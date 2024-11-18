AFL Play AFL Play

12:11 Mins

Saints open to splitting top pick

St Kilda GM of football David Misson joins Cal and Riley on Gettable Draft Countdown

Latest AFL Videos
  1. 32:16

    CTTG: How Port pulled it off, why Crows are pros, prelims previewed

    Heading into the penultimate round of football, the girls discuss how Adelaide were too good for Fremantle, while the other semi was “the best showcase of AFLW football” we’ve seen. All that, plus a preview for the coming Preliminary finals

    AFLW
  2. 15:01

    Cal's club-by-club pick swap preview

    Draft expert Cal Twomey takes a look at each club's picks and whether they'll look to move up or out on the night

    AFL
  3. 1:59:12

    Latest whispers, trade talk on Gettable Draft Countdown, Day 1

    Riley Beveridge and Cal Twomey are joined by Will Thursfield, David Misson, Steve Conole, Sid Draper and Jason Taylor in a bumper two-hour show

    AFL
  4. 12:11

    Saints open to splitting top pick

    St Kilda GM of football David Misson joins Cal and Riley on Gettable Draft Countdown

    AFL
  5. 09:56

    Top prospect on Voss, Crows and where he could land

    Top draft prospect Sid Draper joins Cal and Riley on Gettable Draft Countdown

    AFL
  6. 11:35

    Dees reveal plans for top 10 picks

    Melbourne recruiting boss Jason Taylor joins Cal and Riley on Gettable Draft Countdown

    AFL
  7. 12:42

    Lions on Ashcroft bid, replacing Daniher

    Lions recruiting manager Steve Conole joins Cal and Riley on Gettable Draft Countdown

    AFL
  8. 11:48

    Roos reveal pick 2 plans, eye top talent

    North recruiting boss Will Thursfield joins Cal and Riley on Gettable Draft Countdown

    AFL

Footy Feed
  • 06:29

    Footy Feed: ‘Absolutely bananas’: How motherhood has humbled Port coach

    Sarah Black speaks with Port Adelaide coach Lauren Arnell

    AFL
  • 07:19

    Footy Feed: Why Hawks can win the flag, Webster’s three-year ambition

    Riley Beveridge speaks with Hawthorn coach Daniel Webster

    AFL
  • 06:51

    Footy Feed: Roger that! Roos draw inspiration from tennis great

    North Melbourne coach Darren Crocker speaks to Gemma Bastiani ahead of the Roos’ 2024 finals campaign

    AFLW
    AFLW
  • 03:30

    Footy Feed: Dog on 'lack of trust', Saint eyes move to Pies

    Sarah Olle with the latest news

    AFL
  • 04:14

    Footy Feed: Star Hawk on Tiwi heritage, quitting footy, new coach’s impact

    Hawthorn midfielder Mattea Breed speaks to Dylan Bolch ahead of Indigenous Round

    AFL
  • 03:55

    Footy Feed: Sonny primed for All-Stars clash, Narkle latest

    Nathan Schmook with all the latest news from WA following the AFL’s announcement that the Indigenous All-Stars game will return in 2025

    AFL
  • 03:52

    Footy Feed: Dreamtime in the NT, Hawk’s high praise of coach

    Sarah Olle with the latest news

    AFLW
  • 07:30

    Footy Feed: Inside Demon's long road back from horrific facial fractures

    Olivia Purcell recalls her two-month recovery after having three plates inserted following nasty pre-season incident

    AFL
    AFLW
  • 03:36

    Footy Feed: Rioli latest, Pies keen on Saint, Trac steps up

    Nat Edwards with all the latest trade news

    AFL
  • 04:09

    Footy Feed: Bailey Smith trade latest, star Blue's new deal, Demon's plea

    Sarah Olle with the latest news

    AFL
  • 06:28

    Footy Feed: Fixture unveiled, Cats’ tough task, are the Dees back?

    Nat Edwards and Gemma Bastiani with all the latest week 7 AFLW news

    AFLW
    AFLW
  • 03:59

    Footy Feed: Pride takes centre stage

    Nat Edwards with all the news from the launch of the AFLW’s Pride Round for 2024

    AFLW
    AFLW

Match Highlights
  • 07:21

    Highlights: Sydney v Brisbane

    The Swans and Lions clash in the Grand Final

    AFL
  • 07:18

    Highlights: Geelong v Brisbane

    The Cats and Lions clash in the second preliminary final

    AFL
  • 06:47

    Highlights: Sydney v Port Adelaide

    The Swans and Power clash in the first preliminary final

    AFL
  • 07:14

    Highlights: GWS v Brisbane

    The Giants and Lions clash in the first semi final

    AFL
  • 07:15

    Highlights: Port Adelaide v Hawthorn

    The Power and Hawks clash in the second semi final

    AFL
  • 07:10

    Highlights: Brisbane v Carlton

    The Lions and Blues clash in the first elimination final

    AFL
  • 07:13

    Highlights: Sydney v GWS

    The Swans and Giants clash in the first qualifying final

    AFL
  • 07:10

    Highlights: Western Bulldogs v Hawthorn

    The Bulldogs and Hawks clash in the second elimination final

    AFL
  • 07:14

    Highlights: Port Adelaide v Geelong

    The Power and Cats clash in the second qualifying final

    AFL

Press Conferences
  • 05:57

    AFLW full post-match, Semi Final: Power

    Watch Port Adelaide's press conference after their semi final match against Hawthorn

    AFLW
  • 04:50

    AFLW full post-match, Semi Final: Hawks

    Watch Hawthorn's press conference after their semi final match against Port Adelaide

    AFLW
  • 04:45

    AFLW full post-match, Semi Final: Crows

    Watch Adelaide's press conference after their semi final match against Fremantle

    AFLW
  • 05:48

    AFLW full post-match, Semi Final: Dockers

    Watch Fremantle's press conference after their semi final match against Adelaide

    AFLW
  • 05:18

    AFLW full post-match, FW1: Tigers

    Watch Richmond's press conference after the Elimination Final against Port Adelaide

    AFLW
  • 05:31

    AFLW full post-match, FW1: Power

    Watch Port Adelaide's press conference after the Elimination Final against Richmond

    AFLW
  • 05:45

    AFLW full post-match, FW1: Hawks

    Watch Hawthorn's press conference after the Qualifying Final against Brisbane

    AFLW
  • 07:27

    AFLW full post-match, FW1: Lions

    Watch Brisbane's press conference after the Qualifying Final against Hawthorn

    AFLW
  • 05:38

    AFLW full post-match, FWK1: Dockers

    Watch Fremantle's press conference after their Elimination Final match against Essendon

    AFLW
  • 04:37

    AFLW full post-match, FWK1: Bombers

    Watch Essendon's press conference after their Elimination Final match against Fremantle

    AFLW
  • 07:36

    AFLW full post-match, FWK1: Kangaroos

    Watch Nth Melbourne's press conference after Qualifying Final match against Adelaide

    AFLW
  • 03:45

    AFLW full post-match, FWK1: Crows

    Watch Adelaide's press conference after their Qualifying Final match against Nth Melbourne

    AFLW
  • 04:27

    AFLW full post-match, WK10: Dockers

    Watch Walyalup press conference after week ten’s match against Western Bulldogs

    AFLW
  • 03:38

    AFLW full post-match, WK10: Bulldogs

    Watch Western Bulldogs' press conference after week ten’s match against Walyalup

    AFLW
  • 04:50

    AFLW full post-match, WK10: Power

    Watch Yartapuulti's press conference after week ten’s match against GWS

    AFLW
  • 05:12

    AFLW full post-match, WK10: Giants

    Watch GWS's press conference after week ten’s match against Yartapuulti

    AFLW
  • 04:23

    AFLW full post-match, WK10: Hawks

    Watch Hawthorn's press conference after week ten’s match against Richmond

    AFLW
  • 04:06

    AFLW full post-match, WK10: Tigers

    Watch Richmond's press conference after week ten’s match against Hawthorn

    AFLW

Match Previews

  • 06:51

    Grand Final Preview: Sydney v Brisbane

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Swans and the Lions at the MCG

    AFL
  • 03:48

    Preliminary Final Preview: Geelong v Brisbane

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Cats and the Lions at the MCG

    AFL
  • 03:54

    Preliminary Final Preview: Sydney v Port Adelaide

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Swans and the Power at the SCG

    AFL
  • 04:44

    Match Previews, FW2: Greater Western Sydney v Brisbane

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the semi-final between the Giants and the Lions at Engie Stadium

    AFL
  • 04:48

    Match Previews, FW2: Port Adelaide v Hawthorn

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the semi-final between the Power and the Hawks at Adelaide Oval

    AFL
  • 03:48

    Match Previews, FW1: Brisbane v Carlton

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the elimination final between the Lions and the Blues at the Gabba

    AFL
  • 04:26

    Match Previews, FW1: Western Bulldogs v Hawthorn

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the elimination final between the Bulldogs and the Hawks at the MCG

    AFL
  • 03:43

    Match Previews, FW1: Port Adelaide v Geelong

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the qualifying final between the Power and the Cats at Adelaide Oval

    AFL
  • 03:27

    Match Previews, FW1: Sydney v Greater Western Sydney

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the qualifying final between the Swans and the Giants at the SCG

    AFL

The 10
  • 04:04

    The 10: Round 24's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from the finish to the home and away season

    AFL
  • 05:04

    The 10: Round 23's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from an entertaining round of football

    AFL
  • 04:54

    The 10: Round 22's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from an incredible round of football

    AFL
  • 05:11

    The 10: Round 21's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from a nailbiting round of football

    AFL
  • 04:46

    The 10: Round 20's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from an action-packed round

    AFL
  • 04:59

    The 10: Round 19's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from a thrilling round of football

    AFL
  • 05:34

    The 10: Round 18's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from an exciting round of football

    AFL
  • 04:57

    The 10: Round 17's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from an eventful round of football

    AFL
  • 05:12

    The 10: Round 16's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from a nailbiting round of football

    AFL
  • 04:50

    The 10: Round 15's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from the end of the bye rounds

    AFL
  • 05:56

    The 10: Round 14's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from an entertaining round of football

    AFL
  • 05:12

    The 10: Round 13's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from a memorable round

    AFL

Showreels
  • 02:58

    Draft watch: Jasper Alger

    Watch the best of 2024 draft prospect Jasper Alger

    U18B
  • 01:21

    Draft watch: OIiver Hannaford

    Watch the best of 2024 draft prospect Oliver Hannaford

    U18B
  • 01:24

    WAFL Showreel, GF: Nathan O'Driscoll highlights

    Enjoy Nathan O'Driscoll's standout WAFL performance for Peel

    WAFL
  • 04:00

    WAFL Showreel, GF: Neil Erasmus highlights

    Enjoy Neil Erasmus's standout WAFL performance for Peel

    WAFL
  • 02:33

    VFL Showreel, GF: Jack Henderson highlights

    Enjoy Jack Henderson's standout VFL performance for Werribee

    VFL
  • 01:53

    WAFL Showreel, PF: Matt Taberner highlights

    Enjoy Matt Taberner's standout WAFL performance for Peel

    WAFL
  • 01:59

    SANFL Showreel, PF: Liam McBean highlights

    Enjoy Liam McBean's standout SANFL performance for Glenelg

    SANFL
  • 02:35

    VFL Showreel, PF2: Boyd Woodock highlights

    Enjoy Boyd Woodock's standout VFL performance for Southport

    VFL
  • 01:35

    VFL Showreel, PF2: Joel Freijah highlights

    Enjoy Joel Freijah's standout VFL performance for Footscray

    VFL
  • 01:31

    VFL Showreel, PF1: Hudson Garoni highlights

    Enjoy Hudson Garoni's standout VFL performance for Werribee

    VFL
  • 01:28

    VFL Showreel, PF1: Jarryd Lyons highlights

    Enjoy Jarryd Lyons' standout VFL performance for Brisbane

    VFL
  • 01:37

    SANFL Showreel, SF1: Billy Cootee highlights

    Enjoy Billy Cootee's standout SANFL performance for Norwood

    SANFL

Match Replays
  • 2:01:22

    Match Replay: Sydney v Brisbane

    The Swans and Lions clash in the Grand Final of the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:01:31

    2024 Marsh AFL National Futures Boys Match

    A host of the best under-17 boys footballers from across the country were on show in the 2024 Marsh AFL Futures match, which featured Team Heppell against Team Sloane.

    U18B
  • 2:10:00

    Match Replay: Geelong v Brisbane

    The Cats and Lions clash in the second preliminary final of the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:10:32

    Match Replay: Sydney v Port Adelaide

    The Swans and Power clash in the first preliminary final of the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:23:52

    Match Replay: GWS v Brisbane

    The Giants and Lions clash in the first semi final of the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:08:12

    Match Replay: Port Adelaide v Hawthorn

    The Power and Hawks clash in the first semi final of the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:10:54

    Match Replay: Brisbane v Carlton

    The Lions and Blues clash in the first elimination final of the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:13:28

    Match Replay: Sydney v GWS

    The Swans and Giants clash in the first qualifying final of the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:09:28

    Match Replay: Western Bulldogs v Hawthorn

    The Bulldogs and Hawks clash in the second elimination final of the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:06:42

    Match Replay: Port Adelaide v Geelong

    The Power and Cats clash in the second qualifying final of the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:01:44

    Match Replay: Fremantle v Port Adelaide

    The Dockers and Power clash in round 24 of the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:04:14

    Match Replay: Carlton v St Kilda

    The Blues and Saints clash in round 24 of the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL

AFLW
  • 32:16

    CTTG: How Port pulled it off, why Crows are pros, prelims previewed

    Heading into the penultimate round of football, the girls discuss how Adelaide were too good for Fremantle, while the other semi was “the best showcase of AFLW football” we’ve seen. All that, plus a preview for the coming Preliminary finals

    AFLW
  • 01:41

    The W Show: Cats coach names his AA side

    Geelong’s Dan Lowther announces his ultimate NAB AFLW team for 2024

    AFLW
  • 1:26:17

    AFLW Match Replay: Hawthorn v Port Adelaide

    The Hawks and Power clash in the second semi final of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 05:57

    AFLW full post-match, Semi Final: Power

    Watch Port Adelaide's press conference after their semi final match against Hawthorn

    AFLW
  • 04:50

    AFLW full post-match, Semi Final: Hawks

    Watch Hawthorn's press conference after their semi final match against Port Adelaide

    AFLW
  • 12:00

    AFLW Mini-Match: Hawthorn v Port Adelaide

    Extended highlights of the Hawks and Power clash in the second semi final of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 02:08

    Magic Dowrick fuels electric comeback

    Abbey Dowrick proves pivotal in the final term to overcome the Hawks in stunning fashion

    AFLW
  • 05:54

    AFLW Highlights: Hawthorn v Port Adelaide

    The Hawks and Power clash in the second semi final of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 03:59

    AFLW last two mins: Stunning Power surge shocks Hawks late

    The thrilling final moments between Hawthorn and Port Adelaide in the second semi final of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 01:00

    From zero to hero: Houghton’s huge start to term

    The Power refuse to go away as Gemma Houghton creates havoc in the forward line to cut the margin

    AFLW
  • 00:50

    Fleming fashions absolute stunner in a flash

    Jas Fleming delivers an exceptional individual effort with a superb mark followed by an outstanding finish

    AFLW
  • 00:42

    O’Dea finds a way as Power switch flipped

    Ebony O’Dea catches Hawthorn by surprise and lands a beauty to swing the momentum in Port Adelaide’s direction

    AFLW

Friday Knock Offs

  • 14:00

    KNOCK OFFS: How a single Brownlow vote changed Dylan Moore’s career

    Dylan Moore on where the Hawks' drive comes from, his last chance, the 'mosquito fleet', and Sam Mitchell’s unique approach

    AFL
  • 14:29

    KNOCK OFFS: Why every game is a lesson for finals-bound Harry McKay

    The Blues spearhead reveals the biggest takeaway from the season proper, his goalkicking journey, and the one difference between him and his twin, Ben

    AFL
  • 12:01

    KNOCK OFFS: Why Jack Viney is confident the Dees can bounce back in 2025

    Viney chats about the future of the Demons, his junior teammates who are today’s AFL stars, and being a 'girl dad'

    AFL
  • 13:13

    KNOCK OFFS: Sam Draper on his incredible code switch and cult-hero status

    How a late swap from the round ball to the Sherrin led to goal of the year for the Bombers’ big man, the mysterious Brad Scott, and pre-game vibes

    AFL
  • 16:14

    KNOCK OFFS: How 'Fly' won over Mason Cox, and the day he woke up blind

    The American-born Aussie talks college basketball, why he chose AFL and Collingwood, the darkest days of his life, and why he’s happy to call Australia home

    AFL
  • 13:32

    KNOCK OFFS: Cam Zurhaar on life with Clarko, his escape from footy

    'The Bull' chats North Melbourne's revival, tattoos of teammates, his water polo past, and barbecue feasts for the boys

    AFL
  • 13:17

    KNOCK OFFS: New role that ignited Bailey Dale, his praise for Bevo

    Bailey Dale on 'best kick in the comp' status, how a half-time chat launched his career, his golf swing, and love for coach Luke Beveridge

    AFL
  • 12:15

    KNOCK OFFS: The finals heartbreak that made Tim Taranto a Tiger

    Richmond midfielder Tim Taranto on his US influence, basketball dilemma, love for the Tiger Army, and why he’s full of hot air

    AFL
  • 12:38

    KNOCK OFFS: How a haircut and an ultimatum saved Dan Butler's career

    Dan Butler reflects on the moment that saved his career, winning a flag at the Tigers and the marathon table tennis match with a former teammate

    AFL
  • 14:39

    KNOCK OFFS: Tom Mitchell's career-end fear, the secret to Fly's success

    The Collingwood midfielder on his worry that he would never play again, Brownlow drama, and why he and Jack Viney have one over junior footy teammate Toby Greene

    AFL
  • 10:23

    KNOCK OFFS: James Worpel on how Mitchell made him, his link to 'Lethal'

    The Hawthorn midfielder on getting roughed up by his coach, his young teammates and why they're in a hurry.

    AFL
  • 11:03

    KNOCK OFFS: From living in a gym to the 'G, Blue's remarkable rise

    Alex Cincotta details his long journey from a chippy to an AFL footballer, why he once lived in a gym, and why he loves playing against Collingwood

    AFL

AFL Fantasy
  • 03:33

    MVP, Michael Barlow Medal: The 2024 Fantasy Awards 2024

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie wrap up the Fantasy season with the awards

    AFL
  • 05:30

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: round 24

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the news, captains and more

    AFL
  • 01:04

    Michael Barlow Medal: The best R23 cash cows

    Calvin and Warnie deliver the round 23 Michael Barlow Medal votes

    AFL
  • 01:50

    On the chopping block: The Traders' early R24 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round 24

    AFL
  • 06:33

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: Round 23

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the news, captains and more

    AFL
  • 01:08

    Michael Barlow Medal: The best R22 cash cows

    Calvin and Warnie deliver the round 22 Michael Barlow Medal votes

    AFL
  • 01:15

    On the chopping block: The Traders' early R23 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round 23

    AFL
  • 07:46

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: Round 22

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the news, captains and more

    AFL
  • 01:09

    Michael Barlow Medal: The best R21 cash cows

    Calvin and Warnie deliver the round 21 Michael Barlow Medal votes

    AFL
  • 01:41

    On the chopping block: The Traders' early R22 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round 22

    AFL
  • 06:25

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: Round 21

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the news, captains and more

    AFL
  • 01:03

    Michael Barlow Medal: The best R20 cash cows

    Calvin and Warnie deliver the round 20 Michael Barlow Medal votes

    AFL

In the spirit of reconciliation the AFL acknowledges the Traditional Custodians of country throughout Australia and their connections to land, sea and community. We pay our respect to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples today.