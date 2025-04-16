AFL Play AFL Play

More from Telstra

01:54 Mins

Match Previews R6: Western Bulldogs v St Kilda

Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Bulldogs and Saints at Marvel Stadium

Latest AFL Videos
  1. 05:17
    Footy Feed
    Footy Feed

    Hinkley slams 'disgraceful' racist abuse, will Tigers select Balta?

    Nat Edwards with all the latest footy news ahead of round six

    AFL
  2. 21:41

    The Round Ahead: Father-sons face off, Danger signs for Hawks

    Chad Wingard, Nat Edwards & Josh Gabelich preview round six

    AFL
  3. 27:57

    GETTABLE: Dons' 'shock' dilemma, in-demand Saint latest, Pies on hunt, clubs eye Cat

    Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge chat to player agent Ben Williams, offer a West Coast rebuild plan, answer your questions and more

    AFL
  4. 35:26

    ROUND-TABLE: Goodwin doubles down, Gather Round goss

    Sarah Olle, Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich bring you the AFL Daily Round Table in 2025. Start your humpday hearing about the latest news in the world of footy plus light-hearted banter and crazy takes on pop-culture, sport and entertainment

    AFL
  5. 02:16

    The art of crumbing: Lloydy praises the best small forwards

    Matthew Lloyd highlights the league's best small forwards and analyses the art of crumbing

    AFL
  6. 06:14
    Footy Feed
    Footy Feed

    Goodwin 'confident' he's the Dees' man, Port forward on leave

    Footy Feed: Sarah Olle with all the latest news

    AFL
  7. 00:39

    Pie stitched up and a Barossa crowd clanger

    A look at the lighter side of Gather Round

    AFL
  8. 02:40

    How the Blues can overcome their forward issues

    Ahead of arguably the biggest Good Friday game ever, Chad Wingard takes a look at how the undermanned Blues can fire up forward

    AFL

Match Highlights
  • 08:15

    Highlights: Port Adelaide v Hawthorn

    The Power and Hawks clash in round five of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 08:09

    Highlights: St Kilda v GWS

    The Saints and Giants clash in round five of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 08:07

    Highlights: Richmond v Fremantle

    The Tigers and Dockers clash in round five of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 08:11

    Highlights: Melbourne v Essendon

    The Demons and Bombers clash in round five of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 08:09

    Highlights: Western Bulldogs v Brisbane

    The Bulldogs and Lions clash in round five of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 08:16

    Highlights: Carlton v West Coast

    The Blues and Eagles clash in round five of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 08:08

    Highlights: North Melbourne v Gold Coast

    The Kangaroos and Suns clash in round five of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 08:12

    Highlights: Collingwood v Sydney

    The Magpies and Swans clash in round five of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 08:11

    Highlights: Adelaide v Geelong

    The Crows and Cats clash in round five of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL

Press Conferences
  • 11:00

    Hinkley post-match, R5: 'Sometimes we overplay it a little bit'

    Watch Port Adelaide’s press conference after round five’s match against Hawthorn

    AFL
  • 10:08

    Mitchell post-match, R5: 'We're trying to work out why'

    Watch Hawthorn’s press conference after round five’s match against Port Adelaide

    AFL
  • 07:01

    Lyon post-match, R5: 'I thought there was a lot to like'

    Watch St Kilda’s press conference after round five’s match against GWS

    AFL
  • 05:26

    Kingsley post-match, R5: 'Exactly how the blueprint of our game should look'

    Watch GWS’s press conference after round five’s match against St Kilda

    AFL
  • 08:15

    Yze post-match, R5: 'Once the game got away from us, we lost our way a little bit'

    Watch Richmond’s press conference after round five’s match against Fremantle

    AFL
  • 08:03

    Longmuir post-match, R5: 'Led by our leaders, we were much more consistent in the contest in the second half'

    Watch Fremantle’s press conference after round five’s match against Richmond

    AFL
  • 07:55

    Goodwin post-match, R5: 'We're in a challenging spot right now and we acknowledge that'

    Watch Melbourne’s press conference after round five’s match against Essendon

    AFL
  • 10:05

    Scott post-match, R5: 'We showed pretty good character to respond to that challenge'

    Watch Essendon’s press conference after round five’s match against Melbourne

    AFL
  • 07:26

    Beveridge post-match, R5: 'We knew they were going to come out with a new vigour'

    Watch Western Bulldogs’s press conference after round five’s match against Brisbane

    AFL
  • 09:59

    Fagan post-match, R5: 'I'd rather not win that way all the time - no good for the heart'

    Watch Brisbane’s press conference after round five’s match against Western Bulldogs

    AFL
  • 10:00

    Voss post-match, R5: 'I should be sitting here with a huge smile on the face, but I'm not'

    Watch Carlton’s press conference after round five’s match against West Coast

    AFL
  • 09:29

    McQualter post-match, R5: 'We're not going to become a short-term solution club'

    Watch West Coast’s press conference after round five’s match against Carlton

    AFL
  • 07:01

    Clarkson post-match, R5: 'We need to go deeper into games with the fundamentals'

    Watch North Melbourne’s press conference after round five’s match against Gold Coast

    AFL
  • 07:36

    Hardwick post-match, R5: 'Our players have been able to stifle momentum and then build our game back up'

    Watch Gold Coast’s press conference after round five’s match against North Melbourne

    AFL
  • 10:01

    McRae post-match, R5: 'He's such a beast at the contest'

    Watch Collingwood’s press conference after round five’s match against Sydney

    AFL
  • 05:03

    Cox post-match, R5: 'We couldn't fight our way through it'

    Watch Sydney’s press conference after round five’s match against Collingwood

    AFL
  • 11:18

    Scott post-match, R5: 'He was special when the heat was on and we were being outplayed'

    Watch Geelong’s press conference after round five’s match against Adelaide

    AFL
  • 08:18

    Nicks post-match, R5: '100-plus points, that's a real work-on for us'

    Watch Adelaide’s press conference after round five’s match against Geelong

    AFL

  • 01:55

    Match Previews R6: Brisbane v Collingwood

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Lions and Magpies at the Gabba

    AFL
  • 01:32

    Match Previews R6: Melbourne v Fremantle

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Demons and Dockers at the MCG

    AFL
  • 01:57

    Match Previews R6: Adelaide v Greater Western Sydney

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Crows and Giants at Adelaide Oval

    AFL
  • 02:02

    Match Previews R6: West Coast v Essendon

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Eagles and Bombers at Optus Stadium

    AFL
  • 02:15

    Match Previews R6: North Melbourne v Carlton

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Kangaroos and Blues at Marvel Stadium

    AFL
  • 01:57

    Match Previews R6: Richmond v Gold Coast

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Tigers and Suns at Marvel Stadium

    AFL
  • 01:32

    Match Previews R6: Sydney v Port Adelaide

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Swans and Power at the SCG

    AFL
  • 01:44

    Match Previews R6: Geelong v Hawthorn

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Cats and Hawks at the MCG

    AFL

The 10
  • 06:21

    The 10: Round Five's best moments

    Top 10 moments from Round 5

    AFL
  • 07:01

    The 10: Round Four's best moments

    Top 10 moments from Round 4

    AFL
  • 06:14

    The 10: Round three's best moments

    Top 10 moments from Round 3

    AFL
  • 05:02

    The 10: Round Two's best moments

    Top 10 moments from Round 2

    AFL
  • 05:12

    The 10: Round One's best moments

    Top 10 moments from Round 1

    AFL
  • 04:04

    The 10: Round 24's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from the finish to the home and away season

    AFL
  • 05:04

    The 10: Round 23's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from an entertaining round of football

    AFL
  • 04:54

    The 10: Round 22's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from an incredible round of football

    AFL
  • 05:11

    The 10: Round 21's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from a nailbiting round of football

    AFL
  • 04:46

    The 10: Round 20's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from an action-packed round

    AFL
  • 04:59

    The 10: Round 19's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from a thrilling round of football

    AFL
  • 05:34

    The 10: Round 18's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from an exciting round of football

    AFL

Showreels
  • 01:58

    VFL Showreel, R3: Finlay Macrae highlights

    Enjoy Finlay Macrae's standout VFL performance for Collingwood

    VFL
  • 01:57

    VFL Showreel, R3: Mason Coxhighlights

    Enjoy Mason Cox's standout VFL performance for Collingwood

    VFL
  • 01:36

    VFL Showreel, R3: George Wardlaw highlights

    Enjoy George Wardlaw's standout VFL performance for North Melbourne

    VFL
  • 01:19

    VFL Showreel, R3: Logan McDonald highlights

    Enjoy Logan McDonald's standout VFL performance for Sydney

    VFL
  • 03:33

    VFL Showreel, R3: Nathan Wardius highlights

    Enjoy Player Nathan Wardius' standout VFL performance for GWS

    VFL
  • 01:49

    VFL Showreel, R3: Harry McKay highlights

    Enjoy Harry McKay's standout VFL performance for Carlton

    VFL
  • 02:26

    VFL Showreel, R3: Alex Sexton highlights

    Enjoy Alex Sexton's standout VFL performance for Gold Coast

    VFL
  • 01:59

    VFL Showreel, R3: Henry Smith highlights

    Enjoy Henry Smith's standout VFL performance for Brisbane

    VFL
  • 02:26

    VFL Showreel, R3: Jovan Petric highlights

    Enjoy Jovan Petric's standout VFL performance for Williamstown

    VFL
  • 02:09

    VFL Showreel, R3: Jhye Clark highlights

    Enjoy Jhye Clark's standout VFL performance for Team

    VFL

Match Replays
  • 2:17:02

    Match Replay: Port Adelaide v Hawthorn

    The Power and Hawks clash in round five of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 1:37:40

    Match Replay: St Kilda v GWS

    The Saints and Giants clash in round five of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:05:44

    Match Replay: Richmond v Fremantle

    The Tigers and Dockers clash in round five of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:12:46

    Match Replay: Melbourne v Essendon

    The Demons and Bombers clash in round five of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:12:34

    Match Replay: Western Bulldogs v Brisbane

    The Bulldogs and Lions clash in round five of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:07:44

    Match Replay: Carlton v West Coast

    The Blues and Eagles clash in round five of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:22:04

    Match Replay: North Melbourne v Gold Coast

    The Kangaroos and Suns clash in round five of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:09:20

    Match Replay: Collingwood v Sydney

    The Magpies and Swans clash in round five of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:12:42

    Match Replay: Adelaide v Geelong

    The Crows and Cats clash in round five of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:13:28

    Match Replay: Fremantle v Western Bulldogs

    The Dockers and Bulldogs clash in round four of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:09:50

    Match Replay: Port Adelaide v St Kilda

    The Power and Saints clash in round four of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:10:06

    Match Replay: GWS v West Coast

    The Giants and Eagles clash in round four of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL

AFLW
  • 02:11

    Draft rewind: Get to know footy unicorn Havana Harris

    Ahead of the Telstra 2024 AFLW Draft, Havana Harris revealed why she always wears white boots and her unique ability to play forward, mid and ruck

    AFLW
  • 02:15

    Draft rewind: Get to know new Dee Molly O’Hehir

    Ahead of the Telstra 2024 AFLW Draft, Molly O'Hehir revealed the Eagle she's super close to and her leadership aspirations

    AFLW
  • 02:11

    Draft rewind: Get to know new Eagle Lucia Painter

    Ahead of the Telstra 2024 AFLW Draft, Lucia Painter revealed why she's ready to move interstate and how she kept herself busy during an injury-riddled season

    AFLW
  • 02:12

    Draft rewind: Get to know new Crow India Rasheed

    Ahead of the Telstra 2024 AFLW Draft, India Rasheed reveals her love for the Power and a bit about her tennis background

    AFLW
  • 01:41

    Draft rewind: Get to know new Giant Sara Howley

    Ahead of the Telstra 2024 AFLW Draft, Sara Howley revealed her biggest influences and why she's keen to head interstate

    AFLW
  • 01:53

    Draft rewind: Get to know new Tiger Sierra Grieves

    Ahead of the Telstra 2024 AFLW Draft, Sierra Grieves shared her love for the Bont, and why the Western Jets always felt like home

    AFLW
  • 00:29

    Draft night review: Centra crowned No.1 draft pick

    Ash Centra made history as Collingwood’s first AFLW No.1 draft pick at the 2024 Telstra AFLW Draft

    AFLW
  • 01:51

    Draft night rewind: Poppy Scholz joins sister Matilda in the AFLW

    Drafted with pick no.6, Poppy Scholz joins her Rising Star winner sister Matilda in the AFLW competition

    AFLW
  • 01:42

    Roo-demption: A look back at North’s Grand Final glory

    Relive North Melbourne’s history-making Grand Final victory from December 2024

    AFLW
  • 04:46

    Draft night rewind: Furry friend helps Riggs celebrate

    New draftee Charlotte Riggs is joined by her family, friends and pet dog after being selected by West Coast

    AFLW
  • 02:51

    Draft night rewind: Painter’s Pa steals the show

    Lucia Painter’s grandpa was over the moon when she was drafted to West Coast

    AFLW
  • 01:10

    Size no concern for Swans' damaging Fish

    Gemma Bastiani delves into stars of the 2024 Telstra AFLW Draft

    AFLW

Friday Knock Offs

  • 14:00

    KNOCK OFFS: How a single Brownlow vote changed Dylan Moore’s career

    Dylan Moore on where the Hawks' drive comes from, his last chance, the 'mosquito fleet', and Sam Mitchell’s unique approach

    AFL
  • 14:29

    KNOCK OFFS: Why every game is a lesson for finals-bound Harry McKay

    The Blues spearhead reveals the biggest takeaway from the season proper, his goalkicking journey, and the one difference between him and his twin, Ben

    AFL
  • 12:01

    KNOCK OFFS: Why Jack Viney is confident the Dees can bounce back in 2025

    Viney chats about the future of the Demons, his junior teammates who are today’s AFL stars, and being a 'girl dad'

    AFL
  • 13:13

    KNOCK OFFS: Sam Draper on his incredible code switch and cult-hero status

    How a late swap from the round ball to the Sherrin led to goal of the year for the Bombers’ big man, the mysterious Brad Scott, and pre-game vibes

    AFL
  • 16:14

    KNOCK OFFS: How 'Fly' won over Mason Cox, and the day he woke up blind

    The American-born Aussie talks college basketball, why he chose AFL and Collingwood, the darkest days of his life, and why he’s happy to call Australia home

    AFL
  • 13:32

    KNOCK OFFS: Cam Zurhaar on life with Clarko, his escape from footy

    'The Bull' chats North Melbourne's revival, tattoos of teammates, his water polo past, and barbecue feasts for the boys

    AFL
  • 13:17

    KNOCK OFFS: New role that ignited Bailey Dale, his praise for Bevo

    Bailey Dale on 'best kick in the comp' status, how a half-time chat launched his career, his golf swing, and love for coach Luke Beveridge

    AFL
  • 12:15

    KNOCK OFFS: The finals heartbreak that made Tim Taranto a Tiger

    Richmond midfielder Tim Taranto on his US influence, basketball dilemma, love for the Tiger Army, and why he’s full of hot air

    AFL
  • 12:38

    KNOCK OFFS: How a haircut and an ultimatum saved Dan Butler's career

    Dan Butler reflects on the moment that saved his career, winning a flag at the Tigers and the marathon table tennis match with a former teammate

    AFL
  • 14:39

    KNOCK OFFS: Tom Mitchell's career-end fear, the secret to Fly's success

    The Collingwood midfielder on his worry that he would never play again, Brownlow drama, and why he and Jack Viney have one over junior footy teammate Toby Greene

    AFL
  • 10:23

    KNOCK OFFS: James Worpel on how Mitchell made him, his link to 'Lethal'

    The Hawthorn midfielder on getting roughed up by his coach, his young teammates and why they're in a hurry.

    AFL
  • 11:03

    KNOCK OFFS: From living in a gym to the 'G, Blue's remarkable rise

    Alex Cincotta details his long journey from a chippy to an AFL footballer, why he once lived in a gym, and why he loves playing against Collingwood

    AFL

AFL Fantasy
  • 02:09

    On the chopping block: The Traders' early R6 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round six

    AFL
  • 05:30

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: Round 5

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the news, captains and more

    AFL
  • 02:13

    On the chopping block: The Traders' early R5 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round five

    AFL
  • 04:50

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: Round 4

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the news, captains and more

    AFL
  • 01:51

    On the chopping block: The Traders' early R4 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round four

    AFL
  • 05:08

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: Round 3

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the news, captains and more

    AFL
  • 02:27

    On the chopping block: The Traders' early R3 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round three

    AFL
  • 05:13

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: Round 2

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the news, captains and more

    AFL
  • 02:39

    On the chopping block: The Traders' early R2 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round two

    AFL
  • 04:33

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: Round 1

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the news, captains and more

    AFL
  • 02:53

    The Traders reveal their Fantasy Classic team for 2025

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie combine their knowledge to select their team

    AFL
  • 01:28

    Star Crow, emerging ruck among Fantasy Draft sleepers

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie provide their AFL Fantasy Draft hidden gems

    AFL

