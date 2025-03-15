Flying Dempsey snags one out of the air

Abbey Holmes explores iconic spots on Kangaroo Island
Known for its abundant wildlife, iconic natural attractions and delicious local produce, Kangaroo Island is a traveller’s dream. Abbey Holme shares her trip highlight during her time in South Australia.
In the spirit of reconciliation the AFL acknowledges the Traditional Custodians of country throughout Australia and their connections to land, sea and community. We pay our respect to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples today.