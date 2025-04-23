AFL Play AFL Play

04:39 Mins

Rising stars to collide on Anzac Day Eve

Some of the brightest young players in the competition will go head to head on Thursday night

Latest AFL Videos
  1. 09:15

    Project Pies: 2028 line-up, Daicos dynasty, contract queries

    Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge deep dive into Collingwood's list and possible plans to stay in the premiership window

    AFL
  2. 04:39

    Rising stars to collide on Anzac Day Eve

    Some of the brightest young players in the competition will go head to head on Thursday night

    AFL
  3. 02:13

    Match Previews R7: Melbourne v Richmond

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Demons and Tigers at the MCG

    AFL
  4. 04:58

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: Round 7

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the news, captains and more

    AFL
  5. 06:46
    Footy Feed
    Footy Feed

    Tigers' tense press conference, Hardwick fires back at reporter

    Footy Feed: Nat Edwards and Sarah Olle with all the latest footy news

    AFL
  6. 22:17

    The Round Ahead: The Dog the Giants must ‘bruise’, ruckman to the rescue!

    Chad Wingard, Nat Edwards & Josh Gabelich preview round seven

    AFL
  7. 26:30

    GETTABLE: A-graders in Hawks' sights, mids up for grabs, free agent latest, Draper call

    Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge offer in-depth analysis of Collingwood's list and discuss the inside word on the latest trade and draft news

    AFL
  8. 43:50

    ROUND-TABLE: The Bont is back, why Clarko must change, 30 years of the Anzac Day game

    Nat Edwards, Damian Barrett, Josh Gabelich and Sarah Olle bring you the AFL Daily Round Table in 2025. Start your hump day by hearing about the latest news in the world of footy, plus light-hearted banter and crazy takes on pop-culture, sport and entertainment

    AFL

Footy Feed
  • 06:46
    Footy Feed
    Footy Feed

    Tigers' tense press conference, Hardwick fires back at reporter

    Footy Feed: Nat Edwards and Sarah Olle with all the latest footy news

    AFL
  • 04:09
    Footy Feed
    Footy Feed

    Tiger avoids jail but cops curfew, star Demon in frame to return

    Footy Feed: Sarah Olle with all the latest news

    AFL
  • 04:50
    Footy Feed
    Footy Feed

    Bevo on Jamarra’s future, Voss hopeful on TDK, Roo returns

    Footy Feed: Sarah Olle with all the latest news

    AFL
  • 05:17
    Footy Feed
    Footy Feed

    Hinkley slams 'disgraceful' racist abuse, will Tigers select Balta?

    Nat Edwards with all the latest footy news ahead of round six

    AFL
  • 06:14
    Footy Feed
    Footy Feed

    Goodwin 'confident' he's the Dees' man, Port forward on leave

    Footy Feed: Sarah Olle with all the latest news

    AFL
  • 04:57
    Footy Feed
    Footy Feed

    Roos keep the faith, no relief for Blues, the 'Baz' effect

    Nat Edwards with all the latest footy news

    AFL
  • 06:50

    Baz in hot water, Voss on redefining courage

    Footy Feed: Nat Edwards and Sarah Olle with all the latest footy news

    AFL
  • 06:27
    Footy Feed
    Footy Feed

    Star Blue breaks silence, Mini on Harley, Lions’ plan to stop Darcy

    Footy Feed: Sarah Olle and Nat Edwards with all the latest Gather Round news from South Australia.

    AFL
  • 06:06
    Footy Feed
    Footy Feed

    Port prepares for spicy Hawks, Scott's urgent plea to AFL

    Footy Feed: Sarah Olle and Josh Gabelich with all the latest footy news ahead of Gather Round 2025

    AFL
  • 05:39
    Footy Feed
    Footy Feed

    Crow in doubt, huge Hawks blow, Eagles table massive Reid deal

    Footy Feed: Sarah Olle and Nat Edwards with the latest news

    AFL
  • 04:36
    Footy Feed
    Footy Feed

    Why history is against 0-4 Blues, young Cat 'looks like 100-gamer'

    Footy Feed: Sarah Olle and Josh Gabelich with the latest news

    AFL
  • 06:06

    Embarrassed Eagle speaks, Lobb’s new do, sore Swans

    The Footy Feed team with all the latest footy news

    AFL

Match Highlights
  • 08:09

    Highlights: Geelong v Hawthorn

    The Cats and Hawks clash in round six of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 08:12

    Highlights: Western Bulldogs v St Kilda

    The Bulldogs and Saints clash in round six of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 08:12

    Highlights: Sydney v Port Adelaide

    The Swans and Power clash in round six of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 08:13

    Highlights: Richmond v Gold Coast

    The Tigers and Suns clash in round six of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 08:11

    Highlights: Adelaide v GWS

    The Crows and Giants clash in round six of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 08:12

    Highlights: Melbourne v Fremantle

    The Demons and Dockers clash in round six of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 08:12

    Highlights: Key forwards fire as Bombers down Eagles in thriller

    The Eagles and Bombers clash in round six of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 08:09

    Highlights: North Melbourne v Carlton

    The Kangaroos and Blues clash in round six of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 08:07

    Highlights: Brisbane v Collingwood

    The Lions and Magpies clash in round six of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL

Press Conferences
  • 12:06

    Scott post-match, R6: 'The crowd loved it, the AFL loved it and I reckon Bailey loves it as well'

    Watch Geelong’s press conference after round six’s match against Hawthorn

    AFL
  • 06:09

    Mitchell post-match, R6: 'We got enough wrong that they deserve the win'

    Watch Hawthorn’s press conference after round six’s match against Geelong

    AFL
  • 10:37

    Beveridge post-match, R6: 'It's fair to say that we're a bit concerned'

    Watch Western Bulldogs’s press conference after round six’s match against St Kilda

    AFL
  • 07:59

    Lyon post-match, R6: 'It was non-competitive at times, so we have to own that'

    Watch St Kilda’s press conference after round six’s match against Western Bulldogs

    AFL
  • 11:36

    Full post-match, Cox R6: 'Come and enjoy the footy ... but leave it at that'

    Watch Sydney’s press conference after round six’s match against Port Adelaide

    AFL
  • 07:32

    Full post-match, Hinkley R6: 'Let's respect our footballers'

    Watch Port Adelaide’s press conference after round six’s match against Sydney

    AFL
  • 08:22

    Yze post-match, R6: 'To our boys' credit, we just wanted to put up a fight'

    Watch Richmond’s press conference after round six’s match against Gold Coast

    AFL
  • 05:39

    Hardwick post-match, R6: 'We're not going to jump at shadows'

    Watch Gold Coast’s press conference after round six’s match against Richmond

    AFL
  • 09:39

    Nicks post-match, R6: 'You have to be able to defend'

    Watch Adelaide’s press conference after round six’s match against GWS

    AFL
  • 04:58

    Kingsley post-match, R6: 'We couldn't really get up and going at all'

    Watch GWS’s press conference after round six’s match against Adelaide

    AFL
  • 10:35

    Goodwin post-match, R6: 'The art of coaching is to get them back into form'

    Watch Melbourne’s press conference after round six’s match against Fremantle

    AFL
  • 08:22

    Longmuir post-match, R6: 'Didn't think we were tough enough, didn't value the right things'

    Watch Fremantle’s press conference after round six’s match against Melbourne

    AFL
  • 11:33

    Scott post-match, R6: 'We're concerned about it'

    Watch Essendon’s press conference after round six’s match against West Coast

    AFL
  • 09:00

    McQualter post-match, R6: 'We put ourselves in a really winnable position'

    Watch West Coast’s press conference after round six’s match against Essendon

    AFL
  • 08:02

    Voss post-match, R6: 'This one was a little bit more impressive again'

    Watch Carlton’s press conference after round six’s match against North Melbourne

    AFL
  • 09:02

    Clarkson post-match, R6: 'It's just slower than we all want really'

    Watch North Melbourne’s press conference after round six’s match against Carlton

    AFL
  • 06:38

    McRae post-match, R6: 'We talk constantly about evidence, here it is, here's some facts'

    Watch Collingwood’s press conference after round six’s match against Brisbane

    AFL
  • 06:21

    Fagan post-match, R6: 'There was a lot of things we didn't do well'

    Watch Brisbane’s press conference after round six’s match against Collingwood

    AFL

Match Previews

  • 02:13

    Match Previews R7: Melbourne v Richmond

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Demons and Tigers at the MCG

    AFL
  • 02:35

    Match Previews R7: Port Adelaide v North Melbourne

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Power and Kangaroos at Adelaide Oval

    AFL
  • 01:53

    Match Previews R7: Carlton v Geelong

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Blues and Cats at the MCG

    AFL
  • 02:44

    Match Previews R7: Collingwood v Essendon

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Magpies and Bombers at the MCG

    AFL
  • 01:35

    Match Previews R7: Gold Coast v Sydney

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Suns and Swans at People First Stadium

    AFL
  • 02:35

    Match Previews R7: St Kilda v Brisbane

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Saints and Lions at Marvel Stadium

    AFL
  • 01:48

    Match Previews R7: GWS v Western Bulldogs

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Giants and Bulldogs at Manuka Oval

    AFL
  • 02:25

    Match Previews R7: Fremantle v Adelaide

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Dockers and Crows at Optus Stadium

    AFL
  • 01:32

    Match Previews R7: Hawthorn v West Coast

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Hawks and Eagles at Marvel Stadium

    AFL

The 10
  • 07:27

    The 10: Round six's best moments

    Enjoy the standout highlights from a massive round of AFL

    AFL
  • 06:21

    The 10: Round Five's best moments

    Top 10 moments from Round 5

    AFL
  • 07:01

    The 10: Round Four's best moments

    Top 10 moments from Round 4

    AFL
  • 06:14

    The 10: Round three's best moments

    Top 10 moments from Round 3

    AFL
  • 05:02

    The 10: Round Two's best moments

    Top 10 moments from Round 2

    AFL
  • 05:12

    The 10: Round One's best moments

    Top 10 moments from Round 1

    AFL
  • 04:04

    The 10: Round 24's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from the finish to the home and away season

    AFL
  • 05:04

    The 10: Round 23's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from an entertaining round of football

    AFL
  • 04:54

    The 10: Round 22's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from an incredible round of football

    AFL
  • 05:11

    The 10: Round 21's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from a nailbiting round of football

    AFL
  • 04:46

    The 10: Round 20's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from an action-packed round

    AFL
  • 04:59

    The 10: Round 19's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from a thrilling round of football

    AFL

Showreels
  • 01:39

    VFL Showreel, R4: Jedd Busslinger highlights

    Enjoy Jedd Busslinger's standout VFL performance for Footscray

    VFL
  • 03:02

    VFL Showreel, R4: Henry Hustwaite highlights

    Enjoy Henry Hustwaite's standout VFL performance for Box Hill

    VFL
  • 03:29

    VFL Showreel, R4: Ginnivan responds to axing with four goals

    Enjoy Jack Ginnivan's standout VFL performance for Box Hill

    VFL
  • 02:40

    VFL Showreel, R4: Elijah Tsatas highlights

    Enjoy Elijah Tsatas' standout VFL performance for Essendon

    VFL
  • 2:35:57

    Rd6: Tigers v Suns

    Watch the full replay

  • 03:42

    VFL Showreel, R4: Brayden Fiorini highlights

    Enjoy Brayden Fiorini's standout VFL performance for Gold Coast

    VFL
  • 03:15

    VFL Showreel, R4: Peter Ladhams highlights

    Enjoy Peter Ladhams' standout VFL performance for Sydney

    VFL
  • 02:48

    VFL Showreel, R4: Max Gruzewski highlights

    Enjoy Max Gruzewski's standout VFL performance for GWS

    VFL
  • 2:31:40

    Rd6: Crows v Giants

    Watch the full replay

  • 2:41:13

    Rd6: Demons v Dockers

    Watch the full replay

  • 2:36:07

    Rd 6: Eagles v Bombers

    Watch the full match replay

  • 01:51

    VFL Showreel, R4: Tyler Sonsie highlights

    Enjoy Tyler Sonsie's standout VFL performance for Richmond

    VFL

Match Replays
  • 2:09:16

    Match Replay: Geelong v Hawthorn

    The Cats and Hawks clash in round six of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:06:32

    Match Replay: Western Bulldogs v St Kilda

    The Bulldogs and Saints clash in round six of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:11:16

    Match Replay: Sydney v Port Adelaide

    The Swans and Power clash in round six of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:05:20

    Match Replay: Richmond v Gold Coast

    The Tigers and Suns clash in round six of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:02:08

    Match Replay: Adelaide v GWS

    The Crows and Giants clash in round six of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:09:10

    Match Replay: Melbourne v Fremantle

    The Demons and Dockers clash in round six of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:03:42

    Match Replay: West Coast v Essendon

    The Eagles and Bombers clash in round six of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:16:04

    Match Replay: North Melbourne v Carlton

    The Kangaroos and Blues clash in round six of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:03:56

    Match Replay: Brisbane v Collingwood

    The Lions and Magpies clash in round six of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:17:02

    Match Replay: Port Adelaide v Hawthorn

    The Power and Hawks clash in round five of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 1:37:40

    Match Replay: St Kilda v GWS

    The Saints and Giants clash in round five of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:05:44

    Match Replay: Richmond v Fremantle

    The Tigers and Dockers clash in round five of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL

AFLW
  • 02:11

    Draft rewind: Get to know footy unicorn Havana Harris

    Ahead of the Telstra 2024 AFLW Draft, Havana Harris revealed why she always wears white boots and her unique ability to play forward, mid and ruck

    AFLW
  • 01:41

    Draft rewind: Get to know new Giant Sara Howley

    Ahead of the Telstra 2024 AFLW Draft, Sara Howley revealed her biggest influences and why she's keen to head interstate

    AFLW
  • 02:11

    Draft rewind: Get to know new Eagle Lucia Painter

    Ahead of the Telstra 2024 AFLW Draft, Lucia Painter revealed why she's ready to move interstate and how she kept herself busy during an injury-riddled season

    AFLW
  • 02:12

    Draft rewind: Get to know new Crow India Rasheed

    Ahead of the Telstra 2024 AFLW Draft, India Rasheed reveals her love for the Power and a bit about her tennis background

    AFLW
  • 02:15

    Draft rewind: Get to know new Dee Molly O’Hehir

    Ahead of the Telstra 2024 AFLW Draft, Molly O'Hehir revealed the Eagle she's super close to and her leadership aspirations

    AFLW
  • 01:53

    Draft rewind: Get to know new Tiger Sierra Grieves

    Ahead of the Telstra 2024 AFLW Draft, Sierra Grieves shared her love for the Bont, and why the Western Jets always felt like home

    AFLW
  • 00:29

    Draft night review: Centra crowned No.1 draft pick

    Ash Centra made history as Collingwood’s first AFLW No.1 draft pick at the 2024 Telstra AFLW Draft

    AFLW
  • 01:51

    Draft night rewind: Poppy Scholz joins sister Matilda in the AFLW

    Drafted with pick no.6, Poppy Scholz joins her Rising Star winner sister Matilda in the AFLW competition

    AFLW
  • 01:42

    Roo-demption: A look back at North’s Grand Final glory

    Relive North Melbourne’s history-making Grand Final victory from December 2024

    AFLW
  • 04:46

    Draft night rewind: Furry friend helps Riggs celebrate

    New draftee Charlotte Riggs is joined by her family, friends and pet dog after being selected by West Coast

    AFLW
  • 02:51

    Draft night rewind: Painter’s Pa steals the show

    Lucia Painter’s grandpa was over the moon when she was drafted to West Coast

    AFLW
  • 01:10

    Size no concern for Swans' damaging Fish

    Gemma Bastiani delves into stars of the 2024 Telstra AFLW Draft

    AFLW

Friday Knock Offs

  • 14:00

    KNOCK OFFS: How a single Brownlow vote changed Dylan Moore’s career

    Dylan Moore on where the Hawks' drive comes from, his last chance, the 'mosquito fleet', and Sam Mitchell’s unique approach

    AFL
  • 14:29

    KNOCK OFFS: Why every game is a lesson for finals-bound Harry McKay

    The Blues spearhead reveals the biggest takeaway from the season proper, his goalkicking journey, and the one difference between him and his twin, Ben

    AFL
  • 12:01

    KNOCK OFFS: Why Jack Viney is confident the Dees can bounce back in 2025

    Viney chats about the future of the Demons, his junior teammates who are today’s AFL stars, and being a 'girl dad'

    AFL
  • 13:13

    KNOCK OFFS: Sam Draper on his incredible code switch and cult-hero status

    How a late swap from the round ball to the Sherrin led to goal of the year for the Bombers’ big man, the mysterious Brad Scott, and pre-game vibes

    AFL
  • 16:14

    KNOCK OFFS: How 'Fly' won over Mason Cox, and the day he woke up blind

    The American-born Aussie talks college basketball, why he chose AFL and Collingwood, the darkest days of his life, and why he’s happy to call Australia home

    AFL
  • 13:32

    KNOCK OFFS: Cam Zurhaar on life with Clarko, his escape from footy

    'The Bull' chats North Melbourne's revival, tattoos of teammates, his water polo past, and barbecue feasts for the boys

    AFL
  • 13:17

    KNOCK OFFS: New role that ignited Bailey Dale, his praise for Bevo

    Bailey Dale on 'best kick in the comp' status, how a half-time chat launched his career, his golf swing, and love for coach Luke Beveridge

    AFL
  • 12:15

    KNOCK OFFS: The finals heartbreak that made Tim Taranto a Tiger

    Richmond midfielder Tim Taranto on his US influence, basketball dilemma, love for the Tiger Army, and why he’s full of hot air

    AFL
  • 12:38

    KNOCK OFFS: How a haircut and an ultimatum saved Dan Butler's career

    Dan Butler reflects on the moment that saved his career, winning a flag at the Tigers and the marathon table tennis match with a former teammate

    AFL
  • 14:39

    KNOCK OFFS: Tom Mitchell's career-end fear, the secret to Fly's success

    The Collingwood midfielder on his worry that he would never play again, Brownlow drama, and why he and Jack Viney have one over junior footy teammate Toby Greene

    AFL
  • 10:23

    KNOCK OFFS: James Worpel on how Mitchell made him, his link to 'Lethal'

    The Hawthorn midfielder on getting roughed up by his coach, his young teammates and why they're in a hurry.

    AFL
  • 11:03

    KNOCK OFFS: From living in a gym to the 'G, Blue's remarkable rise

    Alex Cincotta details his long journey from a chippy to an AFL footballer, why he once lived in a gym, and why he loves playing against Collingwood

    AFL

AFL Fantasy
  • 04:58

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: Round 7

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the news, captains and more

    AFL
  • 01:15

    On the chopping block: The Traders' early R7 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round seven

    AFL
  • 06:37

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: Round 6

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the news, captains and more

    AFL
  • 02:09

    On the chopping block: The Traders' early R6 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round six

    AFL
  • 05:30

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: Round 5

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the news, captains and more

    AFL
  • 02:13

    On the chopping block: The Traders' early R5 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round five

    AFL
  • 04:50

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: Round 4

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the news, captains and more

    AFL
  • 01:51

    On the chopping block: The Traders' early R4 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round four

    AFL
  • 05:08

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: Round 3

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the news, captains and more

    AFL
  • 02:27

    On the chopping block: The Traders' early R3 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round three

    AFL
  • 05:13

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: Round 2

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the news, captains and more

    AFL
  • 02:39

    On the chopping block: The Traders' early R2 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round two

    AFL

More from AFL

Acknowledgement of Country

In the spirit of reconciliation the AFL acknowledges the Traditional Custodians of country throughout Australia and their connections to land, sea and community. We pay our respect to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples today.