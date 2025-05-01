Who Do You Barrack For? Mick Malthouse on why footy fans are unique
In the first episode of a new series, legendary coach Mick Malthouse explains to host Bharat Sundaresan why Australian football supporters are unique among international sports fans, as Bharat tries to answer the question: who should he barrack for?
In the spirit of reconciliation the AFL acknowledges the Traditional Custodians of country throughout Australia and their connections to land, sea and community. We pay our respect to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples today.