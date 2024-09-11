Pivotal moments, pivotal misses: Lions' horror month

CTTG: Winning a drawn match, Giants’ crazy stat, key to stopping Dee
Recapping an exciting week of footy, the Credit to the Girls team questions whether Geelong should be happy with their draw, the reasons not to trust the Giants, and have the Lions worked out how to stop Kate Hore?
In the spirit of reconciliation the AFL acknowledges the Traditional Custodians of country throughout Australia and their connections to land, sea and community. We pay our respect to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples today.