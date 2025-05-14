AFL Play AFL Play

03:00 Mins

Match Previews R10: Gold Coast v Hawthorn

Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Suns and Hawks at TIO Stadium

Footy Feed
  • 06:55
    Footy Feed
    Footy Feed

    SDNR launch, AFL responds to Rioli ban, Longmuir's Jackson call

    Footy Feed: Sarah Olle with the latest news

    AFL
  • 07:05
    Footy Feed
    Footy Feed

    Pies' selection squeeze, Bomber's Rising Star nomination, will young Hawk return?

    Footy Feed: Sarah Olle and Josh Gabelich with the latest news

    AFL
  • 05:08
    Footy Feed
    Footy Feed

    Blues downplay Curnow concern, Rioli withdraws, Oliver to return

    Footy Feed: Nat Edwards with all the latest news

    AFL
  • 05:25
    Footy Feed
    Footy Feed

    Rioli trains after AFL questioning, Dons respond to past incident

    Footy Feed: Sarah Olle with the latest news

    AFL
  • 05:52
    Footy Feed
    Footy Feed

    Bevo responds to Baz, Pies rest stars, Swans ready for Don

    Footy Feed: Sarah Olle and Nat Edwards with the latest news

    AFL
  • 06:05

    The picks new Tassie recruiting boss nailed, Saint’s huge response after coach bake

    Footy Feed: Sarah Olle and Riley Beveridge with the latest news

    AFL
  • 06:34
    Footy Feed
    Footy Feed

    Allen on fan 'hate', Magpie changes, Giants back Stringer

    Nat Edwards and the Footy Feed team with all the latest news

    AFL
  • 06:47
    Footy Feed
    Footy Feed

    'Filthy' Lyon hits back, Roos' big call, Hawks centenary

    Nat Edwards and the Footy Feed team with all the latest news

    AFL
  • 04:57
    Footy Feed
    Footy Feed

    Jamarra takes leave, star Docker returns, Pies skipper available

    Footy Feed: Sarah Olle with all the latest news

    AFL
  • 05:51
    Footy Feed
    Footy Feed

    Moore latest, Roos challenge ban, Hawks greats back for 100-year party

    Footy Feed: Sarah Olle and Josh Gabelich with all the latest news

    AFL
  • 07:41
    Footy Feed
    Footy Feed

    Clarko up for the fight, star Swan signs, Eagles and Hawks coaches meet

    Footy Feed: Nat Edwards with all the latest footy news

    AFL
  • 06:46
    Footy Feed
    Footy Feed

    Tigers' tense press conference, Hardwick fires back at reporter

    Footy Feed: Nat Edwards and Sarah Olle with all the latest footy news

    AFL

Match Highlights
  • 08:07

    Highlights: North Melbourne v Brisbane

    The Kangaroos and Lions clash in round nine of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 08:16

    Highlights: Geelong v GWS

    The Cats and Giants clash in round nine of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 08:15

    Highlights: Richmond v West Coast

    The Tigers and Eagles clash in round nine of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 08:15

    Highlights: Port Adelaide v Adelaide

    The Power and Crows clash in round nine of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 08:13

    Highlights: Gold Coast v Western Bulldogs

    The Suns and Bulldogs clash in round nine of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 08:11

    Highlights: Essendon v Sydney

    The Bombers and Swans clash in round nine of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 08:12

    Highlights: Melbourne v Hawthorn

    The Demons and Hawks clash in round nine of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 08:08

    Highlights: McKay the hero as undermanned Blues down Saints

    The Saints and Blues clash in round nine of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 08:13

    Highlights: Elliott the hero as Pies grind down Dockers

    The Dockers and Magpies clash in round nine of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL

Press Conferences
  • 07:50

    Clarkson post-match, R9: 'It's strange emotions when you have a draw'

    Watch North Melbourne’s press conference after round nine’s match against Brisbane

    AFL
  • 04:18

    Fagan post-match, R9: 'I thought our blokes showed plenty of ticker'

    Watch Brisbane’s press conference after round nine’s match against North Melbourne

    AFL
  • 06:37

    Kingsley post-match, R9: 'I think he's the best in the League'

    Watch GWS’s press conference after round nine’s match against Geelong

    AFL
  • 10:54

    Scott post-match, R9: 'We made some errors early with the way we structured up'

    Watch Geelong’s press conference after round nine’s match against GWS

    AFL
  • 08:45

    Yze post-match, R9: 'He understands the game and knows what's required'

    Watch Richmond’s press conference after round nine’s match against West Coast

    AFL
  • 07:54

    McQualter post-match, R9: 'I'm not sure it was an ill-disciplined act'

    Watch West Coast’s press conference after round nine’s match against Richmond

    AFL
  • 05:57

    Beveridge post-match, R9: 'There was a lot of heart in the game'

    Watch Western Bulldogs’s press conference after round nine’s match against Gold Coast

    AFL
  • 13:05

    Nicks post-match, R9: 'We probably dodged a few bullets'

    Watch Adelaide’s press conference after round nine’s match against Port Adelaide

    AFL
  • 07:41

    Hinkley post-match, R9: 'Connor [Rozee] deserved it, he was outstanding'

    Watch Port Adelaide’s press conference after round nine’s match against Adelaide

    AFL
  • 07:03

    Hardwick post-match, R9: 'That's what our footy club has to be built on the back of'

    Watch Gold Coast’s press conference after round nine’s match against Western Bulldogs

    AFL
  • 09:09

    Scott post-match, R9: 'We need to scour the country and identify the best players'

    Watch Essendon’s press conference after round nine’s match against Sydney

    AFL
  • 05:53

    Cox post-match, R9: 'That disciplinary stuff, we need to address'

    Watch Sydney’s press conference after round nine’s match against Essendon

    AFL
  • 11:12

    Mitchell post-match, R9: 'I was as frustrated as anyone at three-quarter time'

    Watch Hawthorn’s press conference after round nine’s match against Melbourne

    AFL
  • 07:14

    Goodwin post-match, R9: 'I thought today he was outstanding'

    Watch Melbourne’s press conference after round nine’s match against Hawthorn

    AFL
  • 11:08

    Voss post-match, R9: 'It's been a long time since we've had a win like that'

    Watch Carlton’s press conference after round nine’s match against St Kilda

    AFL
  • 08:03

    Lyon post-match, R9: 'We've just got to keep building and we'll get better'

    Watch St Kilda’s press conference after round nine’s match against Carlton

    AFL
  • 09:55

    Longmuir post-match, R9: 'We need more bang for buck'

    Watch Fremantle’s press conference after round nine’s match against Collingwood

    AFL
  • 07:42

    McRae post-match, R9: 'We're really, really ecstatic with that win'

    Watch Collingwood’s press conference after round nine’s match against Fremantle

    AFL

Match Previews

  • 01:23

    Match Previews R10: Richmond v North Melbourne

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Tigers and Kangaroos at the MCG

    AFL
  • 02:20

    Match Previews R10: GWS v Walyalup

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Giants and Dockers at Engie Stadium

    AFL
  • 02:49

    Match Previews R10: Collingwood v Kuwarna

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Magpies and Crows at the MCG

    AFL
  • 02:17

    Match Previews R10: Yartapuulti v Geelong

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Power and Cats at Adelaide Oval

    AFL
  • 02:09

    Match Previews R10: Waalitj Marawar v Euro-Yroke

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Eagles and Saints at Optus Stadium

    AFL
  • 03:00

    Match Previews R10: Gold Coast v Hawthorn

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Suns and Hawks at TIO Stadium

    AFL
  • 01:41

    Match Previews R10: Brisbane v Narrm

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Lions and Demons at the Gabba

    AFL
  • 02:21

    Match Previews R10: Western Bulldogs v Essendon

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Bulldogs and Bombers at Marvel Stadium

    AFL
  • 02:44

    Match Previews R10: Sydney v Carlton

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Swans and Blues at the SCG

    AFL

The 10
  • 09:24

    The 10: Round nine's best moments

    Top 10 moments from Round 9

    AFL
  • 06:51

    The 10: Round eight's best moments

    Top 10 moments from Round 8

    AFL
  • 05:36

    The 10: Round seven's best moments

    Top 10 moments from Round 7

    AFL
  • 07:27

    The 10: Round six's best moments

    Enjoy the standout highlights from a massive round of AFL

    AFL
  • 06:21

    The 10: Round Five's best moments

    Top 10 moments from Round 5

    AFL
  • 07:01

    The 10: Round Four's best moments

    Top 10 moments from Round 4

    AFL
  • 06:14

    The 10: Round three's best moments

    Top 10 moments from Round 3

    AFL
  • 05:02

    The 10: Round Two's best moments

    Top 10 moments from Round 2

    AFL
  • 05:12

    The 10: Round One's best moments

    Top 10 moments from Round 1

    AFL
  • 04:04

    The 10: Round 24's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from the finish to the home and away season

    AFL
  • 05:04

    The 10: Round 23's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from an entertaining round of football

    AFL
  • 04:54

    The 10: Round 22's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from an incredible round of football

    AFL

Showreels
  • 02:17

    VFL Showreel, R7: Max Gruzewski highlights

    Enjoy Max Gruzewski's standout VFL performance for GWS

    VFL
  • 03:06

    VFL Showreel, R7: Flynn Gentile highlights

    Enjoy Flynn Gentile's standout VFL performance for Coburg

    VFL
  • 04:21

    VFL Showreel, R7: Sam Docherty highlights

    Enjoy Sam Docherty's standout VFL performance for Carlton

    VFL
  • 02:42

    VFL Showreel, R7: Zak Jones highlights

    Enjoy Zak Jones' standout VFL performance for Sandringham

    VFL
  • 02:43

    VFL Showreel, R7: Charlie West highlights

    Enjoy Charlie West's standout VFL performance for Collingwood

    VFL
  • 01:53

    VFL Showreel, R7: Tom Mitchell highlights

    Enjoy Tom Mitchell's standout VFL performance for Collingwood

    VFL
  • 02:44

    VFL Showreel, R7: Reece Torrent highlights

    Enjoy Reece Torrent's standout VFL performance for Brisbane

    VFL
  • 02:39

    VFL Showreel, R7: Harvey Hooper highlights

    Enjoy Harvey Hooper's standout VFL performance for Port Melbourne

    VFL
  • 04:09

    VFL Showreel, R7: Seamus Mitchell highlights

    Enjoy Seamus Mitchell's standout VFL performance for Box Hill

    VFL
  • 02:22

    VFL Showreel, R7: Tom Fullarton highlights

    Enjoy Tom Fullarton's standout VFL performance for Casey

    VFL
  • 03:19

    VFL Showreel, R7: Taylor Duryea highlights

    Enjoy Taylor Duryea's standout VFL performance for Footscray

    VFL
  • 02:48

    VFL Showreel, R7: Elijah Tsatas highlights

    Enjoy Elijah Tsatas' standout VFL performance for Essendon

    VFL

Match Replays
  • 2:06:28

    Match Replay: North Melbourne v Brisbane

    The Kangaroos and Lions clash in round nine of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:09:20

    Match Replay: Geelong v GWS

    The Cats and Giants clash in round nine of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:11:20

    Match Replay: Richmond v West Coast

    The Tigers and Eagles clash in round nine of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:08:48

    Match Replay: Port Adelaide v Adelaide

    The Power and Crows clash in round nine of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:08:52

    Match Replay: Gold Coast v Western Bulldogs

    The Suns and Bulldogs clash in round nine of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:36:02

    Match Replay: Essendon v Sydney

    The Bombers and Swans clash in round nine of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:02:48

    Match Replay: Melbourne v Hawthorn

    The Demons and Hawks clash in round nine of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:04:33

    Match Replay: St Kilda v Carlton

    The Saints and Blues clash in round nine of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:06:02

    Match Replay: Fremantle v Collingwood

    The Dockers and Magpies clash in round nine of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:01:08

    Match Replay: Brisbane v Gold Coast

    The Lions and Suns clash in round eight of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:01:28

    Match Replay: Hawthorn v Richmond

    The Hawks and Tigers clash in round eight of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:06:52

    Match Replay: Sydney v GWS

    The Swans and Giants clash in round eight of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL

AFLW
  • 03:10

    Draft Diaries: Introducing Mizuki Brothwell

    She’s a twin, her mum’s from Japan and she’s tearing it up for Balnarring. Meet Dandenong’s Mizuki Brothwell

    AFLW
  • 04:13

    Draft Diaries: Introducing Ava Usher

    Gold Coast Academy’s Usher on her ACL injury, rehab battles and best friend Havana Harris

    AFLW
  • 1:59:36

    Marsh AFL National Academy Girls vs All Stars

    The 2025 Marsh AFL National Academy Girls take on the All Stats at RSEA Park.

    AFLW
  • 02:11

    Draft rewind: Get to know footy unicorn Havana Harris

    Ahead of the Telstra 2024 AFLW Draft, Havana Harris revealed why she always wears white boots and her unique ability to play forward, mid and ruck

    AFLW
  • 01:41

    Draft rewind: Get to know new Giant Sara Howley

    Ahead of the Telstra 2024 AFLW Draft, Sara Howley revealed her biggest influences and why she's keen to head interstate

    AFLW
  • 02:11

    Draft rewind: Get to know new Eagle Lucia Painter

    Ahead of the Telstra 2024 AFLW Draft, Lucia Painter revealed why she's ready to move interstate and how she kept herself busy during an injury-riddled season

    AFLW
  • 02:12

    Draft rewind: Get to know new Crow India Rasheed

    Ahead of the Telstra 2024 AFLW Draft, India Rasheed reveals her love for the Power and a bit about her tennis background

    AFLW
  • 02:15

    Draft rewind: Get to know new Dee Molly O’Hehir

    Ahead of the Telstra 2024 AFLW Draft, Molly O'Hehir revealed the Eagle she's super close to and her leadership aspirations

    AFLW
  • 01:53

    Draft rewind: Get to know new Tiger Sierra Grieves

    Ahead of the Telstra 2024 AFLW Draft, Sierra Grieves shared her love for the Bont, and why the Western Jets always felt like home

    AFLW
  • 00:29

    Draft night review: Centra crowned No.1 draft pick

    Ash Centra made history as Collingwood’s first AFLW No.1 draft pick at the 2024 Telstra AFLW Draft

    AFLW
  • 01:51

    Draft night rewind: Poppy Scholz joins sister Matilda in the AFLW

    Drafted with pick no.6, Poppy Scholz joins her Rising Star winner sister Matilda in the AFLW competition

    AFLW
  • 01:42

    Roo-demption: A look back at North’s Grand Final glory

    Relive North Melbourne’s history-making Grand Final victory from December 2024

    AFLW

Friday Knock Offs

  • 14:00

    KNOCK OFFS: How a single Brownlow vote changed Dylan Moore’s career

    Dylan Moore on where the Hawks' drive comes from, his last chance, the 'mosquito fleet', and Sam Mitchell’s unique approach

    AFL
  • 14:29

    KNOCK OFFS: Why every game is a lesson for finals-bound Harry McKay

    The Blues spearhead reveals the biggest takeaway from the season proper, his goalkicking journey, and the one difference between him and his twin, Ben

    AFL
  • 12:01

    KNOCK OFFS: Why Jack Viney is confident the Dees can bounce back in 2025

    Viney chats about the future of the Demons, his junior teammates who are today’s AFL stars, and being a 'girl dad'

    AFL
  • 13:13

    KNOCK OFFS: Sam Draper on his incredible code switch and cult-hero status

    How a late swap from the round ball to the Sherrin led to goal of the year for the Bombers’ big man, the mysterious Brad Scott, and pre-game vibes

    AFL
  • 16:14

    KNOCK OFFS: How 'Fly' won over Mason Cox, and the day he woke up blind

    The American-born Aussie talks college basketball, why he chose AFL and Collingwood, the darkest days of his life, and why he’s happy to call Australia home

    AFL
  • 13:32

    KNOCK OFFS: Cam Zurhaar on life with Clarko, his escape from footy

    'The Bull' chats North Melbourne's revival, tattoos of teammates, his water polo past, and barbecue feasts for the boys

    AFL
  • 13:17

    KNOCK OFFS: New role that ignited Bailey Dale, his praise for Bevo

    Bailey Dale on 'best kick in the comp' status, how a half-time chat launched his career, his golf swing, and love for coach Luke Beveridge

    AFL
  • 12:15

    KNOCK OFFS: The finals heartbreak that made Tim Taranto a Tiger

    Richmond midfielder Tim Taranto on his US influence, basketball dilemma, love for the Tiger Army, and why he’s full of hot air

    AFL
  • 12:38

    KNOCK OFFS: How a haircut and an ultimatum saved Dan Butler's career

    Dan Butler reflects on the moment that saved his career, winning a flag at the Tigers and the marathon table tennis match with a former teammate

    AFL
  • 14:39

    KNOCK OFFS: Tom Mitchell's career-end fear, the secret to Fly's success

    The Collingwood midfielder on his worry that he would never play again, Brownlow drama, and why he and Jack Viney have one over junior footy teammate Toby Greene

    AFL
  • 10:23

    KNOCK OFFS: James Worpel on how Mitchell made him, his link to 'Lethal'

    The Hawthorn midfielder on getting roughed up by his coach, his young teammates and why they're in a hurry.

    AFL
  • 11:03

    KNOCK OFFS: From living in a gym to the 'G, Blue's remarkable rise

    Alex Cincotta details his long journey from a chippy to an AFL footballer, why he once lived in a gym, and why he loves playing against Collingwood

    AFL

AFL Fantasy
  • 01:39

    On the chopping block: The Traders' early R10 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round 10

    AFL
  • 04:51

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: Round 9

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the news, captains and more

    AFL
  • 01:44

    On the chopping block: The Traders' early R9 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round nine

    AFL
  • 05:04

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: Round 8

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the news, captains and more

    AFL
  • 01:41

    On the chopping block: The Traders' early R8 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round eight

    AFL
  • 04:58

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: Round 7

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the news, captains and more

    AFL
  • 01:15

    On the chopping block: The Traders' early R7 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round seven

    AFL
  • 06:37

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: Round 6

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the news, captains and more

    AFL
  • 02:09

    On the chopping block: The Traders' early R6 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round six

    AFL
  • 05:30

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: Round 5

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the news, captains and more

    AFL
  • 02:13

    On the chopping block: The Traders' early R5 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round five

    AFL
  • 04:50

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: Round 4

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the news, captains and more

    AFL

