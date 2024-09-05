Match Replay: Port Adelaide v Geelong

CTTG: Roos' revenge, Giants new standard and ‘Daisy factor’
CTTG are back to recap an exciting week of footy. Has North Melbourne already had a season defining win? Have the Giants set the standard for their year? St Kilda’s finals difference and West Coast look inspired with their new coach, Daisy Pearce
In the spirit of reconciliation the AFL acknowledges the Traditional Custodians of country throughout Australia and their connections to land, sea and community. We pay our respect to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples today.