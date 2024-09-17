AFL Play AFL Play

18:51 Mins

Watch Now

  1. 05:26

    Footy Feed: Zak’s chat with Neale, Dog requests trade, Giant out

    Nat Edwards with all the latest news

    AFL
  2. 30:24

    TAGGED S2 EP7: The vibe at the injury-hit Pies, Tigers’ new mini-me

    Sarah Rowe dishes on the ‘vibe’ at Collingwood, Hosko reveals Richmond’s new mini-mascot, and St Kilda’s Liv Vesely celebrates life at the top of the AFLW ladder

    AFLW
  3. 18:51

    AFL Trade Radio: What Suns could pay Dusty, Freo eyes Tigers, where will Stringer land?

    Damian Barrett, Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge preview of the 2024 Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period at the launch of AFL Trade Radio

    AFL
  4. 00:15

    Libby Birch crunched in Kate Hore tackle

    Kate Hore tackles Libby Birch over the boundary line during AFL week three, 2024

    AFLW
  5. 01:17

    Five times Joe Daniher nailed it from the left-hand boundary

    Recent history proves Joe Daniher has a unique habit of nailing goals from the left-hand boundary line

    AFL
  6. 09:51

    YOKAYI FOOTY SHORTS: A weekend of nailbiters, Daniher dominant, Rioli stars for Port

    Megan Waters, Chris Johnson and Ben Davis present episode 28 of Yokayi Footy Shorts

    AFL
  7. 04:04

    Hawks' season review: Rapid rise has Mitchell's men 2025 'premiership favourites'

    Riley Beveridge and Kane Cornes unpack every team's 2024 season in The Season That Was

    AFL
  8. 22:00

    CTTG Interview: ‘From woop-woop to the not-quite city’: Rentsch’s big move west

    West Coast midfielder Jess Rentsch chats with Credit to the Girls ahead of the Eagles’ game against Collingwood in week four

    AFLW

  • 05:26

    Footy Feed: Zak’s chat with Neale, Dog requests trade, Giant out

    Nat Edwards with all the latest news

    AFL
  • 06:20

    Footy Feed: Cats' veteran calls, Lion's injury, who replaces Swan?

    Sarah Olle and Josh Gabelich with the latest news

    AFL
  • 09:23

    Footy Feed: How Port can exploit Hawks, Giant task for Toby

    Nat Edwards and Sarah Olle unpack the semi finals

    AFL
  • 06:47

    Footy Feed: Ken fires up over future, Lions with ‘not much to lose’

    Nat Edwards with all the latest news

    AFL
  • 05:27

    Footy Feed: Wiz on the Wiz, Hawk conundrum, Tiger trade latest

    The Footy Feed team with all the latest news

    AFL
  • 04:46

    Footy Feed: Port on Jack, Toby not feeling heat, Lion in brace

    Nat Edwards with all the latest news

    AFL
  • 04:54

    Footy Feed: Dog wants out, Lion's injury update, Giant in strife

    Sarah Olle and Josh Gabelich with all the latest news

    AFL
  • 07:31

    Footy Feed: Forgotten Dog back, Swan squeezed out, Blue missing

    Sarah Olle and Josh Gabelich with all the latest news

    AFL
  • 05:52

    Footy Feed: Lions won't budge, Swans return, watch on Giant

    Nat Edwards with all the latest news

    AFL
  • 05:21

    Footy Feed: Bulldogs' Baz call, Ken dismisses history, Hawk's CJ dilemma

    Sarah Olle and Josh Gabelich with all the latest news

    AFL
  • 04:32

    Footy Feed: Huge boost for Blues, Lion's warning, Swans to return

    Nat Edwards with all the latest news

    AFL
  • 06:29

    Footy Feed Extra: Mahoney on score assist, pre-finals bye, double header

    AFL GM Football Operations Josh Mahoney speaks to Sarah Olle

    AFL

  • 07:14

    Highlights: GWS v Brisbane

    The Giants and Lions clash in the first semi final

    AFL
  • 07:15

    Highlights: Port Adelaide v Hawthorn

    The Power and Hawks clash in the second semi final

    AFL
  • 07:10

    Highlights: Brisbane v Carlton

    The Lions and Blues clash in the first elimination final

    AFL
  • 07:13

    Highlights: Sydney v GWS

    The Swans and Giants clash in the first qualifying final

    AFL
  • 07:10

    Highlights: Western Bulldogs v Hawthorn

    The Bulldogs and Hawks clash in the second elimination final

    AFL
  • 07:14

    Highlights: Port Adelaide v Geelong

    The Power and Cats clash in the second qualifying final

    AFL
  • 07:09

    Highlights: Fremantle v Port Adelaide

    The Dockers and Power clash in round 24

    AFL
  • 07:14

    Highlights: Carlton v St Kilda

    The Blues and Saints clash in round 24

    AFL
  • 07:09

    Highlights: Western Bulldogs v GWS

    The Bulldogs and Giants clash in round 24

    AFL

  • 03:02

    AFLW full post-match, WK3: Giants

    Watch GWS's press conference after week three’s match against Gold Coast

    AFLW
  • 03:55

    AFLW full post-match, WK3: Suns

    Watch Gold Coast's press conference after week three’s match against GWS

    AFLW
  • 07:27

    AFLW full post-match, WK3: Saints

    Watch St Kilda's press conference after week three’s match against Essendon

    AFLW
  • 07:18

    AFLW full post-match, WK3: Bombers

    Watch Essendon's press conference after week three’s match against St Kilda

    AFLW
  • 03:42

    AFLW full post-match, WK3: Demons

    Watch Melbourne's press conference after week three’s match against Nth Melbourne

    AFLW
  • 05:30

    AFLW full post-match, WK3: Kangaroos

    Watch Nth Melbourne's press conference after week three’s match against Melbourne

    AFLW
  • 03:12

    AFLW full post-match, WK3: Crows

    Watch Adelaide's press conference after week three’s match against Hawthorn

    AFLW
  • 02:47

    AFLW full post-match, WK3: Hawks

    Watch Hawthorn's press conference after week three’s match against Adelaide

    AFLW
  • 10:51

    Full post-match, SF: Lions

    Watch Brisbane’s press conference after their semi final match against GWS

    AFL
  • 06:57

    Full post-match, SF: Giants

    Watch GWS’s press conference after the semi final match against Brisbane

    AFL
  • 03:33

    AFLW full post-match, WK3: Power

    Watch Port Adelaide's press conference after week three’s match against Fremantle

    AFLW
  • 03:24

    AFLW full post-match, WK3: Dockers

    Watch Fremantle's press conference after week three’s match against Port Adelaide

    AFLW
  • 04:33

    AFLW full post-match, WK3: Blues

    Watch Carlton's press conference after week three’s match against Geelong

    AFLW
  • 03:41

    AFLW full post-match, WK3: Cats

    Watch Geelong's press conference after week three’s match against Carlton

    AFLW
  • 05:26

    AFLW full post-match, WK3: Tigers

    Watch Richmond's press conference after week three’s match against Sydney

    AFLW
  • 02:27

    AFLW full post-match, WK3: Swans

    Watch Sydney's press conference after week three’s match against Richmond

    AFLW
  • 11:26

    'I responded in an emotional state': Hinkley regrets post-game comments

    Watch Port Adelaide’s press conference after their Semi Final match against Hawthorn

    AFL
  • 09:16

    'Absolutely not': Mitchell responds to Hinkley's post-match barbs

    Watch Hawthorn’s press conference after their Semi Final match against Port Adelaide

    AFL

  • 04:44

    Match Previews, FW2: Greater Western Sydney v Brisbane

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the semi-final between the Giants and the Lions at Engie Stadium

    AFL
  • 04:48

    Match Previews, FW2: Port Adelaide v Hawthorn

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the semi-final between the Power and the Hawks at Adelaide Oval

    AFL
  • 03:48

    Match Previews, FW1: Brisbane v Carlton

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the elimination final between the Lions and the Blues at the Gabba

    AFL
  • 04:26

    Match Previews, FW1: Western Bulldogs v Hawthorn

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the elimination final between the Bulldogs and the Hawks at the MCG

    AFL
  • 03:43

    Match Previews, FW1: Port Adelaide v Geelong

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the qualifying final between the Power and the Cats at Adelaide Oval

    AFL
  • 03:27

    Match Previews, FW1: Sydney v Greater Western Sydney

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the qualifying final between the Swans and the Giants at the SCG

    AFL
  • 03:19

    Match Previews R24: Western Bulldogs v Greater Western Sydney

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Bulldogs and the Giants at Mars Stadium

    AFL
  • 01:55

    Match Previews R24: Richmond v Gold Coast

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Tigers and the Suns at the MCG

    AFL
  • 02:39

    Match Previews R24: Geelong v West Coast

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Cats and the Eagles at GMHBA Stadium

    AFL

  • 04:04

    The 10: Round 24's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from the finish to the home and away season

    AFL
  • 05:04

    The 10: Round 23's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from an entertaining round of football

    AFL
  • 04:54

    The 10: Round 22's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from an incredible round of football

    AFL
  • 05:11

    The 10: Round 21's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from a nailbiting round of football

    AFL
  • 04:46

    The 10: Round 20's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from an action-packed round

    AFL
  • 04:59

    The 10: Round 19's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from a thrilling round of football

    AFL
  • 05:34

    The 10: Round 18's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from an exciting round of football

    AFL
  • 04:57

    The 10: Round 17's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from an eventful round of football

    AFL
  • 05:12

    The 10: Round 16's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from a nailbiting round of football

    AFL
  • 04:50

    The 10: Round 15's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from the end of the bye rounds

    AFL
  • 05:56

    The 10: Round 14's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from an entertaining round of football

    AFL
  • 05:12

    The 10: Round 13's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from a memorable round

    AFL

  • 01:53

    WAFL Showreel, PF: Matt Taberner highlights

    Enjoy Matt Taberner's standout WAFL performance for Peel

    WAFL
  • 01:59

    SANFL Showreel, PF: Liam McBean highlights

    Enjoy Liam McBean's standout SANFL performance for Glenelg

    SANFL
  • 02:35

    VFL Showreel, PF2: Boyd Woodock highlights

    Enjoy Boyd Woodock's standout VFL performance for Southport

    VFL
  • 01:35

    VFL Showreel, PF2: Joel Freijah highlights

    Enjoy Joel Freijah's standout VFL performance for Footscray

    VFL
  • 01:31

    VFL Showreel, PF1: Hudson Garoni highlights

    Enjoy Hudson Garoni's standout VFL performance for Werribee

    VFL
  • 01:28

    VFL Showreel, PF1: Jarryd Lyons highlights

    Enjoy Jarryd Lyons' standout VFL performance for Brisbane

    VFL
  • 01:37

    SANFL Showreel, SF1: Billy Cootee highlights

    Enjoy Billy Cootee's standout SANFL performance for Norwood

    SANFL
  • 01:44

    SANFL Showreel, SF1: Will Snelling highlights

    Enjoy Will Snelling's standout SANFL performance for Sturt

    SANFL
  • 02:29

    WAFL Showreel, SF2: Mitch Crowden highlights

    Enjoy Mitch Crowden's standout WAFL performance for East Perth

    WAFL
  • 02:25

    VFL Showreel, SF2: Deven Robertson highlights

    Enjoy Deven Robertson's standout VFL performance for Brisbane

    VFL
  • 01:54

    VFL Showreel, SF1: Cameron Guthrie highlights

    Enjoy Cameron Guthrie's standout VFL performance for Geelong

    VFL
  • 00:47

    VFL Showreel, SF1: Tom Hawkins highlights

    Enjoy Tom Hawkins' standout VFL performance for Geelong

    VFL

  • 2:23:52

    Match Replay: GWS v Brisbane

    The Giants and Lions clash in the first semi final of the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:08:12

    Match Replay: Port Adelaide v Hawthorn

    The Power and Hawks clash in the first semi final of the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:10:54

    Match Replay: Brisbane v Carlton

    The Lions and Blues clash in the first elimination final of the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:13:28

    Match Replay: Sydney v GWS

    The Swans and Giants clash in the first qualifying final of the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:09:28

    Match Replay: Western Bulldogs v Hawthorn

    The Bulldogs and Hawks clash in the second elimination final of the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:06:42

    Match Replay: Port Adelaide v Geelong

    The Power and Cats clash in the second qualifying final of the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:01:44

    Match Replay: Fremantle v Port Adelaide

    The Dockers and Power clash in round 24 of the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:04:14

    Match Replay: Carlton v St Kilda

    The Blues and Saints clash in round 24 of the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:07:10

    Match Replay: Western Bulldogs v GWS

    The Bulldogs and Giants clash in round 24 of the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:08:56

    Match Replay: Sydney v Adelaide

    The Swans and Crows clash in round 24 of the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:07:18

    Match Replay: Brisbane v Essendon

    The Lions and Bombers clash in round 24 of the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:04:46

    Match Replay: Richmond v Gold Coast

    The Tigers and Suns clash in round 24 of the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL

  • 30:24

    TAGGED S2 EP7: The vibe at the injury-hit Pies, Tigers’ new mini-me

    Sarah Rowe dishes on the ‘vibe’ at Collingwood, Hosko reveals Richmond’s new mini-mascot, and St Kilda’s Liv Vesely celebrates life at the top of the AFLW ladder

    AFLW
  • 00:15

    Libby Birch crunched in Kate Hore tackle

    Kate Hore tackles Libby Birch over the boundary line during AFL week three, 2024

    AFLW
  • 22:00

    CTTG Interview: ‘From woop-woop to the not-quite city’: Rentsch’s big move west

    West Coast midfielder Jess Rentsch chats with Credit to the Girls ahead of the Eagles’ game against Collingwood in week four

    AFLW
  • 33:03

    CTTG: Dees’ depth exposed, big Cat concerns, why Pies shouldn’t panic

    Recapping an exciting week of footy, the Credit to the Girls team discuss whether Melbourne’s depth has been exposed, why it isn’t panic stations at Collingwood just yet and the concerning loss for Geelong

    AFLW
  • 01:18

    AFLW Rising Star: Kaitlyn Srhoj in Week 3

    Check out the Rising Star for AFLW Week 3, Kaitlyn Srhoj

    AFLW
  • 00:52

    Mark of the Year: Week 3

    Vote now on your favourite marks from Week 3 of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season.

    AFLW
  • 01:19

    Goal of the Year: Week 3

    Vote now on your favourite goals from Week 3 of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season.

    AFLW
  • 10:10

    AFLW Mini-Match: GWS v Gold Coast

    Extended highlights of the Giants and Suns clash in week three of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 03:02

    AFLW full post-match, WK3: Giants

    Watch GWS's press conference after week three’s match against Gold Coast

    AFLW
  • 05:39

    AFLW Highlights: GWS v Gold Coast

    The Giants and Suns clash in week three of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 03:55

    AFLW full post-match, WK3: Suns

    Watch Gold Coast's press conference after week three’s match against GWS

    AFLW
  • 1:24:29

    AFLW Match Replay: GWS v Gold Coast

    The Giants and Suns clash in week three of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW

  • 14:00

    KNOCK OFFS: How a single Brownlow vote changed Dylan Moore’s career

    Dylan Moore on where the Hawks' drive comes from, his last chance, the 'mosquito fleet', and Sam Mitchell’s unique approach

    AFL
  • 14:29

    KNOCK OFFS: Why every game is a lesson for finals-bound Harry McKay

    The Blues spearhead reveals the biggest takeaway from the season proper, his goalkicking journey, and the one difference between him and his twin, Ben

    AFL
  • 12:01

    KNOCK OFFS: Why Jack Viney is confident the Dees can bounce back in 2025

    Viney chats about the future of the Demons, his junior teammates who are today’s AFL stars, and being a 'girl dad'

    AFL
  • 13:13

    KNOCK OFFS: Sam Draper on his incredible code switch and cult-hero status

    How a late swap from the round ball to the Sherrin led to goal of the year for the Bombers’ big man, the mysterious Brad Scott, and pre-game vibes

    AFL
  • 16:14

    KNOCK OFFS: How 'Fly' won over Mason Cox, and the day he woke up blind

    The American-born Aussie talks college basketball, why he chose AFL and Collingwood, the darkest days of his life, and why he’s happy to call Australia home

    AFL
  • 13:32

    KNOCK OFFS: Cam Zurhaar on life with Clarko, his escape from footy

    'The Bull' chats North Melbourne's revival, tattoos of teammates, his water polo past, and barbecue feasts for the boys

    AFL
  • 13:17

    KNOCK OFFS: New role that ignited Bailey Dale, his praise for Bevo

    Bailey Dale on 'best kick in the comp' status, how a half-time chat launched his career, his golf swing, and love for coach Luke Beveridge

    AFL
  • 12:15

    KNOCK OFFS: The finals heartbreak that made Tim Taranto a Tiger

    Richmond midfielder Tim Taranto on his US influence, basketball dilemma, love for the Tiger Army, and why he’s full of hot air

    AFL
  • 12:38

    KNOCK OFFS: How a haircut and an ultimatum saved Dan Butler's career

    Dan Butler reflects on the moment that saved his career, winning a flag at the Tigers and the marathon table tennis match with a former teammate

    AFL
  • 14:39

    KNOCK OFFS: Tom Mitchell's career-end fear, the secret to Fly's success

    The Collingwood midfielder on his worry that he would never play again, Brownlow drama, and why he and Jack Viney have one over junior footy teammate Toby Greene

    AFL
  • 10:23

    KNOCK OFFS: James Worpel on how Mitchell made him, his link to 'Lethal'

    The Hawthorn midfielder on getting roughed up by his coach, his young teammates and why they're in a hurry.

    AFL
  • 11:03

    KNOCK OFFS: From living in a gym to the 'G, Blue's remarkable rise

    Alex Cincotta details his long journey from a chippy to an AFL footballer, why he once lived in a gym, and why he loves playing against Collingwood

    AFL

  • 03:33

    MVP, Michael Barlow Medal: The 2024 Fantasy Awards 2024

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie wrap up the Fantasy season with the awards

    AFL
  • 05:30

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: round 24

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the news, captains and more

    AFL
  • 01:04

    Michael Barlow Medal: The best R23 cash cows

    Calvin and Warnie deliver the round 23 Michael Barlow Medal votes

    AFL
  • 01:50

    On the chopping block: The Traders' early R24 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round 24

    AFL
  • 06:33

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: Round 23

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the news, captains and more

    AFL
  • 01:08

    Michael Barlow Medal: The best R22 cash cows

    Calvin and Warnie deliver the round 22 Michael Barlow Medal votes

    AFL
  • 01:15

    On the chopping block: The Traders' early R23 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round 23

    AFL
  • 07:46

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: Round 22

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the news, captains and more

    AFL
  • 01:09

    Michael Barlow Medal: The best R21 cash cows

    Calvin and Warnie deliver the round 21 Michael Barlow Medal votes

    AFL
  • 01:41

    On the chopping block: The Traders' early R22 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round 22

    AFL
  • 06:25

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: Round 21

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the news, captains and more

    AFL
  • 01:03

    Michael Barlow Medal: The best R20 cash cows

    Calvin and Warnie deliver the round 20 Michael Barlow Medal votes

    AFL

