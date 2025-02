25:10 Mins

United Rivals

United Rivals: The AFL Rep Footy Story is a behind-the-scenes look at the fierce, yet unifying world of representative football. Following the lead-up to a highly anticipated clash of AFL Canberra/AFL Sydney vs AFL Tasmania, this documentary captures the intensity, camaraderie, and opportunities that come with playing elite footy at a local level. From training sessions and team meetings to travel, game day preparations, and the raw emotion on the field, United Rivals showcases the passion that drives players to represent their state, proving that even rivals can unite for something bigger than the game itself.