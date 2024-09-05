AFL Play AFL Play

04:51 Mins

Finals Focus: 'Stop-start' Lions in control, Clarko's big Blues worry

Alastair Clarkson, Mattthew Lloyd and Sarah Olle break down the elimination final between Brisbane and Carlton

Latest AFL Videos
  1. 03:43

    Match Previews, Finals Wk1: Port Adelaide v Geelong

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the qualifying final between the Power and the Cats at Adelaide Oval

    AFL
  2. 01:19

    Mark of the Year Finalists

    Vote now on your favourite Mark of the Year finalist from the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season.

    AFL
  3. 00:15

    Footy Festival is back for 2024!

    Footy Festival is back this September and bigger than ever before, taking over Yarra Park from Wednesday September 25 to Saturday September 28.

    AFL
  4. 03:11

    Finals Focus: Port’s midfield weapons, why the Cats must free Stewart

    Alastair Clarkson, Matthew Lloyd and Sarah Olle break down the qualifying final between Port Adelaide and Geelong

    AFL
  5. 01:53

    Goal of the Year Finalists

    Vote now on your favourite Goal of the Year finalist from the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season.

    AFL
  6. 07:00

    YOKAYI FOOTY SHORTS: 10 Best Yokayi moments of 2024

    Chris Johnson and Ben Davis count down the 10 best Yokayi Moments of season 2024.

    AFL
  7. 23:44

    The W Show: Ellie’s captaincy ‘challenge’, can Lions tame Kate?

    Ellie Blackburn joins The W Show to dissect Week One of the AFLW Season

    AFLW
  8. 04:51

    Finals Focus: ‘Stop-start’ Lions in control, Clarko’s big Blues worry

    Alastair Clarkson, Mattthew Lloyd and Sarah Olle break down the elimination final between Brisbane and Carlton

    AFL

Footy Feed
  • 05:21

    Footy Feed: Bulldogs' Baz call, Ken dismisses history, Hawk's CJ dilemma

    Sarah Olle and Josh Gabelich with all the latest news

    AFL
  • 04:32

    Footy Feed: Huge boost for Blues, Lion's warning, Swans to return

    Nat Edwards with all the latest news

    AFL
  • 06:29

    Footy Feed Extra: Mahoney on score assist, pre-finals bye, double header

    AFL GM Football Operations Josh Mahoney speaks to Sarah Olle

    AFL
  • 05:51

    Footy Feed: Dog misses training, Saint wants out, Pie's new deal

    Nat Edwards with the latest news

    AFL
  • 04:44

    Footy Feed: Lions’ quest to go back-to-back

    Brisbane premiership captain Bre Koenen speaks to Sarah Black about the upcoming NAB AFLW season.

    AFL
  • 04:40

    Footy Feed: Tiger requests trade, Pie wants out, Demon delisted

    Nat Edwards with the latest news

    AFL
  • 07:17

    Footy Feed: Dog learns fate, Blue banned, Port sweat on scans

    Sarah Olle and Josh Gabelich with the latest news

    AFL
  • 07:36

    Footy Feed: Crows bombshell, watch on key Dog, Blue out

    Sarah Olle and Josh Gabelich dissect the round 24 teams

    AFL
  • 07:46

    Footy Feed: Freo warning, Eagles coach latest, Hawks' big calls

    Nat Edwards with the latest news

    AFL
  • 06:42

    Footy Feed: Bulldogs blow, Tayla on Paris trip, Bomber's send-off

    Sarah Olle with all the latest footy news

    AFL
  • 07:54

    Footy Feed: Petracca's trauma, Tiger retires, will Swans rest?

    Nat Edwards and Sarah Olle bring you all the latest news

    AFL
  • 06:36

    Footy Feed Extra: Standalone Showdowns, AFLW ready to launch

    Riley Beveridge chats with AFL Executive GM Football Laura Kane

    AFL

Match Highlights
  • 07:09

    Highlights: Fremantle v Port Adelaide

    The Dockers and Power clash in round 24

    AFL
  • 07:14

    Highlights: Carlton v St Kilda

    The Blues and Saints clash in round 24

    AFL
  • 07:09

    Highlights: Western Bulldogs v GWS

    The Bulldogs and Giants clash in round 24

    AFL
  • 07:09

    Highlights: Sydney v Adelaide

    The Swans and Crows clash in round 24

    AFL
  • 07:09

    Highlights: Brisbane v Essendon

    The Lions and Bombers clash in round 24

    AFL
  • 07:10

    Highlights: Richmond v Gold Coast

    The Tigers and Suns clash in round 24

    AFL
  • 07:14

    Highlights: Geelong v West Coast

    The Cats and Eagles clash in round 24

    AFL
  • 07:09

    Highlights: Hawthorn v North Melbourne

    The Hawks and Kangaroos clash in round 24

    AFL
  • 07:14

    Highlights: Melbourne v Collingwood

    The Demons and Magpies clash in round 24

    AFL

Press Conferences
  • 06:09

    AFLW full post-match, WK1: Kangaroos

    Watch Nth Melbourne's press conference after week one’s match against Brisbane

    AFLW
  • 04:36

    AFLW full post-match, WK1: Lions

    Watch Brisbane's press conference after week one’s match against Nth Melbourne

    AFLW
  • 03:16

    AFLW full post-match, WK1: Hawks

    Watch Hawthorn's press conference after week one’s match against Carlton

    AFLW
  • 02:56

    AFLW full post-match, WK1: Blues

    Watch Carlton's press conference after week one’s match against Hawthorn

    AFLW
  • 04:30

    AFLW full post-match, WK1: Power

    Watch Port Adelaide's press conference after week one’s match against Adelaide

    AFLW
  • 05:18

    AFLW full post-match, WK1: Crows

    Watch Adelaide's press conference after week one’s match against Port Adelaide

    AFLW
  • 05:57

    AFLW full post-match, WK1: Demons

    Watch Melbourne's press conference after week one’s match against Geelong

    AFLW
  • 06:38

    AFLW full post-match, WK1: Cats

    Watch Geelong's press conference after week one’s match against Melbourne

    AFLW
  • 05:42

    AFLW full post-match, WK1: Saints

    Watch St Kilda's press conference after week one’s match against Gold Coast

    AFLW
  • 05:31

    AFLW full post-match, WK1: Suns

    Watch Gold Coast's press conference after week one’s match against St Kilda

    AFLW
  • 06:10

    AFLW full post-match, WK1: Bombers

    Watch Essendon's press conference after week one’s match against Fremantle

    AFLW
  • 03:29

    AFLW full post-match, WK1: Dockers

    Watch Fremantle's press conference after week one’s match against Essendon

    AFLW
  • 04:36

    AFLW full post-match, WK1: Giants

    Watch GWS's press conference after week one’s match against Western Bulldogs

    AFLW
  • 02:35

    AFLW full post-match, WK1: Bulldogs

    Watch Western Bulldogs' press conference after week one’s match against GWS

    AFLW
  • 12:55

    AFLW full post-match, WK1: Eagles

    Watch West Coast's press conference after week one’s match against Richmond

    AFLW
  • 05:35

    AFLW full post-match, WK1: Tigers

    Watch Richmond's press conference after week one’s match against West Coast

    AFLW
  • 05:00

    AFLW full post-match, WK1: Swans

    Watch Sydney's press conference after week one’s match against Collingwood

    AFLW
  • 04:48

    AFLW full post-match, WK1: Magpies

    Watch Collingwood's press conference after week one’s match against Sydney

    AFLW

Match Previews

  • 03:43

    Match Previews, Finals Wk1: Port Adelaide v Geelong

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the qualifying final between the Power and the Cats at Adelaide Oval

    AFL
  • 04:26

    Match Previews, Finals Wk1: Western Bulldogs v Hawthorn

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the elimination final between the Bulldogs and the Hawks at the MCG

    AFL
  • 03:48

    Match Previews, Finals Wk1: Brisbane v Carlton

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the elimination final between the Lions and the Blues at the Gabba

    AFL
  • 03:27

    Match Previews, Finals Wk1: Sydney v Greater Western Sydney

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the qualifying final between the Swans and the Giants at the SCG

    AFL
  • 03:19

    Match Previews R24: Western Bulldogs v Greater Western Sydney

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Bulldogs and the Giants at Mars Stadium

    AFL
  • 01:55

    Match Previews R24: Richmond v Gold Coast

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Tigers and the Suns at the MCG

    AFL
  • 02:39

    Match Previews R24: Geelong v West Coast

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Cats and the Eagles at GMHBA Stadium

    AFL
  • 02:39

    Match Previews R24: Melbourne v Collingwood

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Demons and the Magpies at the MCG

    AFL
  • 01:59

    Match Previews R24: Fremantle v Port Adelaide

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Dockers and the Power at Optus Stadium

    AFL

The 10
  • 04:04

    The 10: Round 24's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from the finish to the home and away season

    AFL
  • 05:04

    The 10: Round 23's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from an entertaining round of football

    AFL
  • 04:54

    The 10: Round 22's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from an incredible round of football

    AFL
  • 05:11

    The 10: Round 21's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from a nailbiting round of football

    AFL
  • 04:46

    The 10: Round 20's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from an action-packed round

    AFL
  • 04:59

    The 10: Round 19's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from a thrilling round of football

    AFL
  • 05:34

    The 10: Round 18's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from an exciting round of football

    AFL
  • 04:57

    The 10: Round 17's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from an eventful round of football

    AFL
  • 05:12

    The 10: Round 16's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from a nailbiting round of football

    AFL
  • 04:50

    The 10: Round 15's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from the end of the bye rounds

    AFL
  • 05:56

    The 10: Round 14's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from an entertaining round of football

    AFL
  • 05:12

    The 10: Round 13's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from a memorable round

    AFL

Showreels
  • 02:08

    WAFL Showreel, EF: Hamish Davis highlights

    Enjoy Hamish Davis' standout WAFL performance for Claremont

    WAFL
  • 01:22

    SANFL Showreel, QF: Aiden Grace highlights

    Enjoy Aiden Grace's standout SANFL performance for Central District

    SANFL
  • 01:41

    SANFL Showreel, EF: Matthew Allen highlights

    Enjoy Matthew Allen's standout SANFL performance for Glenelg

    SANFL
  • 01:31

    WAFL Showreel, QF1: Matt Taberner highlights

    Enjoy Matt Taberner's standout WAFL performance for Peel

    WAFL
  • 02:13

    VFL Showreel, QF2: James Harmes highlights

    Enjoy James Harmes' standout VFL performance for Footscray

    VFL
  • 02:03

    VFL Showreel, EF2: Finn Maginness highlights

    Enjoy Finn Maginness' standout VFL performance for Box Hill

    VFL
  • 03:15

    VFL Showreel, QF2: Darcy Fort highlights

    Enjoy Darcy Fort's standout VFL performance for Brisbane

    VFL
  • 01:50

    VFL Showreel, EF1: Zac Foot highlights

    Enjoy Zac Foot's standout VFL performance for Southport

    VFL
  • 01:14

    VFL Showreel, QF1: Sam De Koning highlights

    Enjoy Sam De Koning's standout VFL performance for Geelong

    VFL
  • 01:14

    VFL Showreel, QF1: Riley Bice highlights

    Enjoy Riley Bice's standout VFL performance for Werribee

    VFL
  • 04:39

    WAFL top plays: The best of round 21

    Enjoy the standout moments from the 2024 WAFL Season

    WAFL
  • 04:09

    SANFL top plays: The best of round 19

    Enjoy the standout moments from the 2024 Hostplus SANFL Season

    SANFL

Match Replays
  • 2:01:44

    Match Replay: Fremantle v Port Adelaide

    The Dockers and Power clash in round 24 of the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:04:14

    Match Replay: Carlton v St Kilda

    The Blues and Saints clash in round 24 of the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:07:10

    Match Replay: Western Bulldogs v GWS

    The Bulldogs and Giants clash in round 24 of the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:08:56

    Match Replay: Sydney v Adelaide

    The Swans and Crows clash in round 24 of the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:07:18

    Match Replay: Brisbane v Essendon

    The Lions and Bombers clash in round 24 of the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:04:46

    Match Replay: Richmond v Gold Coast

    The Tigers and Suns clash in round 24 of the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:19:28

    Match Replay: Geelong v West Coast

    The Cats and Eagles clash in round 24 of the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:20:58

    Match Replay: Hawthorn v North Melbourne

    The Hawks and Kangaroos clash in round 24 of the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:02:12

    Match Replay: Melbourne v Collingwood

    The Demons and Magpies clash in round 24 of the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:03:52

    Match Replay: West Coast v Carlton

    The Eagles and Blues clash in round 23 of the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:04:50

    Match Replay: Hawthorn v Richmond

    The Hawks and Tigers clash in round 23 of the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:06:10

    Match Replay: Western Bulldogs v North Melbourne

    The Bulldogs and Kangaroos clash in round 23 of the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL

AFLW
  • 23:44

    The W Show: Ellie’s captaincy ‘challenge’, can Lions tame Kate?

    Ellie Blackburn joins The W Show to dissect Week One of the AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 04:00

    Why not us? Bates on Hawks' finals hopes

    New Hawthorn captain Emily Bates sits down with Gemma Bastiani to discuss the Hawks' 2024 campaign

    AFLW
  • 01:00

    TAGGED: Every player’s dream

    Hosko and Rowey celebrate the Doggies’s upcoming date with the MCG

    AFLW
  • 18:59

    CTTG: Goldrick’s big shift, supporting Irish talent

    CTTG chats with Irish Melbourne midfielder Sinead Goldrick about the Dees’ win on the weekend, her move into the midfield, and her opinion on bringing back International Rules

    AFLW
  • 30:43

    TAGGED S2 EP5: Stars, suspensions and stolen milk

    Hosko and Rowey celebrate Round One – the highs, the lows, and the questionable recoveries

    AFLW
  • 01:09

    TAGGED: Jess Hosking on being delisted

    An in-form Jess Hosking reflects on being delisted, media scrutiny, her career-defining comeback game, and Coach Daisy’s debut match

    AFLW
  • 30:24

    CTTG: Roos' revenge, Giants new standard and ‘Daisy factor’

    CTTG are back to recap an exciting week of footy. Has North Melbourne already had a season defining win? Have the Giants set the standard for their year? St Kilda’s finals difference and West Coast look inspired with their new coach, Daisy Pearce

    AFLW
  • 01:05

    AFLW Rising Star: Shineah Goody in Week 1

    Check out the Rising Star for AFLW Week 1, Shineah Goody

    AFLW
  • 00:50

    Mark of the Year: Week 1

    Vote now on your favourite marks from Week 1 of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season.

    AFLW
  • 01:31

    Goal of the Year: Week 1

    Vote now on your favourite goals from Week 1 of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season.

    AFLW
  • 06:09

    AFLW full post-match, WK1: Kangaroos

    Watch Nth Melbourne's press conference after week one’s match against Brisbane

    AFLW
  • 04:36

    AFLW full post-match, WK1: Lions

    Watch Brisbane's press conference after week one’s match against Nth Melbourne

    AFLW

Friday Knock Offs

  • 14:29

    KNOCK OFFS: Why every game is a lesson for finals-bound Harry McKay

    The Blues spearhead reveals the biggest takeaway from the season proper, his goalkicking journey, and the one difference between him and his twin, Ben

    AFL
  • 12:01

    KNOCK OFFS: Why Jack Viney is confident the Dees can bounce back in 2025

    Viney chats about the future of the Demons, his junior teammates who are today’s AFL stars, and being a 'girl dad'

    AFL
  • 13:13

    KNOCK OFFS: Sam Draper on his incredible code switch and cult-hero status

    How a late swap from the round ball to the Sherrin led to goal of the year for the Bombers’ big man, the mysterious Brad Scott, and pre-game vibes

    AFL
  • 16:14

    KNOCK OFFS: How 'Fly' won over Mason Cox, and the day he woke up blind

    The American-born Aussie talks college basketball, why he chose AFL and Collingwood, the darkest days of his life, and why he’s happy to call Australia home

    AFL
  • 13:32

    KNOCK OFFS: Cam Zurhaar on life with Clarko, his escape from footy

    'The Bull' chats North Melbourne's revival, tattoos of teammates, his water polo past, and barbecue feasts for the boys

    AFL
  • 13:17

    KNOCK OFFS: New role that ignited Bailey Dale, his praise for Bevo

    Bailey Dale on 'best kick in the comp' status, how a half-time chat launched his career, his golf swing, and love for coach Luke Beveridge

    AFL
  • 12:15

    KNOCK OFFS: The finals heartbreak that made Tim Taranto a Tiger

    Richmond midfielder Tim Taranto on his US influence, basketball dilemma, love for the Tiger Army, and why he’s full of hot air

    AFL
  • 12:38

    KNOCK OFFS: How a haircut and an ultimatum saved Dan Butler's career

    Dan Butler reflects on the moment that saved his career, winning a flag at the Tigers and the marathon table tennis match with a former teammate

    AFL
  • 14:39

    KNOCK OFFS: Tom Mitchell's career-end fear, the secret to Fly's success

    The Collingwood midfielder on his worry that he would never play again, Brownlow drama, and why he and Jack Viney have one over junior footy teammate Toby Greene

    AFL
  • 10:23

    KNOCK OFFS: James Worpel on how Mitchell made him, his link to 'Lethal'

    The Hawthorn midfielder on getting roughed up by his coach, his young teammates and why they're in a hurry.

    AFL
  • 11:03

    KNOCK OFFS: From living in a gym to the 'G, Blue's remarkable rise

    Alex Cincotta details his long journey from a chippy to an AFL footballer, why he once lived in a gym, and why he loves playing against Collingwood

    AFL
  • 11:43

    KNOCK OFFS: How an American ruined Adam Cooney’s first Anzac Day

    Adam Cooney and Matthew Richardson reflect on their close Brownlow count, Anzac Day footy and Cooney’s new role as a coach

    AFL

AFL Fantasy
  • 03:33

    MVP, Michael Barlow Medal: The 2024 Fantasy Awards 2024

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie wrap up the Fantasy season with the awards

    AFL
  • 05:30

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: round 24

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the news, captains and more

    AFL
  • 01:04

    Michael Barlow Medal: The best R23 cash cows

    Calvin and Warnie deliver the round 23 Michael Barlow Medal votes

    AFL
  • 01:50

    On the chopping block: The Traders' early R24 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round 24

    AFL
  • 06:33

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: Round 23

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the news, captains and more

    AFL
  • 01:08

    Michael Barlow Medal: The best R22 cash cows

    Calvin and Warnie deliver the round 22 Michael Barlow Medal votes

    AFL
  • 01:15

    On the chopping block: The Traders' early R23 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round 23

    AFL
  • 07:46

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: Round 22

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the news, captains and more

    AFL
  • 01:09

    Michael Barlow Medal: The best R21 cash cows

    Calvin and Warnie deliver the round 21 Michael Barlow Medal votes

    AFL
  • 01:41

    On the chopping block: The Traders' early R22 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round 22

    AFL
  • 06:25

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: Round 21

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the news, captains and more

    AFL
  • 01:03

    Michael Barlow Medal: The best R20 cash cows

    Calvin and Warnie deliver the round 20 Michael Barlow Medal votes

    AFL

Acknowledgement of Country

In the spirit of reconciliation the AFL acknowledges the Traditional Custodians of country throughout Australia and their connections to land, sea and community. We pay our respect to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples today.