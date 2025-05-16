Swan walks off woozy after teammate’s brutal knee

Pies 'list crunch' call, Bombers' Draper bid, is no news bad news?

Gettable co-hosts Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge answer your questions on the Pies 'list crunch', the latest on Port Adelaide’s offer for Miles Bergman, Essendon’s bid to keep free agent Sam Draper and is no news bad news when it comes to Wanganeen-Milera?