) engage in ambush marketing of any kind;

(c) sell or distribute any goods or services or any other matter or thing;

(d) collect money or orders from other patrons for goods or services or any other matter or thing;

(e) inflate, or cause to inflate, any balloon, beach ball, receptacle, device or structure;

(f) open any umbrella if it has the effect of obstructing the view of any other patron or attendee;

(g) conduct public surveys or opinion polls, solicit money, donations or subscriptions from members of the public; or

(h) distribute commercial, political, religious or offensive advertising or other promotional material of any kind,



without the prior written consent of the Australian Football League;



8. to abide by all lawful and reasonable directions and procedures of the AFL, Venue personnel and security staff while at the Venue for match, event or function;



9. that You are required to adhere to specific dress codes and other policies that may apply to the particular match, event or function;



10. that entry to the Venue is only permitted to spectators who agree to be searched (including, without limitation, their bags, clothes or other possessions) on entry, and continued presence in the Venue is only permitted to spectators who agree to be searched (including, without limitation, their bags, clothes or other possessions) while in the Venue. AFL reserves the right to inspect and search Your bags regardless of size. This may include visually or physically inspecting the bag and/or seeking Your assistance to remove items from the bag. AFL also reserves the right to conduct ‘pat down’, ‘wanding’ or other reasonably personal checks of You as You enter or exit the Venue;



11. that the playing field or back of house and stage areas at the Venue shall be out of bounds at all times and You shall not enter the playing field or back of house and stage areas without prior written consent from the Australian Football League. Contravention of this condition may result in You being prosecuted for such contravention;



12. that You consent to:

(a) the recording of Your likeness and/or voice by any means (including but not limited to audio and visual recordings by television cameras and photographers) (together ‘Images”); and

(b) the commercial exploitation, throughout the world, of their Images by any means by the Australian Football League, AFL affiliates and their respective commercial partners without compensation,on a perpetual, irrevocable and worldwide basis;



13. that You are required to take appropriate care for Your safety including but not limited to sun protection, hydration and responsible consumption of alcohol;



14. that if You are deemed to be, or potentially be, affected by the consumption of alcohol or drugs You may, in the Australian Football League’s sole discretion, be refused entry to, or ejected from, the Venue by an authorised official;



15. that:

(a) You are admitted to the Venue at Your own risk; and

(b) that the Australian Football League shall not be liable for any loss or damage suffered by You asserted to have been caused by any act or omission of the Australian Football League, its agents or employees;



16. not to do any of the following in or around the Venue:(

a) post, stick, place or attempt to post, stick or place any poster, placard, bill, banner, print, paper or any other advertising material on any building structure, fence, tree, cordon or other thing without the prior written consent of the Australian Football League;

(b) misuse, deface, damage, remove from the Venue or tamper with or attempt to misuse, deface, damage, remove from the Venue or tamper with any building, seat, chair, toilet, sink, table structure, vehicle, craft, truck, pipe, tap, tap fitting, conduit, electrical equipment, wiring, sign or other thing or excavate or cause to be excavated any part of the area used for any of the matches, events, functions or other activities at the Venue;

(c) deposit litter, except in a receptacle provided for that purpose;

(d) throw or attempt to throw any stone, bottle, projectile or other object;

(e) engage in any conduct, act towards or speak to any player, umpire or other official, performer or other patron or attendee in a manner, or engage in any conduct, which threatens, offends, insults, humiliates, intimidates, disparages or vilifies that other person on any basis including, but not limited to, that other person’s race, religion, colour, descent or national or ethnic origin, special ability/disability or sexual orientation, preference or identity;

(f) disrupt, interrupt or behave in any manner that may disrupt or interrupt any of the matches, events, functions or other activities at the Venue, distract, hinder or interfere with an AFL Official, player, umpire or performer, interfere with the comfort of other patrons or attendees or their enjoyment of any of the matches, events, functions or other activities at the Venue;

(g) use indecent or obscene language or threatening or insulting words, or otherwise behave in a threatening, abusive, riotous, indecent or insulting manner;

(h) interfere with, obstruct or hinder the Australian Football League or its employees, agents or contractors in the exercise of their powers, functions or duties;

(i) collect, communicate or transmit any form of commentary, data or other material in relation to the conduct, progress, result or any other aspect of a match taking place at the Venue for any improper purpose, illegal purpose, or unauthorised commercial purpose;

(j) in any way, or seek to in any way, improperly influence the conduct, progress, result or any other aspect of a match, event or function taking place at the Venue, or offer to any third party any bribe or other reward to engage in such activities; or

(k) smoke in areas within the Venue;



17. not to hold Yourself out or otherwise promote Yourself or any good or service as being associated with the Australian Football League, club or player where they are not authorised by the Australian Football League to do so;



18. without prejudice to any other rights which the Australian Football League or the Venue owner or hirer may have, that if You contravene any of these conditions of entry You may:

(a) be refused entry to the Venue;

(b) be required by an authorised event official to provide your name, address, photograph (including submitting to the taking of a photograph) and other relevant personal information (Personal Information);

(c) be ejected from the Venue by an authorised official;

(d) have Your ticket confiscated and/or cancelled without refund or recompense;

(e) be prohibited and disqualified, by means of an Official Banning Notice, from purchasing tickets for and/or entering into any Venue or other function played or conducted under the auspices of the Australian Football League; and/or

(f) have legal action taken against You in connection with such matters;

19. That:

(a) If you are required to provide your Personal Information as set out in paragraph 18(b), the Australian Football League will at all times deal with your Personal Information in accordance with the Privacy Act 1988 (Cth) and AFL’s Privacy Policy, which can be accessed on the AFL’s website. You consent to the Australian Football League, the Venue and any relevant third party service providers using Your Personal Information in connection with investigating, documenting and analysing any possible breach of these conditions of entry or the law; and

(b) If You receive an Official Banning Notice You are banned from engaging in any of the Prohibited Activities for the Banned Period (as set out in the Official Banning Notice), and the Australian Football League may vary or re-issue the Official Banning Notice to You if it is satisfied it is reasonably appropriate to do so in the circumstances; and

(c) If You receive an Official Banning Notice you also consent to the Australian Football League disclosing your Personal Information to third parties to take reasonable steps to enforce the Official Banning Notice.



20. that, in the event You are refused entry to the Venue for any reason in accordance with these conditions of entry, no refund will be paid in respect of the relevant ticket;



21. to abide by any terms of entry into the Venue prescribed by the Venue manager to the extent those terms of entry do not conflict with the conditions set out above; and



22. that You acknowledge, even with rigorous capacity and control measures in place at matches, there remains an unquantifiable risk of transmission of viral illness including COVID-19 at a match at this time and You have considered that risk and Your own personal circumstances, including any health condition or vulnerability that You may have or that of persons whom You will be in close contact with following Your attendance at a match. You acknowledge that, for a small number of people, COVID-19 has very serious health consequences. By attending a match You (and any persons who attend the match with You) acknowledge and accept these obvious risks.



By order of the Australian Football League



Prior to attending a match, it is strongly recommended that every attendee that has a mobile phone download the Australian Government’s COVIDSafe App onto their mobile phone and ensure that the COVIDSafe App is active during Your attendance at a match.