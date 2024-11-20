New Don Kako makes history as first Iraqi AFL player

Full wrap: Biggest draft winners, what to expect on night two
Cal Twomey breaks down his Phantom Draft predictions from night one and teams up with Nat Edwards and Riley Beveridge to preview the exciting talent on offer for night two of the 2024 Telstra AFL Draft
CTTG: How Port pulled it off, why Crows are pros, prelims previewed
Heading into the penultimate round of football, the girls discuss how Adelaide were too good for Fremantle, while the other semi was “the best showcase of AFLW football” we’ve seen. All that, plus a preview for the coming Preliminary finals
In the spirit of reconciliation the AFL acknowledges the Traditional Custodians of country throughout Australia and their connections to land, sea and community. We pay our respect to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples today.