00:51 Mins

Scrimshaw’s night turns red in sickening friendly fire

Jack Scrimshaw is left bloodied after a brutal head clash with teammate Josh Battle, forcing him to be subbed out of the contest

Watch Now

Latest AFL Videos
  1. 00:33

    Skipper’s ripper: Merrett mesmerises from boundary

    Bombers captain Zach Merrett delivers a moment of brilliance, threading a stunning goal from a tight angle to fire up his side

    AFL
  2. 00:46

    The one that got away: D’Ambrosio delivers gold

    Massimo D’Ambrosio haunts his former club with a relentless effort, capped off with a superb goal

    AFL
  3. 02:15

    Match Previews R1: Hawthorn v Essendon

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Hawks and Bombers at the MCG

    AFL
  4. 00:45

    Abbey Holmes explores iconic spots on Kangaroo Island

    Known for its abundant wildlife, iconic natural attractions and delicious local produce, Kangaroo Island is a traveller’s dream. Abbey Holme shares her trip highlight during her time in South Australia.

    AFL
  5. 00:29

    Check out Isaac Quaynor’s recommendations for Adelaide

    Adelaide punches well above its weight when it comes to dishing up events and exhibitions. Isaac Quaynor shares his trip highlights during his time in South Australia.

    AFL
  6. 00:45

    Isaac Heeney explores the Eyre Peninsula

    Home to pristine beaches, incredible seafood, and unmatched wildlife experiences, the Eyre Peninsula is a natural playground. Isaac Heeney shares his trip highlights during his time in South Australia.

    AFL
  7. 02:06

    'Massive offer' as SA clubs circle Saints star

    Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge discuss the latest contract news for Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera

    AFL
  8. 02:08

    What was Jack Ginnivan reading?

    Josh Gabelich explains what Jack Ginnivan was reading ahead of Hawthorn's season opener

    AFL

Footy Feed
  • 06:14
    Footy Feed
    Footy Feed

    Harley ready to handle the heat, concern for Roo, Crow's return

    Footy Feed: Nat Edwards with all the latest news ahead of round one

    AFL
  • 06:41
    Footy Feed
    Footy Feed

    Power party poopers, Fly on Pies’ fitness, Blue returns

    The Footy Feed team with all the latest news ahead of round one

    AFL
  • 06:02
    Footy Feed
    Footy Feed

    Dee's warning, fierce Swans, Don set to entertain

    Footy Feed: Nat Edwards with all the latest news ahead of round one

    AFL
  • 03:50
    Footy Feed
    Footy Feed

    Heeney’s lingering pain, new times for Qld games, Clarry’s concession

    Footy Feed: Sarah Olle with all the latest news ahead of Opening Round

    AFL
  • 04:23
    Footy Feed
    Footy Feed

    Footy Feed: Hokball ready for big stage, Swans' challenge, Saints sign on

    Nat Edwards and Sarah Olle with all the latest news

    AFL
  • 06:34

    Footy Feed: AFL's Qld call, Giant's pride, Docker delight

    Nat Edwards and Sarah Olle with all the latest news ahead of Opening Round 2025

    AFL
  • 05:25

    Footy Feed: Cyclone looms ahead of season opener, Giant Stringer call, Gulden injury latest

    Sarah Olle with all the latest footy news from Sydney ahead of Opening Round 2025

    AFL
  • 27:06

    Footy Feed: McRae on skipper’s tough year, 2024 challenges, revamped attack

    Collingwood coach Craig McRae speaks to AFL.com.au’s Damian Barrett ahead of season 2025

    AFL
  • 04:18

    Footy Feed: Pendlebury's new role, Crows embrace pressure

    Nat Edwards with all the latest footy news

    AFL
  • 05:40

    Footy Feed: Why heat is still on JL, will JDG play Opening Round?

    Sarah Olle with the latest news

    AFL
  • 05:54

    Footy Feed: Gawn fitter than ever, Moore's Daicos prediction

    Nat Edwards and Sarah Olle with the latest news

    AFL
  • 04:35

    Footy Feed: Mitchell on THAT Harley pic, Ken on 'invasive' job

    Sarah Olle with all the latest news

    AFL

Match Highlights
  • 08:08

    Highlights: Richmond v Carlton

    The Tigers and Blues clash in round one of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 08:07

    Highlights: GWS v Collingwood

    The Giants and Magpies clash in Opening Round of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 07:54

    Highlights: Sydney v Hawthorn

    The Swans and Hawks clash in Opening Round of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 06:24

    AAMI Match Highlights: West Coast v North Melbourne

    The Eagles and Kangaroos clash in the AAMI Community Series

    AFL
  • 06:57

    AAMI Match Highlights: St Kilda v Port Adelaide

    The Saints and Power clash in the AAMI Community Series

    AFL
  • 06:56

    AAMI Match Highlights: Gold Coast v Sydney

    The Suns and Swans clash in the AAMI Community Series

    AFL
  • 06:56

    AAMI Match Highlights: GWS v Carlton

    The Giants and Blues clash in the AAMI Community Series

    AFL
  • 06:59

    AAMI Match Highlights: Brisbane v Adelaide

    The Lions and Crows clash in the AAMI Community Series

    AFL
  • 06:51

    AAMI Match Highlights: Hawthorn v Western Bulldogs

    The Hawks and Bulldogs clash in the AAMI Community Series

    AFL

Press Conferences
  • 12:06

    Voss post-match, R1: 'I'm not going to sugarcoat it'

    Watch Carlton’s press conference after round one’s match against Richmond

    AFL
  • 10:09

    Yze post-match, R1: 'That's why he's a talented kid'

    Watch Richmond’s press conference after round one’s match against Carlton

    AFL
  • 07:17

    Kingsley post-match, OR: 'We're just having a discussion'

    Watch GWS’s press conference after Opening Round’s match against Collingwood

    AFL
  • 08:18

    McRae post-match, OR: 'Just having a bit of fun with him'

    Watch Collingwood’s press conference after Opening Round’s match against GWS

    AFL
  • 10:13

    Cox post-match, OR: 'No doubt I've got some things wrong'

    Watch Sydney’s press conference after the opening round match against Hawthorn

    AFL
  • 09:36

    Mitchell post-match, OR: 'A little bit of validation there'

    Watch Hawthorn’s press conference after the opening round match against Sydney

    AFL
  • 08:06

    AAMI full post-match: Dockers

    Watch Fremantle’s press conference after their practice match against Melbourne

    AFL
  • 07:12

    AAMI full post-match: Demons

    Watch Melbourne’s press conference after their practice match against Fremantle

    AFL
  • 07:17

    AAMI full post-match: Eagles

    Watch West Coast’s press conference after their practice match against North Melbourne

    AFL
  • 05:34

    AAMI full post-match: Kangaroos

    Watch North Melbourne’s press conference after their practice match against West Coast

    AFL
  • 06:39

    AAMI full post-match: Saints

    Watch St Kilda’s press conference after their practice match against Port Adelaide

    AFL
  • 04:27

    AAMI full post-match: Power

    Watch Port Adelaide’s press conference after their practice match against St Kilda

    AFL
  • 04:00

    AAMI full post-match: Suns

    Watch Gold Coast’s press conference after their practice match against Sydney

    AFL
  • 05:03

    AAMI full post-match: Swans

    Watch Sydney’s press conference after their practice match against Gold Coast

    AFL
  • 02:40

    AAMI full post-match: Blues

    Watch Carlton’s press conference after their practice match against GWS

    AFL
  • 02:21

    AAMI full post-match: Giants

    Watch GWS’s press conference after their practice match against Carlton

    AFL
  • 03:54

    AAMI full post-match: Crows

    Watch Adelaide’s press conference after their practice match against Brisbane

    AFL
  • 05:18

    AAMI full post-match: Lions

    Watch Brisbane’s press conference after their practice match against Adelaide

    AFL

Match Previews

  • 02:15

    Match Previews R1: Hawthorn v Essendon

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Hawks and Bombers at the MCG

    AFL
  • 02:07

    Match Previews R1: Richmond v Carlton

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Tigers and Blues at the MCG

    AFL
  • 01:42

    Match Previews R1: West Coast v Gold Coast

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Eagles and Suns at Optus Stadium

    AFL
  • 02:03

    Match Previews R1: Collingwood v Port Adelaide

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Magpies and Power at the MCG

    AFL
  • 01:27

    Match Previews R1: Adelaide v St Kilda

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Crows and Saints at the Adelaide Oval

    AFL
  • 03:01

    Match Previews R1: Geelong v Fremantle

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Cats and Dockers at GMHBA Stadium

    AFL
  • 02:39

    Match Previews R1: Sydney v Brisbane

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Swans and Lions at the SCG

    AFL
  • 03:20

    Match Previews R1: Western Bulldogs v North Melbourne

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Bulldogs and Kangaroos at Marvel Stadium

    AFL
  • 01:59

    Match Previews R1: Melbourne v Greater Western Sydney

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Demons and Giants at the MCG

    AFL

The 10
  • 04:04

    The 10: Round 24's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from the finish to the home and away season

    AFL
  • 05:04

    The 10: Round 23's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from an entertaining round of football

    AFL
  • 04:54

    The 10: Round 22's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from an incredible round of football

    AFL
  • 05:11

    The 10: Round 21's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from a nailbiting round of football

    AFL
  • 04:46

    The 10: Round 20's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from an action-packed round

    AFL
  • 04:59

    The 10: Round 19's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from a thrilling round of football

    AFL
  • 05:34

    The 10: Round 18's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from an exciting round of football

    AFL
  • 04:57

    The 10: Round 17's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from an eventful round of football

    AFL
  • 05:12

    The 10: Round 16's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from a nailbiting round of football

    AFL
  • 04:50

    The 10: Round 15's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from the end of the bye rounds

    AFL
  • 05:56

    The 10: Round 14's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from an entertaining round of football

    AFL
  • 05:12

    The 10: Round 13's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from a memorable round

    AFL

Showreels
  • 02:58

    Draft watch: Jasper Alger

    Watch the best of 2024 draft prospect Jasper Alger

    U18B
  • 01:21

    Draft watch: OIiver Hannaford

    Watch the best of 2024 draft prospect Oliver Hannaford

    U18B
  • 01:24

    WAFL Showreel, GF: Nathan O'Driscoll highlights

    Enjoy Nathan O'Driscoll's standout WAFL performance for Peel

    WAFL
  • 04:00

    WAFL Showreel, GF: Neil Erasmus highlights

    Enjoy Neil Erasmus's standout WAFL performance for Peel

    WAFL
  • 02:33

    VFL Showreel, GF: Jack Henderson highlights

    Enjoy Jack Henderson's standout VFL performance for Werribee

    VFL
  • 01:53

    WAFL Showreel, PF: Matt Taberner highlights

    Enjoy Matt Taberner's standout WAFL performance for Peel

    WAFL
  • 01:59

    SANFL Showreel, PF: Liam McBean highlights

    Enjoy Liam McBean's standout SANFL performance for Glenelg

    SANFL
  • 02:35

    VFL Showreel, PF2: Boyd Woodock highlights

    Enjoy Boyd Woodock's standout VFL performance for Southport

    VFL
  • 01:35

    VFL Showreel, PF2: Joel Freijah highlights

    Enjoy Joel Freijah's standout VFL performance for Footscray

    VFL
  • 01:31

    VFL Showreel, PF1: Hudson Garoni highlights

    Enjoy Hudson Garoni's standout VFL performance for Werribee

    VFL
  • 01:28

    VFL Showreel, PF1: Jarryd Lyons highlights

    Enjoy Jarryd Lyons' standout VFL performance for Brisbane

    VFL
  • 01:37

    SANFL Showreel, SF1: Billy Cootee highlights

    Enjoy Billy Cootee's standout SANFL performance for Norwood

    SANFL

Match Replays
  • 2:13:44

    Match Replay: Richmond v Carlton

    The Tigers and Blues clash in round one of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:10:00

    Match Replay: GWS v Collingwood

    The Giants and Magpies clash in Opening Round of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:12:06

    Match Replay: Sydney v Hawthorn

    The Swans and Hawks clash in Opening Round of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:01:22

    Match Replay: Sydney v Brisbane

    The Swans and Lions clash in the Grand Final of the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:10:00

    Match Replay: Geelong v Brisbane

    The Cats and Lions clash in the second preliminary final of the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:10:32

    Match Replay: Sydney v Port Adelaide

    The Swans and Power clash in the first preliminary final of the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:23:52

    Match Replay: GWS v Brisbane

    The Giants and Lions clash in the first semi final of the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:08:12

    Match Replay: Port Adelaide v Hawthorn

    The Power and Hawks clash in the first semi final of the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:10:54

    Match Replay: Brisbane v Carlton

    The Lions and Blues clash in the first elimination final of the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:13:28

    Match Replay: Sydney v GWS

    The Swans and Giants clash in the first qualifying final of the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:09:28

    Match Replay: Western Bulldogs v Hawthorn

    The Bulldogs and Hawks clash in the second elimination final of the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:06:42

    Match Replay: Port Adelaide v Geelong

    The Power and Cats clash in the second qualifying final of the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL

AFLW
  • 00:29

    Draft night review: Centra crowned No.1 draft pick

    Ash Centra made history as Collingwood’s first AFLW No.1 draft pick at the 2024 Telstra AFLW Draft

    AFLW
  • 01:51

    Draft night rewind: Poppy Scholz joins sister Matilda in the AFLW

    Drafted with pick no.6, Poppy Scholz joins her Rising Star winner sister Matilda in the AFLW competition

    AFLW
  • 01:42

    Roo-demption: A look back at North’s Grand Final glory

    Relive North Melbourne’s history-making Grand Final victory from December 2024

    AFLW
  • 04:46

    Draft night rewind: Furry friend helps Riggs celebrate

    New draftee Charlotte Riggs is joined by her family, friends and pet dog after being selected by West Coast

    AFLW
  • 02:51

    Draft night rewind: Painter’s Pa steals the show

    Lucia Painter’s grandpa was over the moon when she was drafted to West Coast

    AFLW
  • 01:10

    Size no concern for Swans' damaging Fish

    Gemma Bastiani delves into stars of the 2024 Telstra AFLW Draft

    AFLW
  • 01:21

    Why McDonald could become AFLW's best key forward

    Gemma Bastiani delves into stars of the 2024 Telstra AFLW Draft

    AFLW
  • 01:10

    Grieves leaves congestion in her wake

    Gemma Bastiani delves into stars of the 2024 Telstra AFLW Draft

    AFLW
  • 01:05

    Physicality, run and carry key to new Dee

    Gemma Bastiani delves into stars of the 2024 Telstra AFLW Draft

    AFLW
  • 2:32:29

    FULL REPLAY: AFL.com.au’s 2024 AFLW Draft Show

    Relive all the action from the 2024 Telstra AFL Draft

    AFLW
  • 01:13

    Sense of space, elite kicking sets No.1 pick apart

    Gemma Bastiani delves into stars of the 2024 Telstra AFLW Draft

    AFLW
  • 05:15

    Footy Feed: Five AFLW draft prospects to watch

    Nat Edwards and Gemma Bastiani preview the 2024 Telstra AFLW Draft

    AFLW
    AFLW

Friday Knock Offs

  • 14:00

    KNOCK OFFS: How a single Brownlow vote changed Dylan Moore’s career

    Dylan Moore on where the Hawks' drive comes from, his last chance, the 'mosquito fleet', and Sam Mitchell’s unique approach

    AFL
  • 14:29

    KNOCK OFFS: Why every game is a lesson for finals-bound Harry McKay

    The Blues spearhead reveals the biggest takeaway from the season proper, his goalkicking journey, and the one difference between him and his twin, Ben

    AFL
  • 12:01

    KNOCK OFFS: Why Jack Viney is confident the Dees can bounce back in 2025

    Viney chats about the future of the Demons, his junior teammates who are today’s AFL stars, and being a 'girl dad'

    AFL
  • 13:13

    KNOCK OFFS: Sam Draper on his incredible code switch and cult-hero status

    How a late swap from the round ball to the Sherrin led to goal of the year for the Bombers’ big man, the mysterious Brad Scott, and pre-game vibes

    AFL
  • 16:14

    KNOCK OFFS: How 'Fly' won over Mason Cox, and the day he woke up blind

    The American-born Aussie talks college basketball, why he chose AFL and Collingwood, the darkest days of his life, and why he’s happy to call Australia home

    AFL
  • 13:32

    KNOCK OFFS: Cam Zurhaar on life with Clarko, his escape from footy

    'The Bull' chats North Melbourne's revival, tattoos of teammates, his water polo past, and barbecue feasts for the boys

    AFL
  • 13:17

    KNOCK OFFS: New role that ignited Bailey Dale, his praise for Bevo

    Bailey Dale on 'best kick in the comp' status, how a half-time chat launched his career, his golf swing, and love for coach Luke Beveridge

    AFL
  • 12:15

    KNOCK OFFS: The finals heartbreak that made Tim Taranto a Tiger

    Richmond midfielder Tim Taranto on his US influence, basketball dilemma, love for the Tiger Army, and why he’s full of hot air

    AFL
  • 12:38

    KNOCK OFFS: How a haircut and an ultimatum saved Dan Butler's career

    Dan Butler reflects on the moment that saved his career, winning a flag at the Tigers and the marathon table tennis match with a former teammate

    AFL
  • 14:39

    KNOCK OFFS: Tom Mitchell's career-end fear, the secret to Fly's success

    The Collingwood midfielder on his worry that he would never play again, Brownlow drama, and why he and Jack Viney have one over junior footy teammate Toby Greene

    AFL
  • 10:23

    KNOCK OFFS: James Worpel on how Mitchell made him, his link to 'Lethal'

    The Hawthorn midfielder on getting roughed up by his coach, his young teammates and why they're in a hurry.

    AFL
  • 11:03

    KNOCK OFFS: From living in a gym to the 'G, Blue's remarkable rise

    Alex Cincotta details his long journey from a chippy to an AFL footballer, why he once lived in a gym, and why he loves playing against Collingwood

    AFL

AFL Fantasy
  • 04:33

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: Round 1

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the news, captains and more

    AFL
  • 02:53

    The Traders reveal their Fantasy Classic team for 2025

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie combine their knowledge to select their team

    AFL
  • 01:28

    Star Crow, emerging ruck among Fantasy Draft sleepers

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie provide their AFL Fantasy Draft hidden gems

    AFL
  • 01:46

    Value picks: Recruit's 'mouth-watering' role, star to rediscover best

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie offer up the best value picks in AFL Fantasy Classic

    AFL
  • 16:33

    AFL Fantasy special: Best picks, golden rules, top rookies

    The Traders bring you everything you need to know about AFL Fantasy and are joined by Cal Twomey to talk through the best rookie options

    AFL
  • 03:02

    Fantasy forwards: Pick ex-Dogs, rookie options aplenty

    The Traders take a look at the forward options in AFL Fantasy

    AFL
  • 04:06

    Fantasy rucks: Lock in big Roo, but who is R2?

    The Traders take a look at the ruck options in AFL Fantasy

    AFL
  • 03:12

    Fantasy midfielders: Under-priced premiums, rookie options

    The Traders take a look at the options in the midfield in AFL Fantasy

    AFL
  • 02:53

    Fantasy defenders: Premiums, value in Swans duo

    The Traders take a look at the options in defence in AFL Fantasy

    AFL
  • 03:33

    MVP, Michael Barlow Medal: The 2024 Fantasy Awards 2024

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie wrap up the Fantasy season with the awards

    AFL
  • 05:30

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: round 24

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the news, captains and more

    AFL
  • 01:04

    Michael Barlow Medal: The best R23 cash cows

    Calvin and Warnie deliver the round 23 Michael Barlow Medal votes

    AFL

Acknowledgement of Country

In the spirit of reconciliation the AFL acknowledges the Traditional Custodians of country throughout Australia and their connections to land, sea and community. We pay our respect to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples today.