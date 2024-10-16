AFL Play AFL Play

'We got a fair deal': Eagles list boss on Barrass talks

West Coast list manager Matt Clarke tells Riley Beveridge how the tense final hours of the 2024 Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period played out

Latest AFL Videos
  1. 02:44

    'It was revived': How Dons brought Stringer deal back to life

    Essendon list manager Matt Rosa on how the Jake Stringer deal progressed in the last two days of the 2024 Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period

  2. 02:18

    Smith, Stringer, more: Paul Connors on hectic finish to Deadline Day

    Player manager Paul Connors unpacks the deals involving Bailey Smith, Jake Stringer and more on Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio

  3. 01:21

  4. 11:27

    The frantic final 10 minutes of Trade Period

    Go inside the deal rooms at Marvel Stadium as a flurry of trades are completed in the final moments of the 2024 trade period

  5. 02:30

    Crows list boss on Giant final-day deal

    Adelaide list manager Justin Reid tells Riley Beveridge how the deal to bring James Peatling from the Giants to the Crows went down

  6. 01:23

    Kennedy, Kemp and more: How the Blues' trades got done

    Carlton list manager Nick Austin talks through the Blues' Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period, including the deal for Matt Kennedy and why Brodie Kemp stayed

  7. 01:50

    Rawlings on Roos' huge list boost

    North Melbourne list manager Brady Rawlings on landing Luke Parker, Jacob Konstanty and Caleb Daniel on the last day of the 2024 Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period

  8. 02:26

    Giants on how the Stringer deal went down

    GWS list manager Adrian Caruso talks Riley Beveridge through the frantic final minutes of the 2024 Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period

Footy Feed
  • 03:36

    Footy Feed: Rioli latest, Pies keen on Saint, Trac steps up

    Nat Edwards with all the latest trade news

  • 04:09

    Footy Feed: Bailey Smith trade latest, star Blue's new deal, Demon's plea

    Sarah Olle with the latest news

  • 06:28

    Footy Feed: Fixture unveiled, Cats’ tough task, are the Dees back?

    Nat Edwards and Gemma Bastiani with all the latest week 7 AFLW news

  • 03:59

    Footy Feed: Pride takes centre stage

    Nat Edwards with all the news from the launch of the AFLW’s Pride Round for 2024

  • 07:42

    Footy Feed: Freo talks tough on Bolton, compo debate rages, what’s Baz worth?

    Nat Edwards with all the latest trade news

  • 06:30

    Footy Feed: Key Pies back, pressure on Tigers, Dons’ big Bonnie call

    Sarah Black and Nat Edwards with a cheat sheet to week six of the 2024 NAB AFLW season

  • 07:32

    Footy Feed: Saints' Battle compo 'line-ball', still no deal for star Cat

    Riley Beveridge joins Nat Edwards on Footy Feed to preview the free agency window

  • 20:54

    WATCH: Eagles unveil new coach, Andrew McQualter

    Newly appointed West Coast coach Andrew McQualter speaks to the media

  • 06:06

    Footy Feed: McQualter’s to-do list at Eagles

    Nathan Schmook and Nat Edwards unpack West Coast’s appointment of Andrew McQualter as their new coach

  • 02:20

    Fort on Big O: 'The most humble guy backed me in'

    Premiership Lion Darcy Fort shares the confidence he gained after injured ruckman Oscar McInerney imparted his knowledge throughout the week

  • 03:45

    'Felt a calm sense was with me': Berry buries ‘demons’

    Jarrod Berry reflects on overcoming last year's Grand Final heartbreak and scoring a goal while sensing his late mum’s presence

  • 08:11

    GF Footy Feed: Raw emotion from inside the rooms

    Nat Edwards and Sarah Olle with the latest news and heartfelt reactions following Brisbane's triumph as the 2024 premiers

Match Highlights
  • 07:21

    Highlights: Sydney v Brisbane

    The Swans and Lions clash in the Grand Final

  • 07:18

    Highlights: Geelong v Brisbane

    The Cats and Lions clash in the second preliminary final

  • 06:47

    Highlights: Sydney v Port Adelaide

    The Swans and Power clash in the first preliminary final

  • 07:14

    Highlights: GWS v Brisbane

    The Giants and Lions clash in the first semi final

  • 07:15

    Highlights: Port Adelaide v Hawthorn

    The Power and Hawks clash in the second semi final

  • 07:10

    Highlights: Brisbane v Carlton

    The Lions and Blues clash in the first elimination final

  • 07:13

    Highlights: Sydney v GWS

    The Swans and Giants clash in the first qualifying final

  • 07:10

    Highlights: Western Bulldogs v Hawthorn

    The Bulldogs and Hawks clash in the second elimination final

  • 07:14

    Highlights: Port Adelaide v Geelong

    The Power and Cats clash in the second qualifying final

Press Conferences
  • 03:18

    AFLW full post-match, WK7: Crows

    Watch Adelaide's press conference after week seven’s match against GWS

  • 07:13

    AFLW full post-match, WK7: Giants

    Watch GWS's press conference after week seven’s match against Adelaide

  • 07:41

    AFLW full post-match, WK7: Demons

    Watch Melbourne's press conference after week seven’s match against St Kilda

  • 06:06

    AFLW full post-match, WK7: Saints

    Watch St Kilda's press conference after week seven’s match against Melbourne

  • 04:17

    AFLW full post-match, WK7: Kangaroos

    Watch Nth Melbourne's press conference after week seven’s match against Sydney

  • 01:58

    AFLW full post-match, WK7: Swans

    Watch Sydney's press conference after week seven’s match against Nth Melbourne

  • 03:02

    AFLW full post-match, WK7: Blues

    Watch Carlton's press conference after week seven’s match against Fremantle

  • 03:28

    AFLW full post-match, WK7: Dockers

    Watch Fremantle's press conference after week seven’s match against Carlton

  • 06:33

    AFLW full post-match, WK7: Suns

    Watch Gold Coast's press conference after week seven’s match against Brisbane

  • 06:27

    AFLW full post-match, WK7: Lions

    Watch Brisbane's press conference after week seven’s match against Gold Coast

  • 05:33

    AFLW full post-match, WK7: Cats

    Watch Geelong's press conference after week seven’s match against Richmond

  • 04:12

    AFLW full post-match, WK7: Tigers

    Watch Richmond's press conference after week seven’s match against Geelong

  • 03:56

    AFLW full post-match, WK7: Hawks

    Watch Hawthorn's press conference after week seven’s match against West Coast

  • 05:04

    AFLW full post-match, WK7: Eagles

    Watch West Coast's press conference after week seven’s match against Hawthorn

  • 08:00

    AFLW full post-match, WK7: Bombers

    Watch Essendon's press conference after week seven’s match against Western Bulldogs

  • 03:42

    AFLW full post-match, WK7: Bulldogs

    Watch Western Bulldogs' press conference after week seven’s match against Essendon

  • 03:47

    AFLW full post-match, WK7: Power

    Watch Port Adelaide's press conference after week seven’s match against Collingwood

  • 04:18

    AFLW full post-match, WK7: Magpies

    Watch Collingwood's press conference after week seven’s match against Port Adelaide

Match Previews

  • 06:51

    Grand Final Preview: Sydney v Brisbane

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Swans and the Lions at the MCG

  • 03:48

    Preliminary Final Preview: Geelong v Brisbane

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Cats and the Lions at the MCG

  • 03:54

    Preliminary Final Preview: Sydney v Port Adelaide

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Swans and the Power at the SCG

  • 04:44

    Match Previews, FW2: Greater Western Sydney v Brisbane

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the semi-final between the Giants and the Lions at Engie Stadium

  • 04:48

    Match Previews, FW2: Port Adelaide v Hawthorn

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the semi-final between the Power and the Hawks at Adelaide Oval

  • 03:48

    Match Previews, FW1: Brisbane v Carlton

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the elimination final between the Lions and the Blues at the Gabba

  • 04:26

    Match Previews, FW1: Western Bulldogs v Hawthorn

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the elimination final between the Bulldogs and the Hawks at the MCG

  • 03:43

    Match Previews, FW1: Port Adelaide v Geelong

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the qualifying final between the Power and the Cats at Adelaide Oval

  • 03:27

    Match Previews, FW1: Sydney v Greater Western Sydney

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the qualifying final between the Swans and the Giants at the SCG

The 10
  • 04:04

    The 10: Round 24's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from the finish to the home and away season

  • 05:04

    The 10: Round 23's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from an entertaining round of football

  • 04:54

    The 10: Round 22's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from an incredible round of football

  • 05:11

    The 10: Round 21's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from a nailbiting round of football

  • 04:46

    The 10: Round 20's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from an action-packed round

  • 04:59

    The 10: Round 19's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from a thrilling round of football

  • 05:34

    The 10: Round 18's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from an exciting round of football

  • 04:57

    The 10: Round 17's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from an eventful round of football

  • 05:12

    The 10: Round 16's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from a nailbiting round of football

  • 04:50

    The 10: Round 15's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from the end of the bye rounds

  • 05:56

    The 10: Round 14's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from an entertaining round of football

  • 05:12

    The 10: Round 13's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from a memorable round

Showreels
  • 01:24

    WAFL Showreel, GF: Nathan O'Driscoll highlights

    Enjoy Nathan O'Driscoll's standout WAFL performance for Peel

  • 04:00

    WAFL Showreel, GF: Neil Erasmus highlights

    Enjoy Neil Erasmus's standout WAFL performance for Peel

  • 02:33

    VFL Showreel, GF: Jack Henderson highlights

    Enjoy Jack Henderson's standout VFL performance for Werribee

  • 01:53

    WAFL Showreel, PF: Matt Taberner highlights

    Enjoy Matt Taberner's standout WAFL performance for Peel

  • 01:59

    SANFL Showreel, PF: Liam McBean highlights

    Enjoy Liam McBean's standout SANFL performance for Glenelg

  • 02:35

    VFL Showreel, PF2: Boyd Woodock highlights

    Enjoy Boyd Woodock's standout VFL performance for Southport

  • 01:35

    VFL Showreel, PF2: Joel Freijah highlights

    Enjoy Joel Freijah's standout VFL performance for Footscray

  • 01:31

    VFL Showreel, PF1: Hudson Garoni highlights

    Enjoy Hudson Garoni's standout VFL performance for Werribee

  • 01:28

    VFL Showreel, PF1: Jarryd Lyons highlights

    Enjoy Jarryd Lyons' standout VFL performance for Brisbane

  • 01:37

    SANFL Showreel, SF1: Billy Cootee highlights

    Enjoy Billy Cootee's standout SANFL performance for Norwood

  • 01:44

    SANFL Showreel, SF1: Will Snelling highlights

    Enjoy Will Snelling's standout SANFL performance for Sturt

  • 02:29

    WAFL Showreel, SF2: Mitch Crowden highlights

    Enjoy Mitch Crowden's standout WAFL performance for East Perth

Match Replays
  • 2:01:22

    Match Replay: Sydney v Brisbane

    The Swans and Lions clash in the Grand Final of the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

  • 2:01:31

    2024 Marsh AFL National Futures Boys Match

    A host of the best under-17 boys footballers from across the country were on show in the 2024 Marsh AFL Futures match, which featured Team Heppell against Team Sloane.

  • 2:10:00

    Match Replay: Geelong v Brisbane

    The Cats and Lions clash in the second preliminary final of the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

  • 2:10:32

    Match Replay: Sydney v Port Adelaide

    The Swans and Power clash in the first preliminary final of the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

  • 2:23:52

    Match Replay: GWS v Brisbane

    The Giants and Lions clash in the first semi final of the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

  • 2:08:12

    Match Replay: Port Adelaide v Hawthorn

    The Power and Hawks clash in the first semi final of the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

  • 2:10:54

    Match Replay: Brisbane v Carlton

    The Lions and Blues clash in the first elimination final of the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

  • 2:13:28

    Match Replay: Sydney v GWS

    The Swans and Giants clash in the first qualifying final of the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

  • 2:09:28

    Match Replay: Western Bulldogs v Hawthorn

    The Bulldogs and Hawks clash in the second elimination final of the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

  • 2:06:42

    Match Replay: Port Adelaide v Geelong

    The Power and Cats clash in the second qualifying final of the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

  • 2:01:44

    Match Replay: Fremantle v Port Adelaide

    The Dockers and Power clash in round 24 of the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

  • 2:04:14

    Match Replay: Carlton v St Kilda

    The Blues and Saints clash in round 24 of the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

AFLW
  • 01:23

    TAGGED: Hosko speaks Gaelic

    … or at least she tries. Warning to all our Irish Tagged fans: we’re sorry in advance

  • 15:16

    CTTG Interview: Wales on ‘Hokball’, Hawks’ finals aspirations

    Hawthorn ruck Lucy Wales joins Credit to the Girls to discuss the Hawks’ 2024 AFLW campaign

  • 25:50

    TAGGED S2 EP11: The Irish are coming

    Rowey celebrates the AFLW’s Irish players, an International Rules match is fleshed out, Hosko tries (and fails) to speak Gaelic

  • 01:35

    TAGGED: Is International Rules coming to AFLW?

    Sarah Rowe walks us through a potential Ireland v Australia clash

  • 01:22

    Pride, puppies and picnic rugs: Ruby and Megzy at the footy

    Ruby Schleicher and Megan Waters head to Mission Whitten Oval to take in all the atmosphere and action of Pride Round

  • 02:35

    Star on the rise: Matilda Scholz

    Port Adelaide's Matilda Scholz reflects on receiving the AFLW Rising Star nomination for week three of 2024.

  • 01:17

    AFLW Rising Star: Matilda Scholz in Week 7

    Check out the Rising Star for AFLW Week 7, Matilda Scholz

  • 30:56

    CTTG: Dogs-Dons dissected, Tigers’ flair, Port’s weapon

    Mid-week footy is over and one team flourished, the future is bright at Port Adelaide, and Richmond has a big point of difference ahead of finals. The Credit to the Girls crew dissects last week’s biggest AFLW questions and more

  • 01:09

    Goal of the Year: Week 7

    Vote now on your favourite goals from Week 7 of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

  • 00:51

    Mark of the Year: Week 7

    Vote now on your favourite marks from Week 7 of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

  • 1:24:57

    AFLW Match Replay: GWS v Adelaide

    The Giants and the Crows clash in week seven of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

  • 10:17

    AFLW Mini-Match: GWS v Adelaide

    Extended highlights of the Giants and Crows clash in week seven of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

Friday Knock Offs

  • 14:00

    KNOCK OFFS: How a single Brownlow vote changed Dylan Moore’s career

    Dylan Moore on where the Hawks' drive comes from, his last chance, the 'mosquito fleet', and Sam Mitchell’s unique approach

  • 14:29

    KNOCK OFFS: Why every game is a lesson for finals-bound Harry McKay

    The Blues spearhead reveals the biggest takeaway from the season proper, his goalkicking journey, and the one difference between him and his twin, Ben

  • 12:01

    KNOCK OFFS: Why Jack Viney is confident the Dees can bounce back in 2025

    Viney chats about the future of the Demons, his junior teammates who are today’s AFL stars, and being a 'girl dad'

  • 13:13

    KNOCK OFFS: Sam Draper on his incredible code switch and cult-hero status

    How a late swap from the round ball to the Sherrin led to goal of the year for the Bombers’ big man, the mysterious Brad Scott, and pre-game vibes

  • 16:14

    KNOCK OFFS: How 'Fly' won over Mason Cox, and the day he woke up blind

    The American-born Aussie talks college basketball, why he chose AFL and Collingwood, the darkest days of his life, and why he’s happy to call Australia home

  • 13:32

    KNOCK OFFS: Cam Zurhaar on life with Clarko, his escape from footy

    'The Bull' chats North Melbourne's revival, tattoos of teammates, his water polo past, and barbecue feasts for the boys

  • 13:17

    KNOCK OFFS: New role that ignited Bailey Dale, his praise for Bevo

    Bailey Dale on 'best kick in the comp' status, how a half-time chat launched his career, his golf swing, and love for coach Luke Beveridge

  • 12:15

    KNOCK OFFS: The finals heartbreak that made Tim Taranto a Tiger

    Richmond midfielder Tim Taranto on his US influence, basketball dilemma, love for the Tiger Army, and why he’s full of hot air

  • 12:38

    KNOCK OFFS: How a haircut and an ultimatum saved Dan Butler's career

    Dan Butler reflects on the moment that saved his career, winning a flag at the Tigers and the marathon table tennis match with a former teammate

  • 14:39

    KNOCK OFFS: Tom Mitchell's career-end fear, the secret to Fly's success

    The Collingwood midfielder on his worry that he would never play again, Brownlow drama, and why he and Jack Viney have one over junior footy teammate Toby Greene

  • 10:23

    KNOCK OFFS: James Worpel on how Mitchell made him, his link to 'Lethal'

    The Hawthorn midfielder on getting roughed up by his coach, his young teammates and why they're in a hurry.

  • 11:03

    KNOCK OFFS: From living in a gym to the 'G, Blue's remarkable rise

    Alex Cincotta details his long journey from a chippy to an AFL footballer, why he once lived in a gym, and why he loves playing against Collingwood

AFL Fantasy
  • 03:33

    MVP, Michael Barlow Medal: The 2024 Fantasy Awards 2024

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie wrap up the Fantasy season with the awards

  • 05:30

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: round 24

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the news, captains and more

  • 01:04

    Michael Barlow Medal: The best R23 cash cows

    Calvin and Warnie deliver the round 23 Michael Barlow Medal votes

  • 01:50

    On the chopping block: The Traders' early R24 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round 24

  • 06:33

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: Round 23

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the news, captains and more

  • 01:08

    Michael Barlow Medal: The best R22 cash cows

    Calvin and Warnie deliver the round 22 Michael Barlow Medal votes

  • 01:15

    On the chopping block: The Traders' early R23 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round 23

  • 07:46

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: Round 22

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the news, captains and more

  • 01:09

    Michael Barlow Medal: The best R21 cash cows

    Calvin and Warnie deliver the round 21 Michael Barlow Medal votes

  • 01:41

    On the chopping block: The Traders' early R22 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round 22

  • 06:25

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: Round 21

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the news, captains and more

  • 01:03

    Michael Barlow Medal: The best R20 cash cows

    Calvin and Warnie deliver the round 20 Michael Barlow Medal votes

Acknowledgement of Country

In the spirit of reconciliation the AFL acknowledges the Traditional Custodians of country throughout Australia and their connections to land, sea and community. We pay our respect to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples today.