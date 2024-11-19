Gather Round | Ticket On-Sale Explainer

CTTG: How Port pulled it off, why Crows are pros, prelims previewed
Heading into the penultimate round of football, the girls discuss how Adelaide were too good for Fremantle, while the other semi was “the best showcase of AFLW football” we’ve seen. All that, plus a preview for the coming Preliminary finals
