00:48 Mins

Super Cooper conjures 'goal of his life' in crazy contender

Cooper Sharman delivers a familiar celebration after stunning the crowd with this ridiculous effort to put his hand up for Goal of the Year

Watch Now

Latest AFL Videos
    AFL
  2. 00:38

    Big Freo blow as gun subbed with hammy concern

    The Dockers are forced to substitute Hayden Young out of the game after the injury-riddled midfielder comes off worse for wear following a tackle

    AFL
  3. 00:46

    Jack rocks, then rolls after dribbler finds the goals

    Jack Higgins delivers a unique celebration after scoring a thrilling goal for the Saints

    AFL
  4. 00:37

    Owens the Saint goes flying in and Hill does the rest

    Mitch Owens reels in a courageous mark before finding Brad Hill for a superb opening goal

    AFL
  5. 05:06

    G.O.N.G: Latest on Dees goalkicker, Bombers duo, former top-10 pick

    Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge discuss who is Gettable Or Not Gettable

    AFL
  6. 30:41

    Who Do You Barrack For? Mick Malthouse on footy's origin story

    Three-time premiership coach Mick Malthouse gives host Bharat Sundaresan the rundown on how Australian football began, and how it became such a significant part of Australian culture

    AFL
  7. 23:24

    Who Do You Barrack For? Mick Malthouse on why footy fans are unique

    In the first episode of a new series, legendary coach Mick Malthouse explains to host Bharat Sundaresan why Australian football supporters are unique among international sports fans, as Bharat tries to answer the question: who should he barrack for?

    AFL
  8. 08:13

    Highlights: Essendon v North Melbourne

    The Bombers and Kangaroos clash in round eight of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL

Footy Feed
  • 06:34
    Footy Feed
    Footy Feed

    Allen on fan 'hate', Magpie changes, Giants back Stringer

    Nat Edwards and the Footy Feed team with all the latest news

    AFL
  • 06:47
    Footy Feed
    Footy Feed

    'Filthy' Lyon hits back, Roos' big call, Hawks centenary

    Nat Edwards and the Footy Feed team with all the latest news

    AFL
  • 04:57
    Footy Feed
    Footy Feed

    Jamarra takes leave, star Docker returns, Pies skipper available

    Footy Feed: Sarah Olle with all the latest news

    AFL
  • 05:51
    Footy Feed
    Footy Feed

    Moore latest, Roos challenge ban, Hawks greats back for 100-year party

    Footy Feed: Sarah Olle and Josh Gabelich with all the latest news

    AFL
  • 07:41
    Footy Feed
    Footy Feed

    Clarko up for the fight, star Swan signs, Eagles and Hawks coaches meet

    Footy Feed: Nat Edwards with all the latest footy news

    AFL
  • 06:46
    Footy Feed
    Footy Feed

    Tigers' tense press conference, Hardwick fires back at reporter

    Footy Feed: Nat Edwards and Sarah Olle with all the latest footy news

    AFL
  • 04:09
    Footy Feed
    Footy Feed

    Tiger avoids jail but cops curfew, star Demon in frame to return

    Footy Feed: Sarah Olle with all the latest news

    AFL
  • 04:50
    Footy Feed
    Footy Feed

    Bevo on Jamarra’s future, Voss hopeful on TDK, Roo returns

    Footy Feed: Sarah Olle with all the latest news

    AFL
  • 05:17
    Footy Feed
    Footy Feed

    Hinkley slams 'disgraceful' racist abuse, will Tigers select Balta?

    Nat Edwards with all the latest footy news ahead of round six

    AFL
  • 06:14
    Footy Feed
    Footy Feed

    Goodwin 'confident' he's the Dees' man, Port forward on leave

    Footy Feed: Sarah Olle with all the latest news

    AFL
  • 04:57
    Footy Feed
    Footy Feed

    Roos keep the faith, no relief for Blues, the 'Baz' effect

    Nat Edwards with all the latest footy news

    AFL
  • 06:50

    Baz in hot water, Voss on redefining courage

    Footy Feed: Nat Edwards and Sarah Olle with all the latest footy news

    AFL

Match Highlights
Press Conferences
  • 12:56

    Scott post-match, R8: 'He reminds me so much of Nathan Buckley in his will to win'

    Watch Essendon’s press conference after round eight’s match against North Melbourne

    AFL
  • 08:53

    Clarkson post-match, R8: 'It's a shame that that part of our game is getting questioned'

    Watch North Melbourne’s press conference after round eight’s match against Essendon

    AFL
  • 10:13

    Mitchell post-match, R7: 'I won't be looking at what the opposition do, that's up to them.'

    Watch Hawthorn’s press conference after round seven’s match against West Coast

    AFL
  • 06:18

    McQualter post-match, R7: 'We're open to it and we're going to work our way through it with Oscar'

    Watch West Coast’s press conference after round seven’s match against Hawthorn

    AFL
  • 13:49

    Voss post-match R7: 'You go on a journey with all of your players'

    Watch Carlton’s press conference after round seven’s match against Geelong

    AFL
  • 11:54

    Scott post-match R7: 'As bad as I've seen us play for a long time'

    Watch Geelong’s press conference after round seven’s match against Carlton

    AFL
  • 08:00

    Hardwick post-match, R7: 'They are a club that we are aiming to become'

    Watch Gold Coast’s press conference after round seven’s match against Sydney

    AFL
  • 06:43

    Cox post-match, R7: 'It's not a one-week fix for us'

    Watch Sydney’s press conference after round seven’s match against Gold Coast

    AFL
  • 13:12

    Beveridge post-match, R7: 'Over the moon. We were a bit rattled early'

    Watch Western Bulldogs’s press conference after round seven’s match against GWS

    AFL
  • 09:51

    Kingsley post-match, R7: 'We've got some things to work out'

    Watch GWS’s press conference after round seven’s match against Western Bulldogs

    AFL
  • 09:34

    Hinkley post-match, R7: 'He's an emotional player, and I love that about him'

    Watch Port Adelaide’s press conference after round seven’s match against North Melbourne

    AFL
  • 10:09

    Clarkson post-match, R7: 'They got the ascendancy early and then we had to play catch-up'

    Watch North Melbourne’s press conference after round seven’s match against Port Adelaide

    AFL
  • 08:21

    Lyon post-match, R7: 'I was animated … but it's not personal'

    Watch St Kilda’s press conference after round seven’s match against Brisbane

    AFL
  • 10:36

    Fagan post-match, R7: 'He can't take a trick at the moment'

    Watch Brisbane’s press conference after round seven’s match against St Kilda

    AFL
  • 10:17

    Longmuir post-match, R7: 'I thought we saw some desperate acts'

    Watch Fremantle’s press conference after round seven’s match against Adelaide

    AFL
  • 08:12

    Nicks post-match, R7: 'We were a tiny bit off, a couple of per cent off, and they were on'

    Watch Adelaide’s press conference after round seven’s match against Fremantle

    AFL
  • 11:34

    Scott post-match, R7: 'That's as helpless as I've felt in a quarter'

    Watch Essendon’s press conference after round seven’s match against Collingwood

    AFL
  • 10:04

    McRae post-match, R7: 'We give them the keys, they drive the car really well'

    Watch Collingwood’s press conference after round seven’s match against Essendon

    AFL

Match Previews

  • 02:03

    Match Previews R8: Essendon v North Melbourne

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Bombers and Kangaroos at Marvel Stadium

    AFL
  • 02:08

    Match Previews R8: St Kilda v Fremantle

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Saints and Dockers at Marvel Stadium

    AFL
  • 01:59

    Match Previews R8: Adelaide v Carlton

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Crows and Blues at Adelaide Oval

    AFL
  • 01:21

    Match Previews R8: Hawthorn v Richmond

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Hawks and Tigers at the MCG

    AFL
  • 02:13

    Match Previews R8: Western Bulldogs v Port Adelaide

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Bulldogs and Crows at Mars Stadium

    AFL
  • 01:21

    Match Previews R8: West Coast v Melbourne

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Eagles and Demons at Optus Stadium

    AFL
  • 02:09

    Match Previews R8: Brisbane v Gold Coast

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the QClash between the Lions and Suns at the Gabba

    AFL
  • 01:31

    Match Previews R8: Sydney v GWS

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the Sydney Derby between the Swans and Giants at the SCG

    AFL
  • 02:35

    Match Previews R8: Collingwood v Geelong

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Magpies and Cats at the MCG

    AFL

The 10
  • 05:36

    The 10: Round seven's best moments

    Top 10 moments from Round 7

    AFL
  • 07:27

    The 10: Round six's best moments

    Enjoy the standout highlights from a massive round of AFL

    AFL
  • 06:21

    The 10: Round Five's best moments

    Top 10 moments from Round 5

    AFL
  • 07:01

    The 10: Round Four's best moments

    Top 10 moments from Round 4

    AFL
  • 06:14

    The 10: Round three's best moments

    Top 10 moments from Round 3

    AFL
  • 05:02

    The 10: Round Two's best moments

    Top 10 moments from Round 2

    AFL
  • 05:12

    The 10: Round One's best moments

    Top 10 moments from Round 1

    AFL
  • 04:04

    The 10: Round 24's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from the finish to the home and away season

    AFL
  • 05:04

    The 10: Round 23's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from an entertaining round of football

    AFL
  • 04:54

    The 10: Round 22's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from an incredible round of football

    AFL
  • 05:11

    The 10: Round 21's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from a nailbiting round of football

    AFL
  • 04:46

    The 10: Round 20's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from an action-packed round

    AFL

Showreels
  • 03:45

    VFL Showreel, R5: Taylor Duryea highlights

    Enjoy Taylor Duryea's standout VFL performance for Footscray

    VFL
  • 03:25

    VFL Showreel, R5: Sam Docherty highlights

    Enjoy Sam Docherty's standout VFL performance for Carlton

    VFL
  • 02:44

    VFL Showreel, R5: Jasper Scaife highlights

    Enjoy Jasper Scaife's standout VFL performance for Box Hill

    VFL
  • 02:30

    VFL Showreel, R5: Brayden Fiorini highlights

    Enjoy Brayden Fiorini's standout VFL performance for Gold Coast

    VFL
  • 01:48

    VFL Showreel, R5: Zak Johnson highlights

    Enjoy Zak Johnson's standout VFL performance for Essendon

    VFL
  • 01:51

    VFL Showreel, R5: Mason Cox highlights

    Enjoy Mason Cox's standout VFL performance for Collingwood

    VFL
  • 02:21

    VFL Showreel, R5: Hugh Boxshall highlights

    Enjoy Hugh Boxshall's standout VFL performance for Sandringham

    VFL
  • 02:53

    VFL Showreel, R5: Will McLachlan highlights

    Enjoy Will McLachlan's standout VFL performance for Brisbane

    VFL
  • 02:07

    VFL Showreel, R5: Lachlan Gollant highlights

    Enjoy Lachlan Gollant's standout VFL performance for Williamstown

    VFL
  • 02:57

    VFL Showreel, R5: Jackson Voss highlights

    Enjoy Jackson Voss' standout VFL performance for Frankston

    VFL
  • 03:42

    VFL Showreel, R5: Jacob van Rooyen highlights

    Enjoy Jacob van Rooyen's standout VFL performance for Casey

    VFL
  • 01:39

    VFL Showreel, R4: Jedd Busslinger highlights

    Enjoy Jedd Busslinger's standout VFL performance for Footscray

    VFL

Match Replays
  • 2:01:58

    Match Replay: Essendon v North Melbourne

    The Bombers and Kangaroos clash in round eight of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:12:56

    Match Replay: Hawthorn v West Coast

    The Hawks and Eagles clash in round seven of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:07:50

    Match Replay: Carlton v Geelong

    The Blues and Cats clash in round seven of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:10:46

    Match Replay: Gold Coast v Sydney

    The Suns and Swans clash in round seven of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:33:28

    Match Replay: GWS v Western Bulldogs

    The Giants and Bulldogs clash in round seven of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:42:46

    Match Replay: Port Adelaide v North Melbourne

    The Power and Kangaroos clash in round seven of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:22:36

    Match Replay: St Kilda v Brisbane

    The Saints and Lions clash in round seven of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:01:50

    Match Replay: Fremantle v Adelaide

    The Dockers and Crows clash in round seven of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:10:22

    Match Replay: Collingwood v Essendon

    The Magpies and Bombers clash in round seven of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:19:40

    Match Replay: Melbourne v Richmond

    The Demons and Tigers clash in round seven of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:09:16

    Match Replay: Geelong v Hawthorn

    The Cats and Hawks clash in round six of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:06:32

    Match Replay: Western Bulldogs v St Kilda

    The Bulldogs and Saints clash in round six of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL

AFLW
  • 1:59:36

    Marsh AFL National Academy Girls vs All Stars

    The 2025 Marsh AFL National Academy Girls take on the All Stats at RSEA Park.

    AFLW
  • 02:11

    Draft rewind: Get to know footy unicorn Havana Harris

    Ahead of the Telstra 2024 AFLW Draft, Havana Harris revealed why she always wears white boots and her unique ability to play forward, mid and ruck

    AFLW
  • 02:15

    Draft rewind: Get to know new Dee Molly O’Hehir

    Ahead of the Telstra 2024 AFLW Draft, Molly O'Hehir revealed the Eagle she's super close to and her leadership aspirations

    AFLW
  • 02:11

    Draft rewind: Get to know new Eagle Lucia Painter

    Ahead of the Telstra 2024 AFLW Draft, Lucia Painter revealed why she's ready to move interstate and how she kept herself busy during an injury-riddled season

    AFLW
  • 02:12

    Draft rewind: Get to know new Crow India Rasheed

    Ahead of the Telstra 2024 AFLW Draft, India Rasheed reveals her love for the Power and a bit about her tennis background

    AFLW
  • 01:41

    Draft rewind: Get to know new Giant Sara Howley

    Ahead of the Telstra 2024 AFLW Draft, Sara Howley revealed her biggest influences and why she's keen to head interstate

    AFLW
  • 01:53

    Draft rewind: Get to know new Tiger Sierra Grieves

    Ahead of the Telstra 2024 AFLW Draft, Sierra Grieves shared her love for the Bont, and why the Western Jets always felt like home

    AFLW
  • 00:29

    Draft night review: Centra crowned No.1 draft pick

    Ash Centra made history as Collingwood’s first AFLW No.1 draft pick at the 2024 Telstra AFLW Draft

    AFLW
  • 01:51

    Draft night rewind: Poppy Scholz joins sister Matilda in the AFLW

    Drafted with pick no.6, Poppy Scholz joins her Rising Star winner sister Matilda in the AFLW competition

    AFLW
  • 01:42

    Roo-demption: A look back at North’s Grand Final glory

    Relive North Melbourne’s history-making Grand Final victory from December 2024

    AFLW
  • 04:46

    Draft night rewind: Furry friend helps Riggs celebrate

    New draftee Charlotte Riggs is joined by her family, friends and pet dog after being selected by West Coast

    AFLW
  • 02:51

    Draft night rewind: Painter’s Pa steals the show

    Lucia Painter’s grandpa was over the moon when she was drafted to West Coast

    AFLW

Friday Knock Offs

  • 14:00

    KNOCK OFFS: How a single Brownlow vote changed Dylan Moore’s career

    Dylan Moore on where the Hawks' drive comes from, his last chance, the 'mosquito fleet', and Sam Mitchell’s unique approach

    AFL
  • 14:29

    KNOCK OFFS: Why every game is a lesson for finals-bound Harry McKay

    The Blues spearhead reveals the biggest takeaway from the season proper, his goalkicking journey, and the one difference between him and his twin, Ben

    AFL
  • 12:01

    KNOCK OFFS: Why Jack Viney is confident the Dees can bounce back in 2025

    Viney chats about the future of the Demons, his junior teammates who are today’s AFL stars, and being a 'girl dad'

    AFL
  • 13:13

    KNOCK OFFS: Sam Draper on his incredible code switch and cult-hero status

    How a late swap from the round ball to the Sherrin led to goal of the year for the Bombers’ big man, the mysterious Brad Scott, and pre-game vibes

    AFL
  • 16:14

    KNOCK OFFS: How 'Fly' won over Mason Cox, and the day he woke up blind

    The American-born Aussie talks college basketball, why he chose AFL and Collingwood, the darkest days of his life, and why he’s happy to call Australia home

    AFL
  • 13:32

    KNOCK OFFS: Cam Zurhaar on life with Clarko, his escape from footy

    'The Bull' chats North Melbourne's revival, tattoos of teammates, his water polo past, and barbecue feasts for the boys

    AFL
  • 13:17

    KNOCK OFFS: New role that ignited Bailey Dale, his praise for Bevo

    Bailey Dale on 'best kick in the comp' status, how a half-time chat launched his career, his golf swing, and love for coach Luke Beveridge

    AFL
  • 12:15

    KNOCK OFFS: The finals heartbreak that made Tim Taranto a Tiger

    Richmond midfielder Tim Taranto on his US influence, basketball dilemma, love for the Tiger Army, and why he’s full of hot air

    AFL
  • 12:38

    KNOCK OFFS: How a haircut and an ultimatum saved Dan Butler's career

    Dan Butler reflects on the moment that saved his career, winning a flag at the Tigers and the marathon table tennis match with a former teammate

    AFL
  • 14:39

    KNOCK OFFS: Tom Mitchell's career-end fear, the secret to Fly's success

    The Collingwood midfielder on his worry that he would never play again, Brownlow drama, and why he and Jack Viney have one over junior footy teammate Toby Greene

    AFL
  • 10:23

    KNOCK OFFS: James Worpel on how Mitchell made him, his link to 'Lethal'

    The Hawthorn midfielder on getting roughed up by his coach, his young teammates and why they're in a hurry.

    AFL
  • 11:03

    KNOCK OFFS: From living in a gym to the 'G, Blue's remarkable rise

    Alex Cincotta details his long journey from a chippy to an AFL footballer, why he once lived in a gym, and why he loves playing against Collingwood

    AFL

AFL Fantasy
  • 05:04

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: Round 8

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the news, captains and more

    AFL
  • 01:41

    On the chopping block: The Traders' early R8 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round eight

    AFL
  • 04:58

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: Round 7

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the news, captains and more

    AFL
  • 01:15

    On the chopping block: The Traders' early R7 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round seven

    AFL
  • 06:37

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: Round 6

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the news, captains and more

    AFL
  • 02:09

    On the chopping block: The Traders' early R6 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round six

    AFL
  • 05:30

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: Round 5

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the news, captains and more

    AFL
  • 02:13

    On the chopping block: The Traders' early R5 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round five

    AFL
  • 04:50

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: Round 4

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the news, captains and more

    AFL
  • 01:51

    On the chopping block: The Traders' early R4 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round four

    AFL
  • 05:08

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: Round 3

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the news, captains and more

    AFL
  • 02:27

    On the chopping block: The Traders' early R3 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round three

    AFL

