PASS ENTITLEMENTS

UMPIRE PASS | Two (2) passes per umpire

The Umpire Passes provide access to all 2020 Toyota AFL Premiership Season matches. These cards are transferrable and may be provided to family and friends at your discretion.

Umpire Passes may be upgraded to a reserved seat via the relevant ticketing company for guaranteed admission to a match (additional fees and charges will apply). Alternatively, where venues have general admission areas available the passes can be used to scan into the venue, subject to capacity.

Please refer below for details on access to matches and upgrading to reserved seats.

Should you have any queries that are not answered within this document, please email: aflticketing@afl.com.au





LOST CARDS

Please ensure you keep your cards in a safe place at all times. Any lost cards will incur a replacement fee of $25 per card.

Should you lose your cards, please email: aflticketing@afl.com.au



MATCH ACCESS | TERMS & CONDITIONS

Access to general admission may be gained to unreserved seating or standing (where offered) on a first in, best dressed basis subject to availability and capacity. You are encouraged to upgrade your passes to reserved seats to guarantee entry, particularly for high-demand matches. If passes are upgraded to reserved seats, additional fees and charges will apply.

Refer to afl.com.au/tickets for ticket prices and on-sale dates:

Venue Access Adelaide Oval – Adelaide FC Access to general admission*

Recommend upgrading to reserved seats for high-demand games via Ticketek:

ticketek.com.au 132 849 Adelaide Oval – Port Adelaide FC Access to open choice seats in the Western Stand*

Recommend upgrading to reserved seats for high-demand games via Ticketek:

ticketek.com.au 132 849 Blundstone Arena Limited general admission available* (standing room only). Entry via any public gate.

Recommend upgrading to reserved seats for high-demand games via Ticketek:

ticketek.com.au 132 849 Gabba Access via scanning into General Admission (alternatively the pass can be upgraded at the box office to be issued with a reserved seat subject to availability).

Recommend upgrading to reserved seats for high-demand games via Ticketmaster:

ticketmaster.com.au 136 100. GIANTS Stadium Access to general admission*

Recommend reserving seats for GWS GIANTS v Sydney Swans via Ticketmaster:

ticketmaster.com.au 136 100. GMHBA Stadium Access to general admission*

Recommend upgrading to reserved seats for high-demand games via Ticketmaster:

ticketmaster.com.au 136 100. Marvel Stadium General admission is available* on Level 3. Entry is via any public gate.

Recommend upgrading to reserved seats for high-demand games via Ticketmaster:

ticketmaster.com.au 136 100. MCG General admission available* (excluding Anzac Day). Details on general admission availability can be found at mcg.org.au the week of the game.

Recommend upgrading to reserved seats for high-demand games via Ticketek: ticketek.com.au 132 849

Collingwood & Essendon players please note: Premiership Season passes do not provide access to Anzac Day. Please contact your Club for details on access to tickets for this game. Metricon Stadium Access to general admission*

Recommend upgrading to reserved seats for high-demand games via Ticketek:

ticketek.com.au 132 849 Mars Stadium Limited general admission available*(standing room only).

Recommend upgrading to reserved seats for high-demand games via Ticketmaster:

ticketmaster.com.au 136 100. Optus Stadium No general admission available.

Upgrade to a reserve seat is available on match-day only at Optus Stadium Gate A subject to availability. SCG Access* to limited unreserved seating in the ‘Red Zone’ which is located within the SCG Trust Members Reserve (Lower Ladies, Noble Stand, Level 2 of the Bradman Stand). Dress regulations will apply.



The Red Zone is an un-reserved seating area. Entry is via Gate A (on Driver Avenue) or Gates J or H if accessing the venue from MP1 Car Park or Moore Park Road. The passes allow you to sit in the lower level of the Ladies Pavilion, the Noble Stand or Level 2 of the Bradman Stand. Dress regulations apply in the SCG Members Reserve. Those who do not meet dress regulations will not be permitted entry. Please ensure to arrive early to secure a seat and to check the Sydney Swans match day page of the website www.sydneyswans.com.au/matchday for full details on dress regulations. Alternatively, you can upgrade to a reserved seat via Ticketek to guarantee admission to the game (subject to availability) ticketek.com.au 132 849. TIO Stadium General admission available* (standing room only). Entry via any public gate. TIO Traeger Park General admission available* (standing room only). Entry via any public gate. University of Tasmania Stadium Limited general admission available* (standing room only). Entry is via any public gate.

Recommend upgrading to reserved seats for high-demand games via Ticketmaster: ticketmaster.com.au 136 100. UNSW Canberra Oval General admission available*. Entry is via any public gate.

Recommend upgrading to reserved seats for high-demand games via Ticketek: ticketek.com.au 132 849

*Access to matches is not guaranteed

For further information regarding how to upgrade your Player or Premiership Pass to a reserved seat ticket please contact AFL Ticketing on aflticketing@afl.com.au



APPENDIX 3 - JUNIOR & CONCESSION POLICY

If you wish to purchase additional tickets for family and friends to sit with you, please familiarise yourself with the AFL’s junior & concession policies:

JUNIOR POLICY

The following junior policy applies to the sale of daily public ticketing during the Toyota AFL Premiership Season and Pre-season competitions:

Children aged 6-14 as at 1 January in the current year are eligible to purchase a junior ticket.

Children aged 5 and under as at are entitled to enter the ground at no charge; however, they must not occupy a seat.

Persons aged 15 and over as at 1 January in the current year are classified as an adult, unless they hold valid Concession identification.

CONCESSION POLICY

The following concession policy applies to the sale of daily public ticketing during the Toyota AFL Premiership Season and Pre-season competitions:

Persons aged 15 and over as at 1 January in the current year are classified as an adult, unless they hold valid Concession identification.

A person must have the appropriate form of concession to purchase a concession ticket. They must present the relevant concession documentation at point of purchase and upon entry to the ground. A second form of identification (e.g. driver licence, Medicare card, credit card) may be requested when purchasing or utilising a concession ticket to verify the concession entitlement.

Patrons holding one of the following cards are eligible to purchase a ticket at the concession rate: Centrelink issued: Pensioner Concession Card (PCC)*

Department of Veterans’ Affairs card or Department of Veterans’ Affairs issued Pensioner Concession Card*

Full time secondary or tertiary student cards**

Centrelink issued: Health Care Card (HCC)*

Note:

*Primary cardholder only (not dependents) is entitled to the concession price.

** Does not include International Student cards

3.0 COMPANION CARD POLICY

The AFL is a National Affiliate of the Companion Card program and we agree to provide an admission ticket for the cardholder's companion at no charge. The Companion Card program is applicable at all AFL Venues.