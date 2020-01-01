Umpire Introductory Course

This course has been designed for new umpires as they commence their umpiring journey. The course can also be beneficial for all fans of the game that are keen to build their knowledge and understanding.

The course can be accessed at https://umpireafl.trainingvc.com.au. Please note the following information.

If you already have an account on the Umpire AFL portal, you can log in and go to “My Courses”.

If you don’t have an existing account, you will need to create a new account using your email address (in lowercase) as your username.

Once signed in, you will need to scroll down and select the Umpire Introductory Course. Cost of the course will be $15.00 once processed through PayPal.

If you forget your password, you will need to click on the ‘Forgot Password’ link, or email the helpdesk. You shouldn’t create a new account as you will end up with multiple accounts and enrolments in different courses.

Umpires Coaching Academy

The AFL is committed to the education of our umpire coaches. The quality of our umpire coaches is critical to the long-term success of umpiring at grassroots level right up to the national competition.

It is clear that the experience an umpire has with their coach directly correlates with the successful recruitment and retention of our umpires.

The AFL understands that the vast majority of our umpire coaches are volunteers and complete full time work in addition to their umpiring commitments. Considering this, the AFL has been focused on providing a resource that will help coaches be successful in their role.

The AFL’s Umpires Coaching Academy is an online resource that hosts the National Umpire Coach Accreditation Scheme, National Umpire Accreditation Scheme, National Umpiring Curriculum, forums and workshops.

If you are already registered in the Umpire Coaching Academy visit umpireafl.trainingvc.com.au.

If you would like more information on umpire coaching or the Umpire Coaching Academy, email your local State Umpiring Contact.