AFL Play AFL Play

More from Telstra

Australia's best network.

Brought to you by

Sportsbet
07:59 Mins

YOKAYI FOOTY SHORTS: Hawthorn’s secret weapon, Heeney Heroics, Wardlaw’s huge goal

Megan Waters, Chris Johnson and Ben Davis present episode 27 of Yokayi Footy Shorts.

Watch Now

Latest AFL Videos
  1. 07:59

    YOKAYI FOOTY SHORTS: Hawthorn’s secret weapon, Heeney Heroics, Wardlaw’s huge goal

    Megan Waters, Chris Johnson and Ben Davis present episode 27 of Yokayi Footy Shorts.

    AFL
  2. 04:05

    Blues' season review: Injury crisis an excuse or fair reason for slide?

    Riley Beveridge and Kane Cornes unpack every team's 2024 season in The Season That Was

    AFL
  3. 32:40

    CTTG: Winning a drawn match, Giants’ crazy stat, key to stopping Dee

    Recapping an exciting week of footy, the Credit to the Girls team questions whether Geelong should be happy with their draw, the reasons not to trust the Giants, and have the Lions worked out how to stop Kate Hore?

    AFLW
  4. 04:54

    Footy Feed: Dog wants out, Lion's injury update, Giant in strife

    Sarah Olle and Josh Gabelich with all the latest news

    AFL
  5. 01:14

    AFLW Rising Star: Beth Schilling in Week 2

    Check out the Rising Star for AFLW Week 2, Beth Schilling

    AFLW
  6. 00:51

    Mark of the Year: Week 2

    Vote now on your favourite marks from Week 2 of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season.

    AFLW
  7. 01:18

    Goal of the Year: Week 2

    Vote now on your favourite goals from Week 2 of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season.

    AFLW
  8. 20:02

    AAA: Underrated Hawk 'one of the finds of the season', heat on Lions star

    Matthew Lloyd, Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards unpack a huge first week of finals and look ahead to the semi’s

    AFL

Footy Feed
  • 04:54

    Footy Feed: Dog wants out, Lion's injury update, Giant in strife

    Sarah Olle and Josh Gabelich with all the latest news

    AFL
  • 07:31

    Footy Feed: Forgotten Dog back, Swan squeezed out, Blue missing

    Sarah Olle and Josh Gabelich with all the latest news

    AFL
  • 05:52

    Footy Feed: Lions won't budge, Swans return, watch on Giant

    Nat Edwards with all the latest news

    AFL
  • 05:21

    Footy Feed: Bulldogs' Baz call, Ken dismisses history, Hawk's CJ dilemma

    Sarah Olle and Josh Gabelich with all the latest news

    AFL
  • 04:32

    Footy Feed: Huge boost for Blues, Lion's warning, Swans to return

    Nat Edwards with all the latest news

    AFL
  • 06:29

    Footy Feed Extra: Mahoney on score assist, pre-finals bye, double header

    AFL GM Football Operations Josh Mahoney speaks to Sarah Olle

    AFL
  • 05:51

    Footy Feed: Dog misses training, Saint wants out, Pie's new deal

    Nat Edwards with the latest news

    AFL
  • 04:44

    Footy Feed: Lions’ quest to go back-to-back

    Brisbane premiership captain Bre Koenen speaks to Sarah Black about the upcoming NAB AFLW season.

    AFL
  • 04:40

    Footy Feed: Tiger requests trade, Pie wants out, Demon delisted

    Nat Edwards with the latest news

    AFL
  • 07:17

    Footy Feed: Dog learns fate, Blue banned, Port sweat on scans

    Sarah Olle and Josh Gabelich with the latest news

    AFL
  • 07:36

    Footy Feed: Crows bombshell, watch on key Dog, Blue out

    Sarah Olle and Josh Gabelich dissect the round 24 teams

    AFL
  • 07:46

    Footy Feed: Freo warning, Eagles coach latest, Hawks' big calls

    Nat Edwards with the latest news

    AFL

Match Highlights
  • 07:10

    Highlights: Brisbane v Carlton

    The Lions and Blues clash in the first elimination final

    AFL
  • 07:13

    Highlights: Sydney v GWS

    The Swans and Giants clash in the first qualifying final

    AFL
  • 07:10

    Highlights: Western Bulldogs v Hawthorn

    The Bulldogs and Hawks clash in the second elimination final

    AFL
  • 07:14

    Highlights: Port Adelaide v Geelong

    The Power and Cats clash in the second qualifying final

    AFL
  • 07:09

    Highlights: Fremantle v Port Adelaide

    The Dockers and Power clash in round 24

    AFL
  • 07:14

    Highlights: Carlton v St Kilda

    The Blues and Saints clash in round 24

    AFL
  • 07:09

    Highlights: Western Bulldogs v GWS

    The Bulldogs and Giants clash in round 24

    AFL
  • 07:09

    Highlights: Sydney v Adelaide

    The Swans and Crows clash in round 24

    AFL
  • 07:09

    Highlights: Brisbane v Essendon

    The Lions and Bombers clash in round 24

    AFL

Press Conferences
  • 04:27

    AFLW full post-match, WK2: Dockers

    Watch Fremantle's press conference after week two’s match against Adelaide

    AFLW
  • 03:28

    AFLW full post-match, WK2: Crows

    Watch Adelaide's press conference after week two’s match against Fremantle

    AFLW
  • 05:00

    'I cried': Molloy on emotional toll of injury, keeping it secret

    Sydney co-captain Chloe Molloy speaks after being ruled out for the season due to injury

    AFLW
  • 06:29

    AFLW full post-match, WK2: Cats

    Watch Geelong's press conference after week two’s match against Nth Melbourne

    AFLW
  • 01:54

    AFLW full post-match, WK2: Kangaroos

    Watch Nth Melbourne's press conference after week two’s match against Geelong

    AFLW
  • 05:30

    AFLW full post-match, WK2: Saints

    Watch St Kilda's press conference after week two’s match against Sydney

    AFLW
  • 03:24

    AFLW full post-match, WK2: Swans

    Watch Sydney's press conference after week two’s match against St Kilda

    AFLW
  • 05:35

    AFLW full post-match, WK2: Tigers

    Watch Richmond's press conference after week two’s match against GWS

    AFLW
  • 05:12

    AFLW full post-match, WK2: Giants

    Watch GWS's press conference after week two’s match against Richmond

    AFLW
  • 02:35

    AFLW full post-match, WK2: Blues

    Watch Carlton's press conference after week two’s match against Gold Coast

    AFLW
  • 04:32

    AFLW full post-match, WK2: Suns

    Watch Gold Coast's press conference after week two’s match against Carlton

    AFLW
  • 08:03

    Full post-match, Elimination Final: Lions

    Watch Brisbane’s press conference after the Elimination Final match against Carlton

    AFL
  • 11:38

    Full post-match, Elimination Final: Blues

    Watch Carlton’s press conference after the Elimination Final match against Brisbane

    AFL
  • 11:17

    Full post-match, Qualifying FInal: Swans

    Watch Sydney’s press conference after the Qualifying FInal match against GWS

    AFL
  • 07:05

    Full post-match, Qualifying Final: Giants

    Watch GWS’s press conference after the Qualifying Final match against Sydney

    AFL
  • 08:18

    AFLW full post-match, WK2: Eagles

    Watch West Coast's press conference after week two’s match against Essendon

    AFLW
  • 07:37

    AFLW full post-match, WK2: Bombers

    Watch Essendon's press conference after week two’s match against West Coast

    AFLW
  • 03:42

    AFLW full post-match, WK2: Hawks

    Watch Hawthorn's press conference after week two’s match against Collingwood

    AFLW

Match Previews

  • 03:48

    Match Previews, FW1: Brisbane v Carlton

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the elimination final between the Lions and the Blues at the Gabba

    AFL
  • 04:26

    Match Previews, FW1: Western Bulldogs v Hawthorn

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the elimination final between the Bulldogs and the Hawks at the MCG

    AFL
  • 03:43

    Match Previews, FW1: Port Adelaide v Geelong

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the qualifying final between the Power and the Cats at Adelaide Oval

    AFL
  • 03:27

    Match Previews, FW1: Sydney v Greater Western Sydney

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the qualifying final between the Swans and the Giants at the SCG

    AFL
  • 03:19

    Match Previews R24: Western Bulldogs v Greater Western Sydney

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Bulldogs and the Giants at Mars Stadium

    AFL
  • 01:55

    Match Previews R24: Richmond v Gold Coast

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Tigers and the Suns at the MCG

    AFL
  • 02:39

    Match Previews R24: Geelong v West Coast

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Cats and the Eagles at GMHBA Stadium

    AFL
  • 02:39

    Match Previews R24: Melbourne v Collingwood

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Demons and the Magpies at the MCG

    AFL
  • 01:59

    Match Previews R24: Fremantle v Port Adelaide

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Dockers and the Power at Optus Stadium

    AFL

The 10
  • 04:04

    The 10: Round 24's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from the finish to the home and away season

    AFL
  • 05:04

    The 10: Round 23's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from an entertaining round of football

    AFL
  • 04:54

    The 10: Round 22's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from an incredible round of football

    AFL
  • 05:11

    The 10: Round 21's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from a nailbiting round of football

    AFL
  • 04:46

    The 10: Round 20's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from an action-packed round

    AFL
  • 04:59

    The 10: Round 19's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from a thrilling round of football

    AFL
  • 05:34

    The 10: Round 18's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from an exciting round of football

    AFL
  • 04:57

    The 10: Round 17's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from an eventful round of football

    AFL
  • 05:12

    The 10: Round 16's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from a nailbiting round of football

    AFL
  • 04:50

    The 10: Round 15's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from the end of the bye rounds

    AFL
  • 05:56

    The 10: Round 14's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from an entertaining round of football

    AFL
  • 05:12

    The 10: Round 13's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from a memorable round

    AFL

Showreels
  • 01:37

    SANFL Showreel, SF1: Billy Cootee highlights

    Enjoy Billy Cootee's standout SANFL performance for Norwood

    SANFL
  • 01:44

    SANFL Showreel, SF1: Will Snelling highlights

    Enjoy Will Snelling's standout SANFL performance for Sturt

    SANFL
  • 02:29

    WAFL Showreel, SF2: Mitch Crowden highlights

    Enjoy Mitch Crowden's standout WAFL performance for East Perth

    WAFL
  • 02:25

    VFL Showreel, SF2: Deven Robertson highlights

    Enjoy Deven Robertson's standout VFL performance for Brisbane

    VFL
  • 01:54

    VFL Showreel, SF1: Cameron Guthrie highlights

    Enjoy Cameron Guthrie's standout VFL performance for Geelong

    VFL
  • 00:47

    VFL Showreel, SF1: Tom Hawkins highlights

    Enjoy Tom Hawkins' standout VFL performance for Geelong

    VFL
  • 02:08

    WAFL Showreel, EF: Hamish Davis highlights

    Enjoy Hamish Davis' standout WAFL performance for Claremont

    WAFL
  • 01:22

    SANFL Showreel, QF: Aiden Grace highlights

    Enjoy Aiden Grace's standout SANFL performance for Central District

    SANFL
  • 05:00

    VFL top plays: The best of finals week one

    Enjoy the standout moments from the 2024 Smithy's VFL Season

    VFL
  • 04:42

    SANFL top plays: The best of finals week one

    Enjoy the standout moments from the 2024 Hostplus SANFL Season

    SANFL
  • 04:05

    WAFL top plays: The best of finals week one

    Enjoy the standout moments from the 2024 WAFL Season

    WAFL
  • 01:41

    SANFL Showreel, EF: Matthew Allen highlights

    Enjoy Matthew Allen's standout SANFL performance for Glenelg

    SANFL

Match Replays
  • 2:10:54

    Match Replay: Brisbane v Carlton

    The Lions and Blues clash in the first elimination final of the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:13:28

    Match Replay: Sydney v GWS

    The Swans and Giants clash in the first qualifying final of the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:09:28

    Match Replay: Western Bulldogs v Hawthorn

    The Bulldogs and Hawks clash in the second elimination final of the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:06:42

    Match Replay: Port Adelaide v Geelong

    The Power and Cats clash in the second qualifying final of the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:01:44

    Match Replay: Fremantle v Port Adelaide

    The Dockers and Power clash in round 24 of the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:04:14

    Match Replay: Carlton v St Kilda

    The Blues and Saints clash in round 24 of the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:07:10

    Match Replay: Western Bulldogs v GWS

    The Bulldogs and Giants clash in round 24 of the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:08:56

    Match Replay: Sydney v Adelaide

    The Swans and Crows clash in round 24 of the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:07:18

    Match Replay: Brisbane v Essendon

    The Lions and Bombers clash in round 24 of the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:04:46

    Match Replay: Richmond v Gold Coast

    The Tigers and Suns clash in round 24 of the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:19:28

    Match Replay: Geelong v West Coast

    The Cats and Eagles clash in round 24 of the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:20:58

    Match Replay: Hawthorn v North Melbourne

    The Hawks and Kangaroos clash in round 24 of the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL

AFLW
  • 32:40

    CTTG: Winning a drawn match, Giants’ crazy stat, key to stopping Dee

    Recapping an exciting week of footy, the Credit to the Girls team questions whether Geelong should be happy with their draw, the reasons not to trust the Giants, and have the Lions worked out how to stop Kate Hore?

    AFLW
  • 01:14

    AFLW Rising Star: Beth Schilling in Week 2

    Check out the Rising Star for AFLW Week 2, Beth Schilling

    AFLW
  • 00:51

    Mark of the Year: Week 2

    Vote now on your favourite marks from Week 2 of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season.

    AFLW
  • 01:18

    Goal of the Year: Week 2

    Vote now on your favourite goals from Week 2 of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season.

    AFLW
  • 04:27

    AFLW full post-match, WK2: Dockers

    Watch Fremantle's press conference after week two’s match against Adelaide

    AFLW
  • 03:28

    AFLW full post-match, WK2: Crows

    Watch Adelaide's press conference after week two’s match against Fremantle

    AFLW
  • 05:00

    'I cried': Molloy on emotional toll of injury, keeping it secret

    Sydney co-captain Chloe Molloy speaks after being ruled out for the season due to injury

    AFLW
  • 10:22

    AFLW Mini-Match: Fremantle v Adelaide

    Extended highlights of the Dockers and Crows clash in week two of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 04:51

    AFLW Highlights: Fremantle v Adelaide

    The Dockers and Crows clash in week two of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:18:51

    AFLW Match Replay: Fremantle v Adelaide

    The Dockers and Crows clash in week two of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 00:33

    Hatchard hammers home the sealer following superb grab

    Anne Hatchard used her strength to take a brilliant goal-line mark before finishing truly

    AFLW
  • 00:56

    Score Assist in full effect as Ponter snags one

    Danielle Ponter was made to wait as new smart ball technology confirmed she had slotted Adelaide's third major

    AFLW

Friday Knock Offs

  • 14:00

    KNOCK OFFS: How a single Brownlow vote changed Dylan Moore’s career

    Dylan Moore on where the Hawks' drive comes from, his last chance, the 'mosquito fleet', and Sam Mitchell’s unique approach

    AFL
  • 14:29

    KNOCK OFFS: Why every game is a lesson for finals-bound Harry McKay

    The Blues spearhead reveals the biggest takeaway from the season proper, his goalkicking journey, and the one difference between him and his twin, Ben

    AFL
  • 12:01

    KNOCK OFFS: Why Jack Viney is confident the Dees can bounce back in 2025

    Viney chats about the future of the Demons, his junior teammates who are today’s AFL stars, and being a 'girl dad'

    AFL
  • 13:13

    KNOCK OFFS: Sam Draper on his incredible code switch and cult-hero status

    How a late swap from the round ball to the Sherrin led to goal of the year for the Bombers’ big man, the mysterious Brad Scott, and pre-game vibes

    AFL
  • 16:14

    KNOCK OFFS: How 'Fly' won over Mason Cox, and the day he woke up blind

    The American-born Aussie talks college basketball, why he chose AFL and Collingwood, the darkest days of his life, and why he’s happy to call Australia home

    AFL
  • 13:32

    KNOCK OFFS: Cam Zurhaar on life with Clarko, his escape from footy

    'The Bull' chats North Melbourne's revival, tattoos of teammates, his water polo past, and barbecue feasts for the boys

    AFL
  • 13:17

    KNOCK OFFS: New role that ignited Bailey Dale, his praise for Bevo

    Bailey Dale on 'best kick in the comp' status, how a half-time chat launched his career, his golf swing, and love for coach Luke Beveridge

    AFL
  • 12:15

    KNOCK OFFS: The finals heartbreak that made Tim Taranto a Tiger

    Richmond midfielder Tim Taranto on his US influence, basketball dilemma, love for the Tiger Army, and why he’s full of hot air

    AFL
  • 12:38

    KNOCK OFFS: How a haircut and an ultimatum saved Dan Butler's career

    Dan Butler reflects on the moment that saved his career, winning a flag at the Tigers and the marathon table tennis match with a former teammate

    AFL
  • 14:39

    KNOCK OFFS: Tom Mitchell's career-end fear, the secret to Fly's success

    The Collingwood midfielder on his worry that he would never play again, Brownlow drama, and why he and Jack Viney have one over junior footy teammate Toby Greene

    AFL
  • 10:23

    KNOCK OFFS: James Worpel on how Mitchell made him, his link to 'Lethal'

    The Hawthorn midfielder on getting roughed up by his coach, his young teammates and why they're in a hurry.

    AFL
  • 11:03

    KNOCK OFFS: From living in a gym to the 'G, Blue's remarkable rise

    Alex Cincotta details his long journey from a chippy to an AFL footballer, why he once lived in a gym, and why he loves playing against Collingwood

    AFL

AFL Fantasy
  • 03:33

    MVP, Michael Barlow Medal: The 2024 Fantasy Awards 2024

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie wrap up the Fantasy season with the awards

    AFL
  • 05:30

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: round 24

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the news, captains and more

    AFL
  • 01:04

    Michael Barlow Medal: The best R23 cash cows

    Calvin and Warnie deliver the round 23 Michael Barlow Medal votes

    AFL
  • 01:50

    On the chopping block: The Traders' early R24 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round 24

    AFL
  • 06:33

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: Round 23

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the news, captains and more

    AFL
  • 01:08

    Michael Barlow Medal: The best R22 cash cows

    Calvin and Warnie deliver the round 22 Michael Barlow Medal votes

    AFL
  • 01:15

    On the chopping block: The Traders' early R23 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round 23

    AFL
  • 07:46

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: Round 22

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the news, captains and more

    AFL
  • 01:09

    Michael Barlow Medal: The best R21 cash cows

    Calvin and Warnie deliver the round 21 Michael Barlow Medal votes

    AFL
  • 01:41

    On the chopping block: The Traders' early R22 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round 22

    AFL
  • 06:25

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: Round 21

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the news, captains and more

    AFL
  • 01:03

    Michael Barlow Medal: The best R20 cash cows

    Calvin and Warnie deliver the round 20 Michael Barlow Medal votes

    AFL

More from AFL

Naming Rights Partner

Major Partners

View All Partners
Page Top

Acknowledgement of Country

In the spirit of reconciliation the AFL acknowledges the Traditional Custodians of country throughout Australia and their connections to land, sea and community. We pay our respect to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples today.