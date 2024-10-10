Between Us: Brett Ratten on walking for a cause, family tragedy, his future in footy
Former St Kilda and Carlton coach Brett Ratten tells Sarah Olle and Nat Edwards about his daughter Tilly's epilepsy diagnosis, why he won't be a senior coach again, and dealing with the ongoing grief of his son Cooper's death
In the spirit of reconciliation the AFL acknowledges the Traditional Custodians of country throughout Australia and their connections to land, sea and community. We pay our respect to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples today.