AFL Play AFL Play

More from Telstra

Australia's best network.

Brought to you by

Sportsbet
01:54 Mins

Match Previews R4: North Melbourne v Sydney

Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Kangaroos and Swans at Marvel Stadium

Watch Now

Latest AFL Videos
  1. 23:09

    GETTABLE: Hawks' huge 2028 vision, key free agent keen to stay, Dons eye two young guns

    Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge deep dive one of the AFL's hottest teams, provide a trade and draft update and answer your questions on Gettable

    AFL
  2. 48:43

    ROUND TABLE: Eagles captain Allen to Hawthorn? Rowell shines for the Suns

    Join Nat Edwards, Damian Barrett, Josh Gabelich and Sarah Olle for AFL Daily Round Table, with the latest news in the world of footy plus light-hearted banter and crazy takes on pop-culture, sport and entertainment

    AFL
  3. 05:15

    Weird and wacky moments of March

    Unusual celebrations, freak goals and more in our look back on the March action of the 2025 season

    AFL
  4. 01:00

    Is this Suns star the comp's best inside midfielder?

    Matthew Lloyd believes Gold Coast's Matt Rowell has taken his game to the next level this season and could become the competition's best inside midfielder

    AFL
  5. 03:19

    A tribute to Andrew Krakouer

    Remember the best of the Tigers and Magpies star with AFL.com.au’s collection of his most brilliant moments

    AFL
  6. 04:36
    Footy Feed
    Footy Feed

    Fly's message to Voss, League's Balta stance, Butters latest

    Footy Feed: Sarah Olle with all the latest news

    AFL
  7. 00:48

    Thou protest too much: Guilty parties plead clanger cases

    Xander McGuire and Kate McCarthy offer AAMI Clangers for round three

    AFL
  8. 01:51

    On the chopping block: The Traders' early R4 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round four

    AFL

Footy Feed
  • 04:36
    Footy Feed
    Footy Feed

    Fly's message to Voss, League's Balta stance, Butters latest

    Footy Feed: Sarah Olle with all the latest news

    AFL
  • 08:36
    Footy Feed
    Footy Feed

    Blue still bullish, has Dees' premiership window closed?

    Nat Edwards and Riley Beveridge with all the latest footy news

    AFL
  • 07:15
    Footy Feed
    Footy Feed

    McKay steps away, Giant debut, Cats' double boost

    The Footy Feed team with all the latest news

    AFL
  • 03:56
    Footy Feed
    Footy Feed

    Can Tiger temper aggression? Port’s historic debut, Chad latest

    Footy Feed: Nat Edwards with all the latest footy news

    AFL
  • 04:54
    Footy Feed
    Footy Feed

    Lion’s plea to lay off Harley, Gawn defends coach

    Footy Feed: Sarah Olle with the latest footy news

    AFL
  • 06:48
    Footy Feed
    Footy Feed

    Bombers' injury concerns, Magpie’s fresh start, will Blues start 0-4?

    Footy Feed: Sarah Olle and Riley Beveridge with all the latest news

    AFL
  • 05:30
    Footy Feed
    Footy Feed

    Freo stand firm after belting, JUH latest, Swan's wish for Chad

    Footy Feed: Sarah Olle with all the latest news

    AFL
  • 05:00
    Footy Feed
    Footy Feed

    Voss responds to heat, Scott defends key Bomber, Dillon open to Tribunal tweak

    Footy Feed: Nat Edwards and Sarah Olle with all the latest news ahead of round two

    AFL
  • 32:17

    AFL boss Andrew Dillon on Tribunal change, illicit drugs, Opening Round

    League CEO Andrew Dillon goes head-to-head with Damian Barrett on all of footy's biggest issues after a record-breaking round one

    AFL
  • 05:39
    Footy Feed
    Footy Feed

    Ken bites back, star Pie returns, Opening Round tweaks on table

    Footy Feed: Sarah Olle with all the latest news

    AFL
  • 06:45
    Footy Feed
    Footy Feed

    Dogs’ centenary celebration, Bont latest, Rising Star revealed

    Footy Feed: Nat Edwards and Josh Gabelich with all the latest news

    AFL
  • 06:14
    Footy Feed
    Footy Feed

    Harley ready to handle the heat, concern for Roo, Crow's return

    Footy Feed: Nat Edwards with all the latest news ahead of round one

    AFL

Match Highlights
  • 08:15

    Highlights: West Coast v Fremantle

    The Eagles and Dockers clash in round three of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 08:12

    Highlights: Adelaide v North Melbourne

    The Crows and Kangaroos clash in round three of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 08:02

    Highlights: Hawthorn v GWS

    The Hawks and Giants clash in round three of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 08:08

    Highlights: Brisbane v Geelong

    The Lions and Cats clash in round three of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 08:06

    Highlights: St Kilda v Richmond

    The Saints and Tigers clash in round three of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 08:08

    Highlights: Melbourne v Gold Coast

    The Demons and Suns clash in round three of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 08:08

    Highlights: Carlton v Western Bulldogs

    The Blues and Bulldogs clash in round three of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 08:08

    Highlights: Essendon v Port Adelaide

    The Bombers and Power clash in round three of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 08:12

    Highlights: Fremantle v Sydney

    The Dockers and Swans clash in round two of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL

Press Conferences
  • 10:17

    Longmuir post-match, R3: 'He's one of the most consistent players in the AFL'

    Watch Fremantle’s press conference after round three’s match against West Coast

    AFL
  • 08:26

    McQualter post-match, R3: 'We want to be able to be flexible and play multiple roles'

    Watch West Coast’s press conference after round three’s match against Fremantle

    AFL
  • 11:02

    Nicks post-match, R3: 'That's the most pleasing part'

    Watch Adelaide’s press conference after round three’s match against North Melbourne

    AFL
  • 07:24

    Clarkson post-match, R3: 'They were tougher, cleaner and harder'

    Watch North Melbourne’s press conference after round three’s match against Adelaide

    AFL
  • 06:02

    Fagan post-match, R3: 'We’ve shown a lot of character as a group at the moment'

    Watch Brisbane’s press conference after round three’s match against Geelong

    AFL
  • 07:35

    Scott post-match, R3: 'It's very annoying we let it slip'

    Watch Geelong’s press conference after round three’s match against Brisbane

    AFL
  • 10:10

    Mitchell post-match, R3: 'To be able to beat them down here is really pleasing'

    Watch Hawthorn’s press conference after round three’s match against GWS

    AFL
  • 06:45

    Kingsley post-match, R3: 'I don't think we ran out of steam, we're a really fit team'

    Watch GWS’s press conference after round three’s match against Hawthorn

    AFL
  • 06:18

    Lyon post-match, R3: 'They were hungry today, let’s see if they are hungry next week'

    Watch St Kilda’s press conference after round three’s match against Richmond

    AFL
  • 06:02

    Yze post-match, R3: 'That second half wasn't up to AFL standard'

    Watch Richmond’s press conference after round three’s match against St Kilda

    AFL
  • 06:54

    Goodwin post-match, R3: 'Our contest and method around the ball just isn't where it needs to be'

    Watch Melbourne’s press conference after round three’s match against Gold Coast

    AFL
  • 09:25

    Hardwick post-match, R3: 'He is a wonderful player'

    Watch Gold Coast’s press conference after round three’s match against Melbourne

    AFL
  • 10:54

    Beveridge post-match, R3: 'It's pretty satisfying night for everyone'

    Watch Western Bulldogs’s press conference after round three’s match against Carlton

    AFL
  • 11:12

    Voss post-match, R3: 'There's plenty of runway'

    Watch Carlton’s press conference after round three’s match against Western Bulldogs

    AFL
  • 12:38

    Scott post-match, R3: 'After a disappointing performance, you get to choose how you respond'

    Watch Essendon’s press conference after round three’s match against Port Adelaide

    AFL
  • 07:31

    Hinkley post-match, R3: 'Our better players ... weren't quite at that level'

    Watch Port Adelaide’s press conference after round three’s match against Essendon

    AFL
  • 09:38

    Cox post-match, R2: 'We're good enough to beat anyone'

    Watch Sydney’s press conference after round two’s match against Fremantle

    AFL
  • 10:27

    Longmuir post-match, R2: 'We weren't good enough in those moments'

    Watch Fremantle’s press conference after round two’s match against Sydney

    AFL

Match Previews

  • 02:02

    Match Previews R4: Port Adelaide v St Kilda

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Power and Saints at Adelaide Oval

    AFL
  • 01:53

    Match Previews R4: Geelong v Melbourne

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Cats and Demons at GMHBA Stadium

    AFL
  • 02:07

    Match Previews R4: GWS v West Coast

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Giants and Eagles at Engie Stadium

    AFL
  • 02:07

    Match Previews R3: Fremantle v Western Bulldogs

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Dockers and Bulldogs at Optus Stadium

    AFL
  • 02:17

    Match Previews R4: Collingwood v Carlton

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Magpies and Blues at the MCG

    AFL
  • 01:54

    Match Previews R4: North Melbourne v Sydney

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Kangaroos and Swans at Marvel Stadium

    AFL
  • 02:21

    Match Previews R4: Gold Coast v Adelaide

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Suns and Crows at People First Stadium

    AFL
  • 02:07

    Match Previews R4: Richmond v Brisbane

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Tigers and Lions at the MCG

    AFL
  • 03:20

    Match Previews R3: Adelaide v North Melbourne

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Crows v Kangaroos at Adelaide Oval

    AFL

The 10
  • 06:14

    The 10: Round three's best moments

    Top 10 moments from Round 3

    AFL
  • 05:02

    The 10: Round Two's best moments

    Top 10 moments from Round 2

    AFL
  • 05:12

    The 10: Round One's best moments

    Top 10 moments from Round 1

    AFL
  • 04:04

    The 10: Round 24's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from the finish to the home and away season

    AFL
  • 05:04

    The 10: Round 23's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from an entertaining round of football

    AFL
  • 04:54

    The 10: Round 22's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from an incredible round of football

    AFL
  • 05:11

    The 10: Round 21's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from a nailbiting round of football

    AFL
  • 04:46

    The 10: Round 20's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from an action-packed round

    AFL
  • 04:59

    The 10: Round 19's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from a thrilling round of football

    AFL
  • 05:34

    The 10: Round 18's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from an exciting round of football

    AFL
  • 04:57

    The 10: Round 17's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from an eventful round of football

    AFL
  • 05:12

    The 10: Round 16's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from a nailbiting round of football

    AFL

Showreels
  • 01:37

    VFL Showreel, R2: Tom Hird highlights

    Enjoy Tom Hird's standout VFL performance for Port Melbourne

    VFL
  • 03:51

    VFL Showreel, R2: Henry Hustwaite highlights

    Enjoy Henry Hustwaite's standout VFL performance for Box Hill

    VFL
  • 03:56

    VFL Showreel, R2: Jacob Dawson highlights

    Enjoy Jacob Dawson's standout VFL performance for Southport

    VFL
  • 03:12

    VFL Showreel, R2: Shaun Mannagh highlights

    Enjoy Shaun Mannagh's standout VFL performance for Geelong

    VFL
  • 03:01

    VFL Showreel, R2: Kane McAuliffe highlights

    Enjoy Kane McAuliffe's standout VFL performance for Richmond

    VFL
  • 02:17

    VFL Showreel, R2: Zak Johnson highlights

    Enjoy Zak Johnson's standout VFL performance for Essendon

    VFL
  • 01:36

    VFL Showreel, R2: Max Gruzewski highlights

    Enjoy Max Gruzewski's standout VFL performance for GWS

    VFL
  • 03:24

    VFL Showreel, R2: Daniel Turner highlights

    Enjoy Daniel Turner's standout VFL performance for Casey

    VFL
  • 02:21

    VFL Showreel, R1: Oliver Wiltshire highlights

    Enjoy Oliver Wiltshire's standout VFL performance for Geelong

    VFL
  • 02:57

    VFL Showreel, R1: Kane McAuliffe highlights

    Enjoy Kane McAuliffe's standout VFL performance for Richmond

    VFL
  • 02:24

    VFL Showreel, R1: Harvey Langford highlights

    Enjoy Harvey Langford's standout VFL performance for Casey

    VFL
  • 02:07

    VFL Showreel, R1: Jordan Croft highlights

    Enjoy Jordan Croft's standout VFL performance for Footscray

    VFL

Match Replays
  • 2:08:30

    Match Replay: West Coast v Fremantle

    The Eagles and Dockers clash in round three of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:13:32

    Match Replay: Adelaide v North Melbourne

    The Crows and Kangaroos clash in round three of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:02:40

    Match Replay: Hawthorn v GWS

    The Hawks and Giants clash in round three of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:07:14

    Match Replay: Brisbane v Geelong

    The Lions and Cats clash in round three of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:09:38

    Match Replay: St Kilda v Richmond

    The Saints and Tigers clash in round three of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:07:18

    Match Replay: Melbourne v Gold Coast

    The Demons and Suns clash in round three of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:08:16

    Match Replay: Carlton v Western Bulldogs

    The Blues and Bulldogs clash in round three of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 1:59:54

    Match Replay: Essendon v Port Adelaide

    The Bombers and Power clash in round three of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 1:59:30

    Match Replay: Fremantle v Sydney

    The Dockers and Swans clash in round two of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:10:14

    Match Replay: North Melbourne v Melbourne

    The Kangaroos and Demons clash in round two of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:16:04

    Match Replay: Brisbane v West Coast

    The Lions and Eagles clash in round two of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:06:56

    Match Replay: St Kilda v Geelong

    The Saints and Cats clash in round two of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL

AFLW
  • 02:11

    Draft rewind: Get to know footy unicorn Havana Harris

    Ahead of the Telstra 2024 AFLW Draft, Havana Harris revealed why she always wears white boots and her unique ability to play forward, mid and ruck

    AFLW
  • 02:15

    Draft rewind: Get to know new Dee Molly O’Hehir

    Ahead of the Telstra 2024 AFLW Draft, Molly O'Hehir revealed the Eagle she's super close to and her leadership aspirations

    AFLW
  • 02:11

    Draft rewind: Get to know new Eagle Lucia Painter

    Ahead of the Telstra 2024 AFLW Draft, Lucia Painter revealed why she's ready to move interstate and how she kept herself busy during an injury-riddled season

    AFLW
  • 02:12

    Draft rewind: Get to know new Crow India Rasheed

    Ahead of the Telstra 2024 AFLW Draft, India Rasheed reveals her love for the Power and a bit about her tennis background

    AFLW
  • 01:41

    Draft rewind: Get to know new Giant Sara Howley

    Ahead of the Telstra 2024 AFLW Draft, Sara Howley revealed her biggest influences and why she's keen to head interstate

    AFLW
  • 01:53

    Draft rewind: Get to know new Tiger Sierra Grieves

    Ahead of the Telstra 2024 AFLW Draft, Sierra Grieves shared her love for the Bont, and why the Western Jets always felt like home

    AFLW
  • 00:29

    Draft night review: Centra crowned No.1 draft pick

    Ash Centra made history as Collingwood’s first AFLW No.1 draft pick at the 2024 Telstra AFLW Draft

    AFLW
  • 01:51

    Draft night rewind: Poppy Scholz joins sister Matilda in the AFLW

    Drafted with pick no.6, Poppy Scholz joins her Rising Star winner sister Matilda in the AFLW competition

    AFLW
  • 01:42

    Roo-demption: A look back at North’s Grand Final glory

    Relive North Melbourne’s history-making Grand Final victory from December 2024

    AFLW
  • 04:46

    Draft night rewind: Furry friend helps Riggs celebrate

    New draftee Charlotte Riggs is joined by her family, friends and pet dog after being selected by West Coast

    AFLW
  • 02:51

    Draft night rewind: Painter’s Pa steals the show

    Lucia Painter’s grandpa was over the moon when she was drafted to West Coast

    AFLW
  • 01:10

    Size no concern for Swans' damaging Fish

    Gemma Bastiani delves into stars of the 2024 Telstra AFLW Draft

    AFLW

Friday Knock Offs

  • 14:00

    KNOCK OFFS: How a single Brownlow vote changed Dylan Moore’s career

    Dylan Moore on where the Hawks' drive comes from, his last chance, the 'mosquito fleet', and Sam Mitchell’s unique approach

    AFL
  • 14:29

    KNOCK OFFS: Why every game is a lesson for finals-bound Harry McKay

    The Blues spearhead reveals the biggest takeaway from the season proper, his goalkicking journey, and the one difference between him and his twin, Ben

    AFL
  • 12:01

    KNOCK OFFS: Why Jack Viney is confident the Dees can bounce back in 2025

    Viney chats about the future of the Demons, his junior teammates who are today’s AFL stars, and being a 'girl dad'

    AFL
  • 13:13

    KNOCK OFFS: Sam Draper on his incredible code switch and cult-hero status

    How a late swap from the round ball to the Sherrin led to goal of the year for the Bombers’ big man, the mysterious Brad Scott, and pre-game vibes

    AFL
  • 16:14

    KNOCK OFFS: How 'Fly' won over Mason Cox, and the day he woke up blind

    The American-born Aussie talks college basketball, why he chose AFL and Collingwood, the darkest days of his life, and why he’s happy to call Australia home

    AFL
  • 13:32

    KNOCK OFFS: Cam Zurhaar on life with Clarko, his escape from footy

    'The Bull' chats North Melbourne's revival, tattoos of teammates, his water polo past, and barbecue feasts for the boys

    AFL
  • 13:17

    KNOCK OFFS: New role that ignited Bailey Dale, his praise for Bevo

    Bailey Dale on 'best kick in the comp' status, how a half-time chat launched his career, his golf swing, and love for coach Luke Beveridge

    AFL
  • 12:15

    KNOCK OFFS: The finals heartbreak that made Tim Taranto a Tiger

    Richmond midfielder Tim Taranto on his US influence, basketball dilemma, love for the Tiger Army, and why he’s full of hot air

    AFL
  • 12:38

    KNOCK OFFS: How a haircut and an ultimatum saved Dan Butler's career

    Dan Butler reflects on the moment that saved his career, winning a flag at the Tigers and the marathon table tennis match with a former teammate

    AFL
  • 14:39

    KNOCK OFFS: Tom Mitchell's career-end fear, the secret to Fly's success

    The Collingwood midfielder on his worry that he would never play again, Brownlow drama, and why he and Jack Viney have one over junior footy teammate Toby Greene

    AFL
  • 10:23

    KNOCK OFFS: James Worpel on how Mitchell made him, his link to 'Lethal'

    The Hawthorn midfielder on getting roughed up by his coach, his young teammates and why they're in a hurry.

    AFL
  • 11:03

    KNOCK OFFS: From living in a gym to the 'G, Blue's remarkable rise

    Alex Cincotta details his long journey from a chippy to an AFL footballer, why he once lived in a gym, and why he loves playing against Collingwood

    AFL

AFL Fantasy
  • 01:51

    On the chopping block: The Traders' early R4 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round four

    AFL
  • 05:08

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: Round 3

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the news, captains and more

    AFL
  • 02:27

    On the chopping block: The Traders' early R3 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round three

    AFL
  • 05:13

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: Round 2

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the news, captains and more

    AFL
  • 02:39

    On the chopping block: The Traders' early R2 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round two

    AFL
  • 04:33

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: Round 1

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the news, captains and more

    AFL
  • 02:53

    The Traders reveal their Fantasy Classic team for 2025

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie combine their knowledge to select their team

    AFL
  • 01:28

    Star Crow, emerging ruck among Fantasy Draft sleepers

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie provide their AFL Fantasy Draft hidden gems

    AFL
  • 01:46

    Value picks: Recruit's 'mouth-watering' role, star to rediscover best

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie offer up the best value picks in AFL Fantasy Classic

    AFL
  • 16:33

    AFL Fantasy special: Best picks, golden rules, top rookies

    The Traders bring you everything you need to know about AFL Fantasy and are joined by Cal Twomey to talk through the best rookie options

    AFL
  • 03:02

    Fantasy forwards: Pick ex-Dogs, rookie options aplenty

    The Traders take a look at the forward options in AFL Fantasy

    AFL
  • 04:06

    Fantasy rucks: Lock in big Roo, but who is R2?

    The Traders take a look at the ruck options in AFL Fantasy

    AFL

More from AFL

Naming Rights Partner

Major Partners

View All Partners
Page Top

Acknowledgement of Country

In the spirit of reconciliation the AFL acknowledges the Traditional Custodians of country throughout Australia and their connections to land, sea and community. We pay our respect to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples today.